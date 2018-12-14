NFL DFS Must Plays: Week 15

Friday, December 14, 2018

As we head into the weekend, be sure to check out all the content rolling onto the Rotoworld Daily page. Here’s a list of articles looking at the NFL DFS Week 15 slate. I will be updating as new columns are added, so consider this section as the DFS Table of Contents.

NFL DFS Bargains by Renee Miller

NFL GPP Plays by Spencer Limbach

WR/TE Grind Down by David Kaplen

QB/RB Grind Down by Stevie Young

NFL DFS Single Games by Spencer Limbach

DFS Tiers by Hayden Winks

DRAFT NFL Strategy by Spencer Limbach

NFL DFS Fades by Renee Miller (coming soon)

RotoGrinders Primer by Stephen Keech (coming soon)

Rotoworld Ranks vs DFS Pricing by Rich Hribar (coming soon)

Now onto the NFL DFS Must Plays for Week 15!

Just a reminder, this column includes only Sunday afternoon games, as that’s considered the main slate on DFS sites. Games on Monday, Saturday, and Sunday night do not factor into this analysis.

PLATINUM: Build your lineup around these guys

Tom Brady – QB – New England (vs Pittsburgh)

It’s been some time since Tom Brady was featured in this column, but we embrace him with open arms for Week 15. Before we dive in too deep, let’s acknowledge that this main slate is pretty lackluster. The highest totals of the week are on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night – taking away most of the fantasy firepower. Having two Saturday games thins out the player pool even more. Speaking to that point, this Pittsburgh-New England matchup looks even juicier when considering the overall lack of opportunity cost. This 52 point over/under towers over every other game on the main slate, and Tom Brady should be able to find adequate production within that. Pittsburgh’s defense has been notorious for stopping the run and funneling passing numbers this season. That should be the case yet again, and Brady will look to take advantage in a potential shootout.

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

GOLD: Next wave to consider in terms of priority

Adam Thielen – WR – Minnesota (vs Miami)

I believe this is a strong bounce-back spot for a Minnesota offense (and the team in general) that has struggled in two straight games. The Vikings will return home as touchdown favorites against a somewhat-generous Miami defense. Thielen has been an absolute beast at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and I fully expect him to get back on track this Sunday. Miami’s best cornerback, Xavien Howard, missed last week’s game vs New England. It’s not a coincidence that the Dolphins subsequently allowed 358 passing yards and three scores in that game. Howard is highly questionable to play in this draw at Minnesota, and Thielen could take full advantage of his absence.

Joe Mixon – RB – Cincinnati (at Oakland)

It’s obvious that Cincinnati will lean on Joe Mixon as much as possible to finish the season. You’d probably do the same if A.J. Green was hurt and Jeff Driskel was your starting quarterback. Mixon racked up 138 total yards and a score on 31 touches at the LA Chargers last Sunday. The matchup and game flow looks much smoother this time around while the Bengals check in as home favorites vs Oakland. The Raiders have allowed the 10th most fantasy points to opposing running backs while yielding 4.8 yards per carry – ranking 26th in that regard. Mixon should feast in this draw.

Julian Edelman – WR – New England (vs Pittsburgh)

You could look towards Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, or both as strong stacking extensions of Brady this weekend. My personal preference lies with Edelman, who could realistically post double-digit receptions in this one. As mentioned earlier, this is easily the highest scoring game of the main slate, and New England will look to take advantage of a reeling Pittsburgh defense. Expect Edelman to consistently find openings in the Steelers’ secondary, similar to the work of Keenan Allen’s beautiful 14-148-1 line at Pittsburgh several weeks ago. I’m not saying Edelman will replicate that performance, but he’ll certainly see plenty of opportunities to impress.

SILVER: Good options that narrowly rank ahead of similar players

Amari Cooper – WR – Dallas (at Indianapolis)

Amari Cooper is $6600 on FanDuel. I’m going to let that sink in. Yes, this is the same Amari Cooper who has posted 34+ fantasy points in two of his past three games. I fully expected his price to rise somewhere in the neighborhood of $7500, but the salary is virtually unchanged on FanDuel. Go ahead and take advantage for cash games. Cooper’s opponent, Indianapolis, ranks well on paper against wide receivers this season. However, that is a product of a soft schedule more than a testament to their actual ability. Case in point: Indy has faced the Jets, Bills, Raiders, Jaguars (twice), and Dolphins in seven of their past eight games … The connection between Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper continues to grow, and this is a non-imposing matchup to keep the momentum alive.

Dalvin Cook – RB – Minnesota (vs Miami)

Remember earlier when I mentioned how Minnesota checks in as touchdown favorites vs Miami this weekend? Well, that’s good news for Dalvin Cook, who is facing a Dolphins’ defense that has allowed the eighth most fantasy points to opposing running backs while allowing 4.8 yards per carry (23rd) on the season. Cook has been very efficient through the ground and air while averaging a solid 16 fantasy points over the past three weeks. He could see more volume than usual this time around (due to game flow), and the matchup certainly looks promising.

BRONZE: Not 100% necessities, but they mix well into a quality lineup

Eric Ebron – Indianapolis (vs Dallas)

It’s so hard to ignore Eric Ebron, especially on a condensed main slate without much opportunity cost. Andrew Luck loves looking his way, especially in the red-zone. Ebron has 12 receiving touchdowns, and he could easily pad that total on Sunday. Dallas has a pretty good overall defense, but they are susceptible to the tight ends while allowing the 10th most fantasy points to that position. They also rank 23rd in DVOA for that category.

Jaylen Samuels – RB – Pittsburgh (at New England)

James Conner is doubtful to return this week, meaning Jaylen Samuels will absorb the primary running back duties yet again. He was pretty good in that role while racking up 18 touches for 92 yards at Oakland last Sunday. He easily outpaced fellow RB Stevan Ridley, who only ended up with five carries. Samuels should be heavily involved via the ground and passing attack in this high-scoring shootout against the Patriots. He’s still way too cheap considering the starting role and inherent upside that comes with playing for an elite offense. Feel free to deploy Samuels through all formats.

PARTICIPATION RIBBONS: Fell just short of a featured spot

Ezekiel Elliott – RB - Dallas

Ben Roethlisberger – QB – Pittsburgh

Odell Beckham Jr. – WR – New York Giants *if playing*

JuJu Smith-Schuster – WR – Pittsburgh

Rob Gronkowski – TE – New England

Jacksonville Jaguars – DEF (vs Washington)

Atlanta Falcons – DEF (vs Arizona)