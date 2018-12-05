DRAFT NFL Strategy: Week 14

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Building a team on DRAFT’s DFS platform is an excellent way to make the action even more exciting than just following your favorite team. If you aren’t familiar with DRAFT, it’s an innovative DFS game with a live draft feature -- instead of building within a salary cap, you're participating in snake drafts that typically last 2-5 minutes. On top of that, anyone you draft is yours alone -- if you take Todd Gurley with your first pick, nobody else in your league can have him.

You can find more information at Draft.com or quickly join a contest from anywhere after downloading the app!

Best of luck and happy drafting!

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

UNDERRATED PLAYERS

These players have a great chance to outperform their DRAFT projection.

Philip Rivers – QB – LA Chargers (DRAFT Projection: 17.7)

Full disclosure: I wrote San Diego behind Philip Rivers name in the rough draft of this article. I guess some habits take longer to break. Speaking of habits, Rivers has tossed for two or more touchdowns in every game this year, upping his season totals to 28 TDs and 6 INT. It would be shocking if Rivers’ streak was snapped vs Cincinnati, especially considering the Bengals have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in 2018. Melvin Gordon (questionable) is still banged up, which could force the Chargers to rely on the passing game even as two touchdown home favorites. No matter how you slice it, Rivers is vastly underrated on DRAFT. This 17.7 FP projection has him check in as QB #19. I’m elevating to the top five of his position this week.

Sony Michel – RB – New England (DRAFT Projection: 10.2)

This week’s situation sets up very well for Sony Michel to enjoy a productive outing. New England checks in as eight point road favorites at Miami, a team that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Game flow should help Michel see abundant volume around 20 carries to make good on this confident matchup. Take note that he went for 112 yards on 25 carries with a touchdown in his first meeting with the Dolphins. DRAFT has Michel ranked 30th among running backs, and I’m thinking he should be closer to 13th to 15th. A projection closer to 13.0 FP seems more appropriate, which would put Michel in a cluster behind the likes of Phillip Linsday, Joe Mixon, and Jaylen Samuels in the RB pre-draft rankings.

Amari Cooper – WR – Dallas (DRAFT Projection: 11.6)

Cooper has been up and down since moving to Dallas, but his targets should remain steady moving forward. His last two games have been particularly promising, combining for 16 receptions on 17 targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns. The rapport continues to build with QB Dak Prescott, and Cooper is looking at a strong matchup against a Philadelphia defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers. This 11.6 FP projection on DRAFT has Amari ranked 24th at the WR position. I’m upgrading him to 13.0 FP, which puts him closer to the range of WR15.

Other underrated players:

I’m moving RB Leonard Fournette (14.6) up my personal rankings into the Top 10 overall picks. He’s looking more and more like himself, and the volume outweighs the subpar matchup at Tennessee. Take note that he’s playing on Thursday.

RB Dalvin Cook (11.8) is ranked 20th among running backs on DRAFT this week. I’ll upgrade him to the cluster of Lindsay, Michel, and Samuels around the 13.0 FP level. Cook is a fine RB2 filler who has overachieved in two straight weeks. There’s a chance he’ll keep that going in a non-imposing matchup at Seattle on Monday night.

WR Odell Beckham Jr (13.5) has seemingly been underrated on DRAFT for several weeks now. There’s breakout opportunity against a Washington team that has been generous to opposing receivers in recent weeks, now allowing the fifth most fantasy points to that position.

OVERRATED PLAYERS

These players may not live up to their DRAFT projection.

Jameis Winston – QB – Tampa Bay (DRAFT Projection: 21.0)

Winston has been in the overrated section for three straight weeks now. I’m not saying his not worthy of a selection in deeper leagues, but we can all agree that he probably shouldn’t be ranked ahead of guys like Cam Newton, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Philip Rivers, and others this week. That’s exactly what DRAFT did, as Winston checks in as the second ranked quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes. I’ve downgraded him to 10th at the position in my personal rankings, as New Orleans has been much better on defense over the second-half of the season.

Chris Godwin – WR – Tampa Bay (DRAFT Projection: 14.1)

Godwin is another player who is obviously overrated on DRAFT. The 14.1 FP projection has him ranked 10th among wide receivers, and I’m thinking he should be closer to the 25-30 range. I understand that he had a solid 5-101-1 performance vs Carolina last week, and this week’s opponent (New Orleans) has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. However, as mentioned in QB Jameis Winston’s write-up above, New Orleans has been playing much better defense as of late. In fact, the Saints have allowed the 10th LEAST fantasy points to opposing receivers over the past four weeks. It’s hard to predict which Tampa pass catcher will have a breakout performance between Mike Evans, Adam Humphries, Cameron Brate, and Chris Godwin. There will likely be less production to go around in this sneaky-tough matchup, which has me firmly downgrading Godwin closer to an 11.0 FP projection.

Austin Ekeler – RB - LA Chargers (DRAFT Projection: 17.5)

If Austin Ekeler starts and leads the Chargers’ backfield in touches, then he fully deserves this 17.5 FP projection that ranks fifth among running backs. However, things aren’t that straightforward heading into Week 14. As of Wednesday, Melvin Gordon remains questionable, and there’s a chance he’ll play on Sunday. Even if Gordon is out, RB Justin Jackson has seemingly carved out a larger role with an efficient performance last week. The matchup looks great against a Cincinnati team that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs, but I’m downgrading Ekeler to 13.0 FP even if Gordon is officially ruled out.

Other overrated players:

QB Mitchell Trubisky (20.5) is the fourth-ranked quarterback on DRAFT. Let’s pump the breaks on that notion, especially considering that he’s still questionable for Sunday Night’s game (as of Wednesday). Even if Trubisky ends up playing, he may be a fringe pick in deeper leagues of 10 people.

RB Jeffery Wilson (14.6) is one of the hottest waiver priorities in season-long leagues, but I’m not sure he deserves to be ranked in the top ten of running backs this week. He’s a quality RB2 in leagues of six or more people, but I’d rather take lower ranked RBs on DRAFT like Fournette, Lindsay, Mixon, Samuels, or Michel ahead of him.

GENERAL STRATEGY

Top 10 Overall. The list has been extended to 11 players for those not participating in the Thursday slate. I already mentioned the upgrade of Leonard Fournette, which is probably the most substantial move of this list compared to the DRAFT rankings. Alvin Kamara sees a marginal boost while Saquon Barkley drops a few spots behind Gurley, Elliott, and Kamara. Per usual, I’m having a tough time separating the high-end wide receivers. It’s really a matter of personal preference. I’m looking towards 1) M.Thomas 2) J.Jones 3) D.Adams 4) K.Allen 5) A.Brown – but there’s plenty of flexibility within that. Game flow is the main reason Allen has been downgraded in that group.

Quarterback Rankings. The shuffling compared to DRAFT’s default rankings comes from Brees and Rivers getting upgrades with downgrades for Winston and Trubisky.