WR/TE Grind Down - Week 3

Thursday, September 20, 2018

Week 3 is almost here and we have some players I’ve identified at the Wide Receiver and Tight End position I hold in high regard this weekend. There are elite players mentioned and also a few value plays to help make them fit. Now let’s dig in and find some players that can win us some money Sunday on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Wide Receivers

Top Plays

Michael Thomas (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Thomas has been the best wide receiver in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season as he’s put up a remarkable 28 receptions on 30 targets thus far. He’s found the end zone three times and has just been a beast in general. A lot of this production has stemmed from the fact that New Orleans isn’t blowing people out and then just running the ball the entire second half this year. I would venture to say that a game in Atlanta will fall into the same pattern as the two previous games for New Orleans. Michael Thomas moves around so much on offense that it’s hard to pin him down to any particular CB matchup against a team that doesn’t shadow. Thomas has only been in the league two full seasons, so he’s matched up with Atlanta on four separate occasions. In three of those games, he’s put up seven or more receptions with a touchdown in each one of those contests. I expect another nice game out of Thomas again this weekend.



Tyreek Hill (vs. San Francisco 49ers)

A lot of people are going to point to an unsustainable long play rate that would eventually lead to diminished returns on a player like Tyreek Hill. I think this guy is an absolute gem with his new quarterback and those big plays are part of a game plan that he can absolutely sustain over a long period of time. We all know about the incredible Week 1 performance against the Chargers where he put up 169 yards and two touchdowns, but I found the game against Pittsburgh last week even more impressive. Here’s a guy that didn’t even get targeted in the first half of the game, as Pittsburgh did everything they could to take him away. Somehow you look up at the end of the game and Hill still put up a 20-point DraftKings effort because this offense is so dynamic it’s hard to keep him down for the full four quarters. Now, along comes San Francisco and a very beatable defense. Kansas City has the highest implied team total on the board, sitting at 31 projected points. It would be difficult to imagine Hill doesn’t get a piece of that big number.

Others to Target: A.J. Green, Davante Adams

Value WR's

Keelan Cole (vs. Tennessee Titans)

After a perceived poor showing in Week 1 when he was chalk, Keelan Cole bounced back last weekend; putting up seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown against New England. Now, Cole is at home to face Tennessee, a defense that has given up top seven performances to wide receivers in each of the first two weeks of the season. It looks as though he’s going to square off with Malcolm Butler more than any other Tennessee defensive back on Sunday. Butler’s coming off a game against Houston in which he got obliterated to the tune of eight receptions, 163 yards and two touchdowns versus DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. For a very affordable price tag, I think Keelan Cole’s an exceptional option on your fantasy roster this weekend.

Others to Target: Kenny Stills, Randall Cobb

Tight Ends

Top Play

Zach Ertz (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

After an 11 reception, 94-yard effort against Tampa Bay in Week 2, Zach Ertz showed he’s still a threat no matter who’s behind center for the Eagles. However, now we get to see him reunited with Carson Wentz. In games where Wentz has quarterbacked Philadelphia, Zach Ertz has averaged approximately 1.5 more receptions per game and the likelihood of him catching a touchdown more than doubles. With Rob Gronkowski not playing on the main slate this weekend, I think it’s Zach Ertz that holds the title as the top tight end on paper headed into these games.

Others to Target: Jordan Reed, Trey Burton

Value Tight Ends

Will Dissly (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

Will Dissly’s been targeted ten times in two games by Russell Wilson. He put up a monster 105-yard performance in Week 1 against Denver, where he scored a touchdown and also had a 66-yard catch and run in a game. He bounced back in Week 2 with another touchdown around the goal line and also had another long reception, this time a 34-yard catch. There’s such a lack of weapons on the Seattle offense right now that it’s hard not to use the tight end more than they have in the past. The things I really like about Dissly is the use he’s getting in the red zone and those long plays. Not very many tight ends in the NFL can break the long passes, but Dissly’s done it twice in two games and that’s a good sign for future production. This Dallas defense is going to be a lot tougher than people give it credit for and I think Seattle will struggle to run the ball. Dallas can also rush the passer, so maybe Russell Wilson doesn’t have time to wind up and throw deep to Tyler Lockett. He’s going to be left with quicker pass routes to a guy like Will Dissly. He’s still a bargain basement price tag on both of the major sites and I’m willing to put him in several lineups this weekend.

Others to Target: Tyler Eifert, Ricky Seals-Jones