NFL DFS Bargains Week 17

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Bargain Bin Week 17

Each week I search for the cheapest viable options for your DFS lineups at every position. The plays are geared toward cash games unless otherwise indicated and I do try to use a price ceiling of $7000/$6000 for QB, $6000/$5000 for RB/WR, and $5500/$4500 (FD/DK) for TE insomuch as possible.

Intro:this week I’m not wild about a stars/scrubs, spend/save lineup construction. There are a lot of mid-range plays I like, so I will offer a few bargains, but I’ll also let you know the players just out of spending range that I’d prefer to reach for in this last week of the regular season, where anything can happen.

Quarterback

Kyle Allen (FD: $6000, DK: $4000)

As with Tyler Heinecke last week, the Panthers QB is all about the matchup. Visiting New Orleans, one of the more generous pass defenses in the league (though somewhat tougher at home), Allen will get his first start. He appeared briefly in Week 16, and though we didn’t see much of him, he looked fine, completing four of four passes for 38 yards. Things are no doubt moving fast for the young QB, but with nothing to play for on either side of the field, Allen should be relaxed and gettin’ loose for a couple TDs this weekend.

Mid-range build:Spend more on Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, orJared Goff.

Running Back

Jacquizz Rodgers (DK: $3800)

Particularly in PPR scoring, Rodgers should be on your radar this week. He was targeted seven times in Week 16, and faces one of the best matchups for pass-catching backs over the last several years. Atlanta allows the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs overall, but have been notably gashed by the versatile receiving types.

Doug Martin (FD: $5800)

Martin has been better than I expected this season, up to and including this past MNF performance in which he looked fresh and capable vs. Denver. Although the Raiders are on the road this week, they do get a Chiefs defense that ranks second in fantasy points to running backs. Since Martin is more of a traditional North-South RB, I’d prefer to use him on FanDuel where the lack of receptions doesn’t hurt as much relative to other options, and Rodgers on DraftKings.

Mid-range build: Spend a tad more on Damien Williams or Jamal Williams.

Wide Receiver

Calvin Ridley (FD: $5900, DK: $5300)

I really like the Falcons as a tournament stack this week, but think Ridley is usable in all formats. He has nine receiving TDs (tied for fifth in the league), and after a couple of disappointing efforts, bounced back with a big play in Week 16 vs. Carolina. The matchup with Tampa Bay is great; Vegas expects a lot of points scored in this game, and frankly, it helps Ridley that Julio Jones is on the field and yet less than 100 percent.

Jordy Nelson (FD: $5200, DK: $4900)

At the risk of looking foolish for putting two Raiders in this article, it sure looked like a team still trying to prove something Monday night. Derek Carr has been a bit more conservative, but guided his team to 37 points vs. the Chiefs a month ago. They are a premier passing matchup, and Nelson is back to looking like the top receiver on this team (averaging over seven receptions on nine targets per game in the last four). He’s a risk/reward play that I think will pay off his low salary this time.

Mid-range build: Spend up for Robert Woods, Adam Thielen orJulian Edelman.

Tight End

Vance McDonald (FD: $5600, DK: $4200)

McDonald has seemingly negated any value Jesse James once had, as he has been the leading TE target-getter the past couple weeks. The Steelers are a team to target, in a must-win situation (as they won’t know the Cleveland at Baltimore result), at home, as a heavy favorite over the Bengals. Cincinnati is a great matchup for everyone, including McDonald. He’s the cheapest way to get a piece of what should be a potent offense.

Mid-range build: Not even mid-range. Tight end is either Zach Ertz(DraftKings) or Travis Kelce(FanDuel) this week. I’m sticking firmly to that philosophy with my lineups.

Defense

Buffalo Bills(FD: $3700, DK: $2700)

The Bills are small home favorites, Vegas has this as the lowest scoring game of the week, it’s cold in Western New York, and Miami has zero motivation. Buffalo has been one of the best real football defenses in the league, but haven’t been as opportunistic for fantasy. They sacked Ryan Tannehill three times and had one interception the last time these teams met.

Mid-range build: Vikings, Texans, Packersand Patriots are also in play this week.