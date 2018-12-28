NFL GPP Plays: Week 17

Friday, December 28, 2018

This article looks to uncover some underrated NFL DFS Tournament Options for large-field contests. The following write-ups were constructed early Friday morning, meaning injury information and news could alter the fantasy landscape. Be sure to keep your eyes on the Rotoworld NFL Headline Feed for breaking news and fantasy implications as we head into the weekend.

Keep in mind that we are looking towards the NFL Main Slate starting at 1:00 ET on Sunday.

QUARTERBACK

Derek Carr – Oakland (at Kansas City)

Carr will likely have a very low ownership rate, as he failed to capitalize on two-straight strong matchups. However, game flow should be on his side while trying to keep pace with Kansas City’s high-octane offense. The last time Carr faced the Chiefs, he posted and efficient 24.2 fantasy points while going 29-38 with 285 yards and three touchdowns. Kansas City has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing signal callers this season, and Carr should see a ton of volume to potential come through with a solid outing.

Also Consider: Tom Brady, Josh Allen

RUNNING BACK

Jeff Wilson Jr. – San Francisco (at LA Rams)

Matt Breida has been ruled out, so Jeff Wilson Jr becomes a featured back for Week 17. We aren’t really sure what that entails while playing for a San Francisco team that should encounter a negative game script against a Rams team trying to secure a first-round bye. However, Wilson has proven himself capable through the ground and air, taking 38 carries for 151 yards with nine receptions (11 targets) for 79 yards in two weeks as the Niners’ top running back. The rookie is cheap on both DFS sites, and he could realistically be used as a FLEX filler.

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

Devontae Booker – Denver (vs LA Chargers)

Broncos’ lead running back Philip Lindsay has been ruled out, so Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker will look to pick up the slack. Most people are gravitating towards Freeman while likely holding the starting role, but Booker could find himself with plenty of action as well. In fact, Booker is the better receiving back of the two, potentially seeing numerous check-down opportunities in a negative game script vs the Chargers. Booker is hovering barely above minimum salary on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Also Consider: Sony Michel, Spencer Ware, Chris Carson (cash play if full-go)

WIDE RECEIVER

Kenny Golladay – Detroit (at Green Bay)

Simply put: the Lions don’t have any other playmakers to look towards. That’s why Golladay drew 15 targets last week vs Minnesota, leaving room for improvement on the efficiency side of things (6-58). However, this matchup is much better against a Green Bay team that has allowed the fifth most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. I’m expecting another heavy workload for Golladay, and he should be able to come away with a strong outing in this promising draw.

Robert Foster – Buffalo (vs Miami)

Foster was relatively tame last week with a four reception 52 yard outing at New England. He was on a roll before then with 13 targets, 11 receptions, 212 yards, and one touchdown combined in two previous games. Foster could get back on track with another 100+ yard effort against a Miami team that will likely be without their best defensive back. Foster has seen plenty of air yards over the second-half of this season, and he’s a strong fantasy pairing with QB Josh Allen in tournaments.

Also Consider: Robby Anderson, Dede Westbrook, Kendrick Bourne

TIGHT END

Jared Cook – Oakland (at Kansas City)

Cook is on the receiving end of the rationale outlined earlier with QB Derek Carr. The Raiders should be passing early and often while trying to stick with the Chiefs, and Cook should see plenty of targets as a result. In his last meeting with Kansas City, Cook came up huge with a sweet 7-100-1 line for 19.5 FanDuel points. The Chiefs have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, so Cook becomes a strong pick in tournaments and cash games alike.

Also Consider: Rob Gronkowski, Gerald Everett