WR/TE Grind Down: Week 17

The last regular season Sunday has arrived, and it is a bittersweet day. We are happy to get to the playoffs and have some meaningful games, but we are oh-so-close to the end of these enjoyable Sundays for another seven months. It’s a different type of week where we value definitive playing time over everything else. With that in mind, keep up-to-date with all the news via the Rotogrinders App and enjoy this last Sunday of the 2018 season. It’s been fun and good luck in those GPP’s on FanDuel and DraftKings!

Wide Receivers

Top Plays

Tyreek Hill (vs. Oakland Raiders)

Week 17 is not necessarily about the pure stats and best matchups, it’s about finding players that have something to play for in matchups that can keep them interested in the game. Kansas City is in a must-win situation to get home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and they’re taking on a team that is still showing a lot of fight. Even though Oakland is still putting up some resistance to their opponents, Kansas City should knife through this defense easily. I would expect Patrick Mahomes to end this game with 3+ touchdowns and Hill can pay off his salary on a single play. Hill has been quiet for a couple of games in a row, but I think he’ll strike early and often against this Oakland defense before taking a seat in the fourth quarter.

Davante Adams (vs. Detroit Lions)

Davante Adams is clearly one of the best fantasy wide receivers in the game with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. He’s tied with Antonio Brown this season for the most targets on a per-game basis with 11.3 targets per game. He has recorded 100 yards and/or a touchdown in the last 11 games. Although Green Bay doesn’t have anything to play for as a team, Adams is on the verge of multiple receiving records and Aaron Rodgers has come out and said he’d like to see his number one wide receiver obtain those marks. This matchup against the Detroit defense that has mailed it in is certainly a solid one, and Adams took advantage of it in Week 5 when he posted a 9/140/1 stat line against them. He’s arguably the number one wide receiver this weekend on paper, assuming Aaron Rodgers suits up Sunday.

Others to Target: Antonio Brown, Mike Evans

Value WR's

Chris Godwin (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

It certainly sounds like DeSean Jackson is not going to play Sunday for Tampa Bay and that leaves the door open for Chris Godwin to get back in the starting lineup and start producing again. Godwin has shown that, when he’s given the opportunity, he can be a big-time fantasy asset. Jackson missed three games recently and Godwin lit up Carolina in one of those games for 101 yards and a touchdown. The next game Jackson missed, Godwin received ten targets against New Orleans. The third game Jackson missed was an incredibly difficult matchup at Baltimore, the NFL’s number one defense right now. This matchup could be a shootout against an Atlanta defense that has nothing to play for.

Others to Target: Adam Humphries, Sterling Shepard

Tight Ends

Top Play

Evan Engram (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

After drifting in obscurity for the majority of the season, Evan Engram has been rejuvenated these last three games amidst the absence of Odell Beckham. He’s had 75 or more yards in each of the three outings and these last two games have seen him record 14 total receptions. It would be shocking to see Beckham suit up in Week 17 and that’s going to leave all those targets on the table for Engram to grab once again. It also helps that he’s going to be taking on a Dallas defense that doesn’t have anything to play for, as their playoff positioning is locked up, and Engram may see some 2nd-stringers at some point in this game.

Others to Target: Zach Ertz, Jared Cook

Value Tight End

Mark Andrews (vs. Cleveland Browns)

It’s always a crap shoot looking at low price tight ends on a weekly basis to see if you can him find some gold. I’m not stoked about this price range most weeks and Week 17 is no exception. However, it appears to me as if Mark Andrews is starting to develop a nice rapport with Lamar Jackson and it’s showing up on the field. Last week, against a very difficult Los Angeles Chargers defense, Andrews found a pass in the middle of the field and took it 68 yards for a touchdown. This is some of the same skills he exhibited at Oklahoma when he was basically a wide receiver in a tight end’s body. This is a must win game for Baltimore and the matchup is likely going to be very competitive against a surging Cleveland team that has that issues defending tight ends in recent history. I think this is a fantastic way to save salary and have upside at this position.

Others to Target: Ian Thomas, Chris Herndon