The NFL Week 4 Worksheet

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Week 4 is already here, which means you have a good idea where the strengths and weaknesses of your teams lie. We’re also starting to build a feel for what offenses and defenses are shaping up to be the ones we want to attack or avoid if it all possible. Week 4 is also the beginning of the bye weeks, so make sure that you get all of your Washington and Carolina out of lineups this week.

For those that are new here, the goal of this article is to provide a top-down, statistical snapshot for each game each week, running down weekly point spreads, team totals, play calling splits, and statistical bullet points on the players and teams involved. Although we’re focusing strictly on PPR league scoring here as a baseline, there’s more than enough to spread around across formats and daily leagues. The reason we’re operating under a PPR umbrella is it allows us to cover a larger portion of the players involved in action weekly.

As the author, it’s imperative that I note that this is an expectations-based column over a linear start/sit forum. The labels for each subset of players for each game is simply the vehicle for those expectations and have a different context for each player. Players that are high performers week-to-week are held to different standards than a secondary option in an offense. Every player runs into down weeks, and we’re trying to identify those moments, even for the star players you’re going to ride through thick and thin moments that don’t tally many low points during the season. That said, we’re still embracing some of the elements that will go along with a start/sit column as a byproduct of those expectations. I encourage that you use the game by game tables and data points here in conjunction with the Start/Sit column posted weekly by Nick Mensio, Pat Daugherty’s rankings in the Goal Line Stand, Evan Silva’s Matchup’s column, Ray Summerlin's Waiver Wired and most importantly, your own information and thought process. Remember, you control your own team. If you are curious as to my personal weekly rankings, they can be found each and every week in the Season Pass section.

Vikings @ Rams





Minnesota Rank @ LA Rams Rank 6.5 Spread -6.5 21.3 Implied Total 27.8 19.7 24 Points/Gm 34.0 3 24.0 17 Points All./Gm 12.0 1 68.0 6 Plays/Gm 66.3 8 64.7 18 Opp. Plays/Gm 53.0 1 27.5% 32 Rush% 47.2% 5 72.6% 1 Pass% 52.8% 28 44.9% 25 Opp. Rush % 36.5% 8 55.2% 8 Opp. Pass % 63.5% 25

The Rams +66 point differential through three games is the highest in the league and their highest as a franchise through three games since 1970 (+67).

The Rams are averaging 49.7 yards from scrimmage per possession, the most in the league.

Jared Goff is the first Rams quarterback to throw for over 350 passing yards in back-to-back games since Marc Bulger in 2005.

Goff has 43 completions of 10 or more yards, the most in the league through three weeks.

Cooper Kupp's target rate per route has gone from 25.8 percent to 15.6 percent to 10.5 percent through three weeks.

Just 10.8 percent (4-of-37) of the Minnesota possessions have ended inside of the red zone, ahead of only Arizona (6.7 percent).

Vikings running backs are averaging .33 yards per carry before contact, the fewest in the league.

Adam Thielen's seven 100-yard receiving games trail only Keenan Allen and Antonio Brown (eight each) since the start of last season.

The Vikings are the only team to hold the Rams to single-digit points since the start of last season, holding the Rams to seven points after Los Angeles previously had outscored teams 117-24 the three games prior.

Trust (spike starting production)

Adam Thielen: He’s had at least 12 targets in each of the first three games, seeing more looks than Diggs in two while matching him in the other. Thielen is also still running 32 percent of his routes on the perimeter, so he also will get a bump from the injuries to the Rams loss of Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib as well.

Stefon Diggs: This was shaping up as a tough spot for Diggs who was just eaten up Tre’Davious White a week ago, but with both Peters and Talib now sidelined, he will line up against Sam Shields and Troy Hill for most of the night.

On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)

Todd Gurley: Minnesota allowed just 56 total yards to Gurley on 18 touches in their meeting a year ago and have started out the year ninth in yards per carry allowed to running backs this season, but they haven’t really been challenged by a talented back so far while they have giving up some huge plays in the passing game to opposing backs, allowing 56 and 55-yard receptions to backs in two of their first three games.

Robert Woods: He’s led or tied for the team lead in targets in each of the first three games and has five or more catches in nine of his past 13 games played, including a 8-81 line a year ago versus this secondary on the road.

Brandin Cooks: He’s been a top-30 scorer in each of the opening three weeks and the Rams are moving him around the formation and using him in a more versatile fashion than he was a year ago, enabling him to get opportunities away from Xavier Rhodes, who has not had to travel inside this season.

Cooper Kupp: His targets have dipped each week to start the season, but this offense has been so good and has created so many scoring opportunities that you keep pushing out into lineups while the weakest link by default in the Minnesota secondary is on the inside with Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes.

Kirk Cousins: He has been lackluster outside of one jailbreak 4 th quarter in Week 2, but with the injuries on the back end for Los Angeles and the Rams’ capability to score on anyone when things are in high-gear, Cousins should run into plenty of volume here.

quarter in Week 2, but with the injuries on the back end for Los Angeles and the Rams’ capability to score on anyone when things are in high-gear, Cousins should run into plenty of volume here. Kyle Rudolph: He’s been his best the two weeks in which the Vikings steadily chased points on the scoreboard, something they will need to likely do versus this offense while the Rams have faced the sixth-most targets to tight ends to start the season.

Bust (underperformance)

Jared Goff: He’s been so good that I don’t believe you have to rush out and play a streamer over him, but I have him as a QB2 this week as the Minnesota defense is undoubtedly better than it showed a week ago and held Goff to his second-lowest fantasy scoring game of 2017 right after Goff had reeled off back-to-back weeks as the QB1 and QB3 overall.

Dalvin Cook: Coming off a hamstring injury, the Vikings have been unable to run the ball at all so far on much worse defensive fronts than the one they will face on the road here. Cook has at least 50-yards receiving in each of his two games played, which he will need here to stay afloat in RB2 territory.

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link





Texans @ Colts

Houston Rank @ Indianapolis Rank 1.5 Spread -1.5 22.8 Implied Total 24.3 19.7 23 Points/Gm 20.0 21 24.7 19 Points All./Gm 21.0 14 65.0 13 Plays/Gm 64.3 15 63.0 14 Opp. Plays/Gm 66.0 22 40.5% 16 Rush% 32.6% 27 59.5% 17 Pass% 67.4% 6 48.7% 30 Opp. Rush % 38.9% 15 51.3% 3 Opp. Pass % 61.1% 18

Houston is the only team in the league that has yet to run an offensive snap with a lead through three weeks.

The Texans average drive begins with them trailing by 9.4 points, the worst in the league.

Deshaun Watson's 13.8 yards per completion trails only Patrick Mahomes (14.5) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (15.8).

Andrew Luck's 7.8 yards per completion rank last of all quarterbacks.

72.9 percent of Andrew Luck's completions have gained fewer than 10 yards, the lowest rate outside of Sam Bradford (76 percent).

T.Y. Hilton is averaging 10.5 yards per reception through three weeks. His career mark heading into this season was 15.8 yards per catch.

Hilton's average depth of target is 8.0 yards. His career average depth of target heading into this season was 12.6 yards.

Trust (spike starting production)

T.Y. Hilton: This offensive shift has turned Hilton into a volume-based possession receiver, but he has double-digit targets in every game while he as historically lit the Texans up. Hilton has five 100-yard games against Houston with at least 50-yards in 9-of-12 career games while he’s scored 25 percent of his career touchdowns against the Texans.

Will Fuller: The Colts are not giving up huge plays in the passing game like they were a year ago -ranking fifth in receptions of 20-plus yards allowed to start the year -but Fuller has now scored in all six of his games played with Watson under center and has gone over 100-yards in three straight with at least five catches in each of those games.

DeAndre Hopkins: He has double-digit targets and at least six receptions in all three games and while the Colts have strong numbers against opposing wideouts to start the year, the past two teams they have faced (Washington and Philadelphia) were not passing games driven by the strength of their receiver player like Houston is.

On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)

Andrew Luck: He has been the QB30 and the QB20 in each of the past two weeks on the road, but he comes back home indoors against a Houston defense that ranks 31 st in passing points allowed per attempt, which gives him a pulse as an option this week.

in passing points allowed per attempt, which gives him a pulse as an option this week. Eric Ebron: We’re entering this week were we left off in Week 3, treating things as if Jack Doyle will be questionable at best. Ebron left a lot meat on the bone a week ago but played 88 percent of the snaps and saw 11 targets, including three end zone targets. Houston has allowed opposing tight ends to catch 13-of-14 targets for 196 yards and two touchdowns to start the season.

Deshaun Watson: Four of his five touchdowns have come in the 4 th quarter chasing points while all three quarterbacks to face the Colts have been QB16 or lower, but his 40 rushing yards per game provide a nice safety net.

quarter chasing points while all three quarterbacks to face the Colts have been QB16 or lower, but his 40 rushing yards per game provide a nice safety net. Lamar Miller: In typical Miller fashion, he’s opened the season as the RB26, RB34 and RB23 through three games, but he remains a lock for 15+ touches and the Colts rank 27th in yards from scrimmage allowed to backfields to start the season.

Bust (underperformance)

Colts RBs: The only one you can consider is Nyheim Hines as a low-level FLEX. This stable of backs has combined for 290 yards from scrimmage on 77 touches through three weeks with no individual reaching 65 total yards in any game thus far.

Bills @ Packers

Buffalo Rank @ Green Bay Rank 10 Spread -10 17.8 Implied Total 27.8 16.7 29 Points/Gm 23.3 14 28.0 24 Points All./Gm 27.7 23 61.3 23 Plays/Gm 65.0 14 64.7 19 Opp. Plays/Gm 63.0 15 44.6% 10 Rush% 30.3% 31 55.4% 23 Pass% 69.7% 2 34.0% 6 Opp. Rush % 42.3% 22 66.0% 27 Opp. Pass % 57.7% 11

Davante Adams has caught a touchdown in five consecutive games dating back to last year. That is the longest active streak in the league and one behind the franchise record held by Randall Cobb, Sterling Sharpe and Billy Howton.

The Bills have allowed just 10.2 percent of the passing yardage they've allowed to come on completions 15-yards or further downfield, the lowest rate in the league. The rest of the league is at 30.5 percent.

Packers backfield snaps in Week 3: Jamaal Williams 30, Ty Montgomery 20 and Aaron Jones 17.

After receiving 35.4 percent of the team touches through the opening two games, Williams had 15.9 percent of the touches in Week 3.

90 percent of the rushing attempts against the Packers have gained positive yardage, the highest rate through three weeks.

Josh Allen has accounted for 32.9 percent of the Buffalo rushing yardage, the highest rate for a quarterback.

Just 5-of-27 rookie quarterbacks to face the Packers in Lambeau Field have thrown more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Trust (spike starting production)





Aaron Rodgers: He’s been the QB19 and the QB12 playing injured against two of the better pass defenses in the league. This situation as a high-total, home favorite didn’t work out for us a week ago against the Bills, but they still rank 18 th in passing yardage allowed per game to quarterbacks and 21 st in points allowed per pass attempt.

in passing yardage allowed per game to quarterbacks and 21 in points allowed per pass attempt. Davante Adams: Adams quietly has been held under 100-yards in 19 of his past 20 games played and will lock up with Tre’Davious White on the boundary, but Adams has at least seven catches in each of the past two matchups against tough individual corners and has been a touchdown machine.

Jimmy Graham: This sets up to be his best game of the season against a Bills defense that has allowed opposing tights to catch 18-of-24 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown to begin the season.

On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)

Randall Cobb: After a huge start to the season, he’s slipped back into WR4-land the past two weeks, but he still received 24 percent of the team targets a week ago while the Bills have allowed 24 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns from the slot through three games.

Bust (underperformance)

Packers RBs : Buffalo has allowed six touchdowns to backs on the season, but this is setting up for a short-term committee as Aaron Jones looked explosive in his first game back, rushing for seven yards per carry. Even in a great spot on paper as a home favorite, no one is more than a dart at a FLEX spot.

: Buffalo has allowed six touchdowns to backs on the season, but this is setting up for a short-term committee as Aaron Jones looked explosive in his first game back, rushing for seven yards per carry. Even in a great spot on paper as a home favorite, no one is more than a dart at a FLEX spot. Josh Allen: His rushing factor makes him someone that we must acknowledge having higher upside than assumed given his situation, but he finds himself in a great week for other streaming options while we’d still be chasing attachment to a huge road underdog.

LeSean McCoy: He should be expected back this week in some capacity and the Packers have been roughed up for 4.98 yards per carry (29th) by backfields so far, but it’s still hard to consider McCoy above RB3 status if he’s still limited by his rib injury and the Bills are chasing big points.

If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)

Geronimo Allison: He has at least 12 points in all three games while attached to Rodgers in an advantageous spot at home, but his target share has gone from 21.6 percent to 14.3 percent to 8.9 percent to start the season, leaving you low floor potential as well.

Buccaneers @ Bears

Tampa Bay Rank @ Chicago Rank 3 Spread -3 22.0 Implied Total 25.0 34.0 4 Points/Gm 21.0 18 30.3 29 Points All./Gm 18.3 8 63.0 17 Plays/Gm 66.0 10 65.7 21 Opp. Plays/Gm 57.0 4 38.6% 20 Rush% 42.9% 11 61.4% 13 Pass% 57.1% 22 30.0% 1 Opp. Rush % 33.9% 5 70.1% 32 Opp. Pass % 66.1% 28

Ryan Fitzpatrick is the first quarterback to ever throw for 400-yards in three consecutive games.

Just 15.4 percent of the offensive yardage gained by Tampa Bay has been from rushing, the lowest rate in the league.

Just 5.6 percent of Mitchell Trubisky's completions have gone for 20 or more yards, tied with Dak Prescott for the lowest rate in the league.

Trubisky has completed just 25 percent (4-of-16) of his throws 15-yards or further downfield, the lowest rate for any three-game starter.

11.4 percent (4-of-35) of the drives against the Bears have reached the red zone and 5.7 percent have gone inside of their 10-yard line, the lowest rates in the league.

Trust (spike starting production)

Mike Evans: He has at least five catches in all five of Fitzpatrick’s starts with the Buccaneers, catching 34-of-52 targets (65.4 percent) for 537 yards with three touchdowns, including a touchdown in every game this season.

Allen Robinson: He’s having quarterback issues once again as just 60.7 percent of his targets have been catchable, but things don’t get much better on paper for a guy commanding 9.3 targets per game against a secondary that has allowed the most fantasy points to lead wideouts to start the season and a touchdown to each WR1 they’ve faced.

Trey Burton: He’s coming off his best game of the season to face the only defense in the league to allow a top-12 scoring tight end in each of the first three weeks.

On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Keep riding the wave, but this is a good spot for things to slow down a bit as he created his own necessary game script a week ago to climb out of while the Bears have been a team that slows down the pace for the opposition.

O.J. Howard: He has been the TE13 or better in every week while his routes and targets per game have climbed in each of those weeks. The Bears have allowed a touchdown to a tight end in each of the past two games.

Chris Godwin: His opportunity has risen each game and he has five targets from inside of the 10-yard line while the rest of the team has combined for five.

DeSean Jackson: He’s the ultimate boom-or-bust WR3 as we’re steadily chasing a long touchdown given that he’s now been out-targeted by Godwin the past two weeks, but the Bears have already allowed four touchdown receptions from outside of the red zone, which is only better than the Saints.

Mitchell Trubisky: He’s been a mess so far, but if you can’t stream him at home against a defense that has allowed 375.3 passing yards per game to begin the season coming off a short week, then there’s little to no hope moving forward that he’s a viable fantasy option.

Jordan Howard: He’s still an RB2 option coming off a season-high 26 touches and a home favorite, but he’s rushed 38 times for 96 yards (2.5 YPC) the past two weeks while Tampa Bay is fifth in rushing production allowed so far versus New Orleans, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Bust (underperformance)

Peyton Barber: No backfield has produced fewer fantasy production than this one while the Bears have allowed the fewest points to opposing backfields. That is partially a byproduct of them facing three of the weakest running games in the league, but Tampa Bay falls into that category as well.

If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)