NFL DFS Fades Week 14

Friday, December 7, 2018

DFS Fades Week 14

There are several reasons you might not want to roster a certain player in a given week of NFL DFS. To truly be a “fade”, in my opinion the player has to be projected to have decent ownership, e.g. no one is “fading” a WR on the Oakland Raiders (or, rather, everyone is). I’ll always provide the argument for and against a player in this column.

Also, fading a player doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have zero exposure. If you’re a DFS player who plays on multiple sites with multiple lineups in various contests, fading might mean you use that player in just one or two tournament lineups while other DFS players are using him in a majority of their lineups.

In the case where you want to fade a player due to projected high ownership (see more on this below), perhaps you fade him in tournaments but continue to roster him in cash games. Having an idea of whom you don’twant to roster as well as whom you do makes navigating salary decisions in the lineup construction process a little bit easier.

So in Week 14, I’m fading…

Spencer Ware: The darling of last week is taking a backseat to Jaylen Samuels, Jeff Wilson, and Gus Edwards this week, as Ware gets the league-worst RB matchup with the Ravens. We’ve seen Ware play for years; he’s adequate, and the fact that he only averaged 3.4 YPC vs. the Raiders last week doesn’t give me enough confidence to roster him vs. Baltimore at a higher salary.

Alshon Jeffrey: Not only is Dallas a difficult defense for Carson Wentz and company to match up with, the Eagles are road underdogs in a relatively low scoring game. The only Eagles I’m considering this week are the two target hogs, Zach Ertz and Golden Tate. Jeffrey has looked like an afterthought as Tate has integrated into this offense as Wentz’ first read a lot of the time.

Julio Jones: Atlanta hasn’t scored over 19 points in four weeks. This Sunday they’ll be playing in freezing cold Green Bay, with their playoff hopes having died somewhere back in Week 11 or 12. Jones could always have a big game, and I don’t really hate him as a contrarian option with several more popular expensive wide receivers out there (Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Thomas, even Odell Beckham Jr.), but I don’t trust him enough to pay up for him in cash games this week.

Case Keenum: On paper, Keenum gets a great matchup, but after losing Emmanuel Sanders, he’s thin with receiving options. That makes Courtland Sutton an interesting volume play this week in a good matchup with San Francisco, but Phillip Lindsay is the player I really want from the Broncos. Unless you’re building a multi-entry tournament stack of the Broncos, Keenum isn’t cutting it for my lineups.

Kenny Golladay: I’ve finally, maybe belatedly, lost complete faith in the Lions passing game. Golladay had a chance to be a star, and Matthew Stafford just hasn’t been able to help him along. The Cardinals at home is a formidable passing matchup, for Golladay especially with Patrick Peterson likely to tail him a good part of the day.

Injury Risks:

T.Y. Hilton: This had been shaping up to be one of the “good” fantasy games this weekend, but things are tilting decidedly in Houston’s favor. Hilton practiced in a limited fashion on Friday, and Dontrelle Inman is already ruled out, leaving the Colts awfully thin. If Hilton is unable to play, Chester Rogers and Nyheim Hines may take on larger roles in the pass game, while Eric Ebron can be expected to approach 20 targets.

Doug Martin: It sounds like Martin is closer to probable, but he’s not a high priority play regardless. Even at home, the Raiders are huge underdogs, a script that’s going to favor Derek Carr and the so-called pass game. It’s been a while since you could trust a Raider in DFS and this week is no exception.

Michael Gallup: Came up sick on Friday’s injury report. Hopefully it’s nothing serious as Gallup is a strong value play for tournaments this week. Keep an eye on it though.

In Week 14, players with high expected ownership are Jameis Winston, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Jaylen Samuels, Chris Godwin, Courtland Sutton, Christian McCaffrey, Travis Kelce and Eric Ebron. I think Game Theory is useful in DFS to an extent; obviously we can’t all win with the same players. But time and again it’s proven that big GPP winners can and do win with popular plays in their lineups. One or two highly owned players that live up to their expectations (e.g. score a ton of points) won’t hurt you nearly as much as fading those guys in favor of lower-owned, lesser-producing players will. The trick is to find the low-owned, productive guys to mix in around them.