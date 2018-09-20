Nick Mensio

Week 3 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Thursday, September 20, 2018


It’s Week 3. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes.

QUARTERBACK

Start of the Week: Matt Ryan vs. Saints: It’s been a tale of two weeks for Ryan, posting the QB24 finish in Philadelphia on opening night before following that up with a four-TD QB5 day against the Panthers at home in Week 2. Atlanta went 1-for-5 in the red zone against the Eagles and a perfect 4-for-4 versus Carolina, with Ryan throwing a pair of scores and running for two more. It’s been much of the same for the New Orleans defense, getting absolutely flamed by Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1 before Tyrod Taylor did a whole lot of nothing Week 2. Fitzpatrick was dropping bombs over the top of the Saints’ defensive backfield, but the numbskull Browns didn’t even attempt a single deep pass in the first half in their loss to New Orleans. Taylor’s only touchdown was a late-fourth quarter 47-yard dagger to Antonio Callaway. Would ya look at that; it was a deep shot over the top. This defense is very beatable and now heads out on the road for the first time to what is another fantasy-friendly environment in Atlanta. Julio Jones leads the league in air yards, and first-round rookie Calvin Ridley really came on in Week 2, appearing to leapfrog Mohamed Sanu for No. 2 duties. Austin Hooper also scored a touchdown. The Saints are 31st in pass-defense DVOA and 30th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks through two games. Ryan is a lock-and-load QB1 Sunday. Saints-Falcons has the third-highest total of the week at 53 points. Atlanta’s 28-point team total is the fourth-highest implied total of Week 2.

Starts

Deshaun Watson vs. Giants: Drafted as a top 3-5 fantasy passer over the summer, Watson has been an early-year disappointment as the current QB17. The sophomore played much better last week in the road loss to the Titans, throwing for 310 yards and a pair of scores while rushing for 44 yards. However, his game-ending gaffe was a total clueless moment from Watson, costing the Texans even a chance at a potential game-tying field goal. With Will Fuller making his season debut last week, Watson averaged a robust 9.7 yards per attempt, another sign of what this offense is capable of when everyone is healthy. The Giants have opened the year at home against Blake Bortles and on the road versus Dak Prescott. Not terribly tough matchups. This poses their biggest test yet, while it’s probably Watson’s easiest on paper after two road games to start the year. Top pass rusher Olivier Vernon (ankle) remained out of practice Wednesday and has yet to play this season. Journeyman Connor Barwin is also battling an ankle issue. This defense has very little edge presence. And starting CB Eli Apple has a groin injury that is expected to cost him Week 3. Watson has overall QB1 upside anytime he takes the field and should be locked into lineups without hesitation.

Matthew Stafford vs. Patriots: I simply cannot quit Stafford; I’m going to die on this hill if I have to. He was flat-out awful in the Monday night opener against the Jets as the offense was booed off the field, but Stafford answered back with a QB9 day on the road against the 49ers last Sunday, almost dragging the Lions back from a double-digit deficit. And that was with Stafford leaving some throws on the field. He missed a couple of deep balls to Marvin Jones that could have gone for a 60-plus-yard TD and then a 70-80-yarder in the fourth quarter. Kenny Golladay also squirted free behind the defense on a deep ball that Stafford overshot. He’s not yet in sync, but when he hits, it’s going to be huge. New England hasn’t been particularly good against the pass in the early going. Deshaun Watson struggled at Foxboro in Week 1, but Blake Bortles sliced and diced this coverage unit for 377 yards and four touchdowns en route to the QB4 finish in Jacksonville last week. I like that this one is in the friendly confines of Ford Field in a dome conducive to fantasy points. Patriots-Lions has a 52-point total, the fourth-highest of Week 2. With the Lions as 6.5-point ‘dogs, Stafford could be chasing much of the second half. This offense is loaded with pass-game talent.

Blake Bortles vs. Titans: Like the previous three quarterbacks mentioned here, Bortles has had one really good game and another tough one to open 2018. He was dreadful on the road against the Giants in the opener before torching the Patriots with arguably the best performance of his career last Sunday. Bortles was 29-of-45 for 377 yards (8.38 YPA) an four touchdowns with one pick. He totaled 402 yards thanks to an additional 25 on the ground. Even without Marqise Lee (knee), Bortles has the best supporting cast he’s ever had and appears to have a legitimate top-end wideout at his disposal in Keelan Cole. Playmakers are everywhere from Dede Westbrook to Corey Grant to D.J. Chark. And Donte Moncrief and Austin Seferian-Jenkins each made some noise in the red zone against New England. Coming off that high of thrashing the Patriots, a letdown is a concern. But the Jaguars are staying at home and welcome a Titans defense that has surrendered strong outings to Ryan Tannehill and Deshaun Watson thus far. Watson managed the QB10 day last week in Nashville. Tennessee is 25th in pass-defense DVOA and has allowed the 14th-most fantasy points to QBs. For what it’s worth, the last time Bortles faced a Mike Vrabel defense, last Week 15 at home against the Texans, he threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns. This game has the second-lowest total of the week at 39.5 points, raising some concern, but Bortles’ rushing ability gives him a decent floor.

Sits

Philip Rivers vs. Rams: Rivers has been lights out through two games, flaming the Chiefs for 424 yards and three scores in Week 1 and doing the same against the Bills in Week 2 with 256 yards and another three scores. Both of those defenses are a couple of the worst in football, and Rivers was expected to set them ablaze. Rivers is fantasy’s QB4 right now and is fourth in the NFL in completion rate (73.1%), fourth in yards (680), fourth in YPA (8.7), third in touchdowns (6), and fourth in passer rating (119.6). He has a plethora of weapons at his disposal and a strong offensive line. But the Rams will be a whole different animal. They’ve yet to allow a passing touchdown — to Derek Carr and Sam Bradford — and have allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks while ranking No. 3 in pass-defense DVOA. Carr had one good half against the Rams, but it’s been lights out ever since. This isn’t a true “road” game for the Chargers, but it’s still an environment that isn’t comfortable. DC Wade Phillips spent years doing battle with Rivers in the AFC West and usually always won. Rivers is a tough sit for owners that have him after his Weeks 1 and 2, but this is a real bad spot.

Carson Wentz vs. Colts: Wentz was routinely one of the first quarterbacks off the board in drafts this summer. It was a bit unexpected that he missed the first two games following ACL rehab, but Wentz has been cleared for contact and will make his 2018 debut. The matchup on paper isn’t overly daunting, but Wentz is coming off a very long layoff with no game reps under his belt since getting hurt against the Rams late last year. The Eagles’ supporting cast has also been gutted by injuries. Top RBs Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) didn’t practice Wednesday. Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) hasn’t played since the Super Bowl and remains limited in practice. Mike Wallace just broke his leg last week. Future Hall of Fame LT Jason Peters injured his quad early last week but plans to play through it. The Colts have also been playing pretty sound defense from a fundamental aspect and suffocated Alex Smith and the Redskins in D.C. last week. Indy has allowed just two passing touchdowns and the 10th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. New coach Frank Reich has this team playing hard. It’s not the cakewalk it’s been in years past for opposing offenses. I’d prefer to take a wait-and-see approach with Wentz just to see how he responds to live game action.

Jimmy Garoppolo at Chiefs: Garoppolo has been one of the bigger disappointments to open the season. He set the world on fire down the stretch last year, but the reports coming out of 49ers camp over summer weren’t all that positive and the first two games have proved to be an adventure. On the road against the Vikings in Week 1 was an easy pass on behalf of Garoppolo, as nobody expected him to go in there and have a big game. But Garoppolo missed some open throws that day and again disappointed on tape last week at home against the lowly Lions, who were playing without All-Pro CB Darius Slay (concussion) and RE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder). Personally, I think he looked like he was playing scared. It appeared Garoppolo was seeing ghosts in the pocket for stretches of the game, his knees were buckling in mostly-clean pockets, and he was ducking from nonexistent pressure. Garoppolo threw off his back foot a number of times, held onto the ball too long, and was bailed out late in the game on a costly interception that ended up getting reversed on a weak illegal contact away from the play. He also continued to struggle to consistently hit open targets. On paper, this matchup is about as good as it gets for Garoppolo. The Chiefs have been slaughtered via the pass, giving up by far the most passing yards and fantasy points to quarterbacks while checking in at 29th in pass-defense DVOA. But this game will be played at Arrowhead, arguably the toughest place to play for a road team, and it’s the Chiefs’ home opener. This will be the loudest stadium in which Garoppolo has ever played. I’m not completely against Garoppolo as a fantasy start, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t looking for better options where I own him. Garoppolo is 30th in completion rate (55.9%), 24th in pass yards (467), and 26th in rating (77.4). This game’s total is easily the highest of Week 3 at a colossal 56.5 points. Everyone is in play for fantasy, but Garoppolo needs to play better than he has been the first two weeks. If not, the Chiefs could boat-race the Niners out of town.


