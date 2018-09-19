DFS Bargain Bin Week 3

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Bargain Bin Week 3

Each week I search for the cheapest viable options for your DFS lineups at every position. The plays are geared toward cash games unless otherwise indicated and I do try to use a price ceiling of $7000/$6000 for QB, $6000/$5000 for RB/WR, and $5500/$4500 (FD/DK) for TE insomuch as possible.

Quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo $7400 FD/$6500 DK: Kansas City has allowed opponents to pass for 430 yards per game, most in the league by a mile. Historically, the Chiefs defense is better in Arrowhead Stadium, but at least until Eric Berry is back, this is still a situation to exploit. Even though Jimmy G is slightly over our bargain salary limit, he’s worth the few extra dollars in this matchup, which also boasts the highest point total of the week.

Philip Rivers $7400 FD/$5800 DK: In Starting Points, you read how much I loved this game for fantasy this week, viewing it as a likely pass-heavy shootout between Rivers and Goff. Rivers has a lot more experience in such a scenario, is surrounded by quality receiving weapons, and should hang in there with a potent Rams offense. The Rams defense is really good, to be sure, but this season, they’ve faced the Raiders and the Cardinals…not the best test. I love Rivers and Keenan Allen as low-owned tournament plays.

Joe Flacco, Ryan Tannehill, and Blake Bortles all have mediocre matchups and should be able to eek out about 2-2.5X value this week. Among them, Bortles and Tannehill are my favorites under $7K on FD, $5.6K on DK.

Running Back

Corey Clement $5800 FD/$4300 DK: Injuries equal opportunities, and Jay Ajayi being ruled out ahead of the contest with the Indianapolis Colts promotes Corey Clement to a high value role. Without Darren Sproles and Ajayi in Week 2, Clement averaged 5.0 YPC and caught five-of-six targets for 55 yards. He also rushed in a TD. The Colts are among the most fantasy-friendly defenses for running backs, and while the focus may be on Carson Wentz’ return, Clement should offer a solid fantasy line for the price this weekend.

Latavius Murray $5200 FD/ $5800 DK: There are cheaper backs to be had on DK, like Phillip Lindsay ($4600), but FanDuel is sharp on the RB pricing this week, with Giovanni Bernard already up to $6400. So, Murray. This is a Hail Mary tournament pick if you, like me, think the Vikings are going to be up on the Bills by three touchdowns at halftime. Coming off leg cramps, Dalvin Cook is unlikely to play more than he has to this weekend, opening the door for a not terrible Murray to pick up a lot of work for the price.

And if you’re really feeling wild, consider a GPP lineup including C.J. Prosise ($4600 FD/$3100 DK).Seattle had to be disappointed with how their two lead backs, Chris Carson and Rashad Penny, performed in Chicago Monday night. Prosise caught all three of the targets thrown his way, and could provide some versatility and a spark against another good run defense vs. Dallas this weekend.

Wide Receiver

Tyler Boyd $4700 FD/$3700 DK: Boyd clearly looks to be the No. 2 guy in Cincinnati, and has only three fewer targets than A.J. Green. He’s secured nine of those (the same catch rate as Green) for 116 yards and a touchdown. His price is lower than his production and usage warrant, especially in a neutral matchup in Carolina where the absence of Joe Mixon is going to put more emphasis on the pass game for Andy Dalton.

Willie Snead IV $5400 FD/$4000 DK: The Denver at Baltimore game could be higher scoring than you initially think. The Denver defense hasn’t been close to shut down scary this season and Joe Flacco is third in the league with 89 passing attempts. Behind John Brown and Michael Crabtree, Snead is mostly a fantasy afterthought, but he has 14 targets (tied with Crabtree for second-most) and a better catch rate than the other two Ravens receivers. He’s a sneaky high upside play this weekend.

Torrey Smith $4900 FD/$3500 DK: Carolina had some targets to go around, and we saw Smith benefit from Greg Olsen’s absence. Or maybe we didn’t, given Christian McCaffrey’s big day. Anyway, Smith looks to be ahead of D.J. Moore and behind Jarius Wright. His catch rate isn’t good, but Cam Newton did get him a red zone touchdown last week.

Also consider: Mike Williams ($5400 FD/$3900 DK) and Calvin Ridley ($5000 FD/$3700 DK), both in potentially high scoring, shootout-style games.

Tight End

Will Dissly $4600 FD/$3300 DK: OK, sometimes I think a Week 1 performance is a fluke, and that was the case this year with Dissly. 3/105/1 out of the blue happens every year. But when he followed it up in Week 2 vs. a good Bears defense, I think there might be something to it. The Seahawks look bad on both sides of the ball through two games, but are favored at home vs. Dallas this week. Dissly looks like a safety valve for Russell Wilson, and perhaps a cheap way to fill out your TE slot.

Virgil Green $4300 FD/$2700 DK: You’ve heard me say several times now that I think this game is a passing battle and therefore, you can probably find some value in the cheaper pass-catchers from both teams. Green was a preseason favorite of mine, and he’s proved to be a reliable outlet for Rivers when utilized. He has only five targets on the season, but he’s reeled in all five for 76 yards. His usage is higher than Antonio Gates’, in both snap count and target share, and this could be a game that gets him in the end zone.

Defense

Chicago Bears $4300 FD/$3500 DK: They are underpriced for their talent and their matchup. The total on this game is among the lowest (38 points) and the Bears are six-point road favorites. Arizona has scored six points all season. The Bears lead the league with 10 sacks and five forced fumbles. They’ve returned two picks for touchdowns through two weeks. With stiff competition from the Vikings and Jaguars, the underpriced Bears will also be under-owned in DFS this week.