Rankings vs DFS Pricing Plays

Saturday, December 29, 2018

As usual, the goal of this article is simple. At the end of the week, we’re taking our weekly composite staff rankings from our Season Pass section and comparing those rankings as it pertains to players we see as starting caliber options to the pricing across the two major DFS sites in hopes of discovering some value. It’s as easy as that.

Lamar Jackson – QB10

DraftKings: QB16 ($5,600)

Jackson’s price dropped over on DraftKings coming off his lowest-scoring game as a starter. Despite that scoring dip, Jackson still found his way to 16.1 fantasy points, giving him at least 16 points in all six of his starts. Jackson hasn’t shown the ceiling we covet at the quarterback position, but he’s been steady at this pricing. He also runs into the worst collective NFL defense against play action passing while the Ravens have run play action a league-high 41.7 percent of the time with Jackson under center.

Jamaal Williams – RB5

FanDuel: RB17 ($6,800) DraftKings: RB16 ($6,000)

Williams was a true bellcow last week, playing 94 percent of the snaps last week while no other Green Bay running back touched the football. He’s now been the RB11 and the RB2 the past two games, with 97 and 156 yards from scrimmage on 16 and 21 touches. A Packers running back now has a rushing touchdown in seven straight games, giving him scoring upside as well. Without Da’Shawn Hand and Ezekiel Ansah a week ago, Detroit allowed 136 yards on 30 touches to Minnesota backs.

Chris Carson – RB8

FanDuel: RB26 ($6,400)

No team runs for more yards per game (158.5) than the Seahawks while no team allows more rushing yards per game (153.1) than the Cardinals. Nothing has to give here for Carson to rack up yardage, something he’s been doing consistently. Carson has been a top-20 scorer in six straight games while the RB6 and the RB5 the past two weeks. Arizona faces a league-high 34.8 backfield touches per game and just allowed C.J. Anderson to come off the street and dominate. When these teams last met, Seattle ran wild, rushing 34 times for 171 yards and two scores on the road.

Robert Woods – WR7

DraftKings: WR15 ($6,900)

Woods is as reliable as they come, scoring at least 12 points on DraftKings in 14 consecutive games. He has at least 60-yards receiving in every game since Week 1 while he’s had at least six receptions in each of his past three games. Playing in the slot or at left wide receiver is where we’ve annually attacked San Francisco, spots where Woods will run over two thirds of pass routes.

Jordy Nelson – WR26

FanDuel: WR55 ($5,300) DraftKings: WR34 ($4,900)

Nelson has taken over as the primary passing game target in Oakland, averaging 7.3 receptions on nine targets per game over the past four weeks with at least six catches in all four of those games, which includes a 10-97 game when these teams last played in Week 13.

Chris Godwin – WR35

FanDuel: WR59 ($5,100) DraftKings: WR48 ($4,300)

With DeSean Jackson looking unlikely to play, we get one last week to chase Godwin. He’s had a rough stretch, catching just 4-of-19 targets over his past three games for 52 yards. The past two weeks have come against teams that limit opposing receiver production, but the passing volume will still be here to justify our point chase with Godwin. In the three games with Jackson sidelined, Godwin has received 20.4 percent of the Tampa Bay targets, a total worth at least taking a look at where Godwin is priced.

Evan Engram – TE4

FanDuel: TE7 ($5,900) DraftKings: TE5 ($5,300)

Engram’s positive splits without Odell Beckham on the field held true once again as he reeled off his third straight top-12 scoring week. He’s now had his three highest-yardage receiving games of the season over the past three weeks, tallying 77, 75 and 87 yards on 17 receptions. Opposing teams target their tight ends 24.4 percent of the time against Dallas -the second-highest rate in the league- while Engram has 22.1 percent of the Giants’ targets over the past three games with Beckham inactive.