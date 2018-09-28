Nick Mensio

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em

print article archives RSS

Week 4 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Friday, September 28, 2018


Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes.

QUARTERBACK

Start of the Week: Philip Rivers vs. 49ers: Rivers was listed in the “sits” portion of this article last week and finished as the week’s QB15 despite a relatively solid performance with 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Rams, who lost starting CBs Aqib Talib (ankle, I.R.) and Marcus Peters (calf) to injuries. The season’s overall QB7, Rivers is in primo position for a big rebound. The Niners are 1-of-2 teams still without an interception; Dallas is the other. San Francisco is also 29th in pass-defense DVOA and 25th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Robert Saleh’s unit surrendered back-to-back QB9 finishes in Weeks 1 and 2 to Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford before Patrick Mahomes laid into them for 314 yards and three scores as the QB7 last week. On top of all this, the 1-2 Niners just lost Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending torn ACL and will now turn to C.J. Beathard. Team morale is likely at a low point. The Chargers should dominate the ball. Their implied team total of 28.5 points is the second-highest of the week behind the Chiefs at 30.25.

Starts

Andy Dalton at Falcons: Dalton turned the ball over four times last week in Carolina, but a couple were really tough to pin on the quarterback. One was a tipped ball via his own receiver with another being on a last-ditch Hail Mary. Overall, Dalton has been really solid this year. He’s thrown multiple touchdowns in three-straight games and is tied for third in the league with his eight scores overall. The offensive line is protecting Dalton really well, surrendering just four sacks. Only Matthew Stafford has been sacked fewer times. The Falcons have lost MLB Deion Jones and starting safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen to season-ending injuries after three weeks. They’ve been totally ravaged on that side of the ball and are yielding the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Atlanta is 25th in pass-defense DVOA and 32nd against the run. Nick Foles laid an egg against the Falcons in Week 1, but Cam Newton (QB7) and Drew Brees (QB1) have since lit them ablaze. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is also protected by a roof and is extremely conducive to fantasy success. The 52.5-point projected total for Bengals-Falcons is the second-highest on the board for Week 4. In two games in Atlanta this season, we’ve seen point totals of 55 and 80. With the Falcons so banged up on the defensive side of the ball and the Bengals’ offensive line playing really well, Dalton should have plenty of opportunities to make plays through the air. He’s an elite streaming option.

Eli Manning vs. Saints: Manning is verifiably terrible as he closes in on his 38th birthday. We all know this. He’s barely been a two-QB league play through three weeks as the QB24. But Manning still has the ability to take advantage of a mediocre defense thanks to his supporting cast. At home against the Saints qualifies. New Orleans is dead last in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 32nd in pass-defense DVOA, and t-24th in sacks with six. Ryan Fitzpatrick pasted the Saints for the QB1 finish in Week 1, and Matt Ryan threw five touchdowns on the way to the QB2 day in Week 3. In between, Tyrod Taylor had his best game of his three, throwing a long touchdown. On top of all that, slot CB Patrick Robinson just broke his ankle last week and was sent to I.R. The 50.5-point total for Saints-Jaguars is the fourth-highest of Week 4. Manning is a fine two-QB league play with some streaming appeal in 12- and 14-team leagues for owners desperate for help.

Case Keenum vs. Chiefs: Not a play for the faint of heart. Keenum has been … um, let’s say, not good over the last two weeks. And he wasn’t even all that good in the opener against Seattle despite throwing three touchdowns. Keenum is the current QB25 and has thrown more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (3). Only Tyrod Taylor (benched) and Sam Bradford (benched) have worse passer ratings. Coach Vance Joseph has expressed some frustration, saying he needs Keenum to take care of the ball better. He’s in zero danger of being benched since the Broncos didn’t use a high pick on a passer. This week presents a real get-right spot. The Chiefs are putting up points on offense, but they’re also hemorrhaging them on defense. Kansas City is 30th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 30th in pass-defense DVOA, and t-24th in sacks. Not only does this defense not create pressure, it also can’t cover on the back end as it remains without Eric Berry, who has yet to play this season. Keenum showed last year he can expose bad defenses and post huge games. This is a chance to show it to his new team at home in a game with a Week 4-high 55.5-point total.

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

 

Sits

Matthew Stafford at Cowboys: Admittedly, Stafford is my fantasy weakness; I can’t quit him. But I’m forcing myself not to take the bait this week. Stafford has one top-12 finish, a QB9 day in Week 2 against the Niners, and has sandwiched that with the QB26 and QB14 finishes in Weeks 1 and 3. From a talent standpoint, Dallas isn’t an overly-imposing matchup for Stafford, but this defense continues to play above its head under rugged DC Rod Marinelli. The Cowboys have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, are 15th in pass-defense DVOA, and second in sacks. They’ve yet to allow a top-12 finish, holding Cam Newton to QB14, Eli Manning to QB26, and Russell Wilson to QB17. Stafford has arguably the best supporting cast and overall collection of talent among these four passers, but Dallas long been a drain on fantasy points for QBs. The 44-point total for Lions-Cowboys is the third-lowest of the week. This game figures to be dominated on the ground.

Russell Wilson at Cardinals: Wilson has thrown multiple touchdowns in each start, but is averaging under 239 yards through the air per game and has been totally stripped of his rushing ability that gave him such massive upside and a safe floor in years past. Wilson has just 21 yards on the ground with zero touchdowns and has absorbed a league-high 14 sacks. The Cardinals aren’t a particularly daunting opponent and Doug Baldwin (knee) may be back, but this is on the road in the division with a gruesome 39-point total. Arizona is 11th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 18th in pass-defense DVOA, and t-10th in sacks. Drafted as a top-five fantasy passer, Wilson has been a huge bust as the QB16. His supporting cast may be the worst it’s ever been in Seattle, and his coaching staff is one of the most-neanderthal-minded staffs across the league.

Ryan Fitzpatrick at Bears: The league’s overall QB1, FitzMagic has been, well, magical through three games. The box score looks great, but we saw signs last Monday night of the classic Fitzpatrick meltdown. He tossed three picks against the Steelers before rallying in the second half in comeback mode. Fitzpatrick has been a fun story, but going on the road against the Bears on a short week is not an ideal situation. The Bears are fantasy’s No. 1 fantasy defense, lead the league in sacks, third in interceptions, and No. 3 in pass-defense DVOA. That side of the ball is what has Chicago in contention through three weeks. The level of competition has been soft, however. Aaron Rodgers missed a large part of the Week 1 tilt before delivering an incredible second-half comeback before the Bears had zero trouble with Russell Wilson and Sam Bradford in Weeks 2 and 3. Fitzpatrick is on a heater, but there are some quality streaming options available that are in much better spots on paper. Can’t fault those who keep riding this wave, though.


continue story »
1234next
back to top print article archives
Nick Mensio is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. The 2014 NFL season marks his third with Rotoworld. He can be found on Twitter at @NickMensio.
Email :Nick Mensio


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Nick Mensio Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Player News: Week 4
    Player News: Week 4
  •  
    DFS Analysis: Shepard, Elliott
    DFS Analysis: Shepard, Elliott
  •  
    Dose: Fournette to Return?
    Dose: Fournette to Return?
  •  
    Dose: 49ers Not Signing QB?
    Dose: 49ers Not Signing QB?
  •  
    Dose: Mayfield Named Starter
    Dose: Mayfield Named Starter
  •  
    Dose: Jimmy G goes down
    Dose: Jimmy G goes down
  •  
    Player News: Week 3
    Player News: Week 3
  •  
    Top DFS Values
    Top DFS Values

 