WR/TE Grind Down: Week 11

Thursday, November 15, 2018

NFL Sunday is almost here and here are some players I have identified at the Wide Receiver and Tight End position I hold in high regard this weekend. There are elite players in here and also value plays to make them fit. Now let’s dig in and find some players that can win us some money Sunday on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Wide Receivers

Top Plays

Michael Thomas (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

One of the best spend ups at wide receiver this week is Michael Thomas. He has been the most consistent receiver in fantasy football this year. He averages 9.7 targets per game and has turned that into an ungodly 90% catch rate. He has seven touchdowns in nine games and is steady enough to plug-and-play in cash games, while also possessing the incredible upside of multiple touchdowns and high yardage to win you tournaments. The final nail in the coffin to start Michael Thomas this week is that Philadelphia is going to be without several key members of their secondary. There is a real possibility that three starting pieces from the Eagles secondary will be missing on Sunday versus the Saints. This is going to be like shooting fish in a barrel for Michael Thomas.

DeAndre Hopkins (vs. Washington Redskins)

The targets are always there for DeAndre Hopkins. He has 90 of them through nine games and Houston is coming off of a bye week with ample time to prepare for this game against Washington. Washington has become a bit of a funnel defense, as they rank bottom 10 in fantasy points allowed to running backs, while ranking top 10 in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. Houston is already an offense that doesn’t like to run the ball, so even more emphasis will be laid upon the passing game in Week 11. The addition of secondary targets like Demaryius Thomas will only help divert the coverage away from Hopkins. DeAndre Hopkins will fly under the radar this week, but he has as good of an opportunity to be a top three scoring wide receiver as any other pass catcher on the slate of games.

Others to Target: Antonio Brown, Julio Jones

Value WR's

Kenny Golladay (vs. Carolina Panthers)

Kenny Golladay is coming off of a 13-target game that he converted to six receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. Now comes word that Marvin Jones is a long shot to play this weekend versus Carolina and, all of sudden, Golladay looks like a phenomenal bargain at this price. Carolina’s defense has been susceptible to wide receivers recently, having surrendered 90+ yards and a touchdown each to both Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster last week. This is coming off a game where Adam Humphries torched them for an 8/82/1 stat line the week before. Golladay could end up being a target hog for this Detroit team in a must win situation in his home stadium.

Others to Target: Corey Davis, John Brown

Tight Ends

Top Play

Zach Ertz (vs. New Orleans Saints)

Zach Ertz leads all tight ends with 11.1 targets per game this year, and the next closest guy is 2.5 targets per game behind him. Ertz is the best pass catching tight end in football right now and it is not even close. He has four different 100+ yard games this season and has found the end zone five different times. Philadelphia is hanging on by a thread fighting for a playoff spot in this is a must win game in, what has potential to be, a big shootout. The total versus New Orleans right now sits at 56, the highest on the slate of games. There is no scenario where I see Philadelphia playing with a lead and running out the clock using the running backs. This is going to be a pass heavy game for Carson Wentz and this offense and it would stand to reason their best receiver gets a huge chunk of this production.

Others to Target: Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen

Value Tight End

Vance McDonald (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

The value at tight end doesn’t look great this week, so if I am not spending up on one of the elite guys, I think Vance McDonald is worth a shot. He usually comes into play for me during the right matchups. Matchups like this one against Jacksonville, where the secondary can create a few problems for the wide receivers, thus leaving Ben Roethlisberger to check in on his tight end more often than he normally does. McDonald has hauled in a very acceptable 30 receptions on 37 targets this year and even has a 100-yard game on his resume, a rarity for tight ends. The big play is part of his arsenal as demonstrated by his multiple receptions of 25+ yards this season. All it takes is one big play to pay off the salary.

Others to Target: Ricky Seals-Jones, Jonnu Smith