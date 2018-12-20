WR/TE Grind Down: Week 16

Thursday, December 20, 2018

Another NFL Sunday is almost here and here are some players I have identified at the Wide Receiver and Tight End position I hold in high regard this weekend. There are elite players in here and also value plays to make them fit. Now let’s dig in and find some players that can win us some money Sunday on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Wide Receivers

Top Plays

Michael Thomas (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)

Michael Thomas has been somewhat of a forgotten man after struggling in three of the last four games. However, nothing has really changed about his circumstances, as he is still the full-fledged number one wide receiver on this team and has gathered 30 targets over the last three contests. This game projects to be the biggest shootout on the main slate, with a 53 total and only a 5.5 spread in favor of New Orleans. I fully expect Drew Brees to be much better returning home for the first time since Week 12 and I think that corelates to a solid performance from Michael Thomas.

Amari Cooper (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

In the short time that Cooper has been a member of the Dallas Cowboys, he’s already shown flashes of massive upside, with two GPP winning performances out of his seven Dallas Cowboys games. Now, this Cowboys team returns home looking for a win to wrap up a playoff spot in a crucial game. They take on one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL this year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are top five in fantasy points allowed to the wide receiver position, a bottom five pass DVOA defense and Amari Cooper should draw the coverage of Brent Grimes on Sunday. Grimes has allowed a 70% completion rate and a 107.9 QBR when thrown at this season. This is a blowup spot for Cooper and he has shown he can be the number one fantasy wide receiver on any given week with this team.

Others to Target: Antonio Brown, Davante Adams

Value WR's

Robby Anderson (vs. Green Bay Packers)

Robby Anderson has 25 targets over his last three games and has turned into a very respectable fantasy option with Sam Darnold getting back healthy. Over the past four games, Anderson has a 44.1% market share of the air yards in this offense and is fresh off a huge game against a tough Houston defense. The Jets are at home this week to take on an uninspired Green Bay team, as any chances they have at the playoffs are now gone. If Green Bay comes in fully ready and willing to fight for this game like a playoff spot was on the line, then I still think Robby Anderson could have a nice game against this secondary. If the Packers come in and are totally demoralized by a lost season, then Anderson could put up an absolute monster of a performance in this game. The price tag is phenomenal on all sites for a number one wide receiver like Robby Anderson.

Others to Target: Robert Foster, Dante Pettis

Tight Ends

Top Play

Zach Ertz (vs. Houston Texans)

Many weeks throughout the season we’ve had a shortage of solid tight ends on a main slate due to scheduling. Here in Week 16, we have all the big guys at our disposal and for me it starts with Zach Ertz. He leads all tight ends in the NFL averaging 9.7 targets per game and Philadelphia is fully engaged in trying to make the playoffs. This Houston defense has been a target for tight ends all season, ranking in the bottom four in DVOA against this position. They’ve racked up a terrible defense against tight ends this season despite facing rather weak competition. Statistically speaking, the best tight end they faced all year long was Eric Ebron, and they allowed him to score a touchdown in each of the two games they played against the Colts. It feels like Philadelphia will have Zach Ertz at the top of their game plan this week and he should have a huge game, exploiting one of the few weaknesses of a solid defense.

Others to Target: Travis Kelce, Eric Ebron

Value Tight End

C.J. Uzomah (vs. Cleveland Browns)

If you don’t want to spend up at this position, then perhaps I could interest you with a C.J. Uzomah pick. Typically, he wouldn’t be on my radar, but we are going into Week 16 and injuries are going to force a lot of unknowns to become fantasy relevant. In this case, we have a tight end that could end up being the leading target guy for his squad. A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd (highly doubtful) and Tyler Eifert could all be out for Cincinnati. That’s your three leading receivers headed into the year that won’t suit up for this game. The potential top option at the wide receiving position is John Ross, and he could end up drawing coverage from Denzel Ward, one of the best young secondary defenders in the NFL. This whole series of events could lead to a very solid game for an extremely cheap tight end across the industry in Uzomah.

Others to Target: Blake Jarwin, Gerald Everett