Dose: Great to Still be King

April 23, 2017

What a night.





A maximum of three series were eligible to end on Saturday … and all of them did. Black Saturday seems a bit run down, so perhaps a less tired person could come up with a cool nickname for that stream of violent endings. With Mike Yeo a former Wild coach, Todd McLellan once a bench boss for the Sharks and Alain Vigneault a product of the Habs coaching system, “Day of Revenge” feels labored if appropriate.





Either way, it was a brain-full for hockey fans, especially those who didn’t anticipate so many “brand name” teams experiencing ruthlessly abrupt endings.





With the first round seemingly drawing close to an end - though two Game 7’s could push this bad boy to Wednesday, if the league’s listings are accurate - let’s ponder a day of vengeance the best way we know how.





Recaps, of course.





BLUES 4, WILD 3 (OT); St. Louis wins series 4-1





-- People chortled at Bruce Boudreau claiming that the better team (his team) didn’t win despite the Blues finishing said better team in just five games, but I kind of get it. Especially since Boudreau is a coach who’s marinated (and turned red) thanks to the fickle, random nature of many playoff results.





There are a ton of ways to explain how often Minnesota dominated the puck, but we can all wrap our heads around SOG totals (as imperfect as they can be):





Game 1: Minnesota - 52 St. Louis - 26

2: Minn - 24 - STL - 22

3: Minn - 41 - STL - 31

4: Tied 28-28

5. Minn - 37 - STL - 27





Yes, the Blues turtled when they had leads ... which they held most of the series. It's conceivable that things would have been far different if Mike Yeo chose to run the Blues more like a modern team and less like one asking Jake Allen to pull rabbits out of his hat (which he did almost every night, to some surprise).





Still, the at-times dominant play explains Boudreau's exasperation. It doesn't really matter, but with a turbulent offseason awaiting the Wild - seriously, they're losing a lot of assets and/or breathing room this summer - Boudreau's head shouldn't roll. Really, if you expect that team to keep competing even after big losses, Boudreau's near the top of the list for optimizing faulty rosters.





Now, Chuck Fletcher? He's probably been lucky to stick around as long as he has, honestly.





-- Circling back to Allen, the Wild scored three of their eight goals on the power play. His overall save percentage was an obscene .956, with a .968 mark at even-strength. Pekka Rinne's been even better. I wonder if the team that ends up winning is the one that realizes that both goalies are playing at an almost superhuman level, so a correction may come?





-- Vladimir Tarasenko wasn't invisible during this series, especially considering that he basically did all the work on the OTGWG in Game 1, ending up with an assist. Still, it's startling that he took until this clinching game to score his first goal of the series, and his 20th in 38 career playoff games. With 21 SOG, he was due. It also makes you wonder if he's primed for an explosive 4-7 games against the Predators.





-- Eric Staal headed to a hospital after a scary fall following an accidental trip by Allen. It sounds like Staal is OK, though.





-- Zach Parise was one of the few Wild players who produced much offense in this series. Mikael Granlund was disappointing after a breakout 26-goal, 69-point season, mustering just two assists and 10 SOG in five games.





My unscientific theory is that Boudreau is so adept at getting the most out of talent that there's less room for pushing to another level once the playoffs come around. Remember, this is a largely similar core that was a bubble team for some time. Maybe he made us think they were better than they really were. On paper, there are nice players, but with Parise and Ryan Suter showing their age, they're really aren't those game-breakers you sometimes need to get to that next level.





RANGERS 3, CANADIENS 1; New York wins series 4-2





-- I wonder if Rick Nash felt sympathy pains for Max Pacioretty, who finished the six-game series with zero goals and one assist. Pacioretty fired 28 SOG in those contests, not far short of five per game. Beyond the fray of people who slam a guy after only look at the "G" and "A" categories, there's the thought that "Patches" needs more center help.





My suggestion would be for Montreal to live with whatever shortcomings that come with Alex Galchenyuk in the middle - whether it be between Patches or on a more protected line - and that the sum > the parts.





But, I'm not a coach who cringes at more cosmetic mistakes while trotting out lineups with limited players who are too lethargic to make dramatic blunders - instead making untold smaller ones, always lowering your ceiling - so I guess let's just move on.





-- Goodness, was Alex Radulov ever a hoss in this series, or what?





He grabbed an assist in Game 6, giving him two goals and seven points in six games. What really jumped out was just how much he resembled Jagr with the puck. Sometimes it felt like Rangers were bugs bouncing off his windshield in this series.





That said ... it's as if he got ALL of Pacioretty's luck. Radulov only managed nine SOG in the series, and just two in the final four games. He was awesome, but I would have wanted him to fire the biscuit way, way more.





-- Despite losing three in a row, Carey Price was excellent in this series, posting a fabulous .933 save percentage (compared to the .923 save percentage that helped him erroneously finish as a Vezina Finalist).





No doubt about it, scoring is the issue for Montreal. I think Claude Julien is a sharp coach, but I'm not sure he's the balm for that issue, even with a training camp to really get into the groove.





-- Mats Zuccarello with a "feast of famine" series, which the Rangers are likely totally cool with, considering their variety of options on offense. He scored two goals in the second period, notching the GWG. He only had three goals in the series (zero assists), but he was feisty with 14 PIM. He's truly one of the more underrated forwards in the NHL, though I must admit a leaning in his favor because I always pull for smaller guys who didn't get immediate chances in the NHL. (Miss you, Martin St. Louis.)





-- This was indeed a masterful series by Henrik Lundqvist, who only allowed four goals as New York rattled off three straight wins. He finished the series with a shutout and a .947 save percentage. As flawed as this Rangers roster is, I'd probably expect NY to be the favorite whether they face Ottawa or Boston next.





OILERS 3, SHARKS 1; Edmonton wins series 4-2





-- Connor McDavid battles Derek Stepan for the most artful empty-netter of the night. I'd probably give Stepan the edge, but both were above average ENG.





McDavid was relatively quiet, a scary consideration for a Ducks team that isn't as well-equipped to stop him as San Jose was. Er, did I say stop? I mean "mildly annoy."





-- After a slow start to the postseason, Leon Draisaitl scored a goal that screamed "power forward" in a way that must comfort Oilers fans who worry about what his price tag might be after this season. Either way, it was a heck of a way to score his first postseason tally, and Anton Slepyshev connected for HIS first playoff goal less than a minute later. That stood as the GWG.





-- Not long after Edmonton made it 2-0, Patrick Marleau couldn't beat Cam Talbot on a breakaway chance of his own. He did score a key goal to make it 2-1 in the third, though the Sharks (narrowly) ran out of time. Marleau ended up with three goals and an assist; if this is it for him with the Sharks/in the NHL, he really left a strong impression.





-- Injuries were a key concern for the Sharks. Here's how their banged up stars performed:





Logan Couture - two goals, one assist in six games. Impressive effort considering the agony he was surely in.





Joe Thornton - Two assists in four games.





-- Apparently there was a sickness going around for Edmonton, and Oscar Klefbom wasn't able to play in the third period. Of course, this is spy time in the NHL, so just be careful about Klefbom ... if you even can. (Playoff pools don't always provide much leeway for transactions, after all.)





-- I'm not sure if I would make Cam Talbot or Devan Dubnyk the third Vezina nominee over Price, but I think both were more deserving. Not that anyone would get "my vote" over Sergei Bobrovsky, mind you, which doesn't even exist sooo ...

***





In case you didn't realize it, the West is now set:





St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers





Meanwhile, the Rangers await Bruins/Senators while the Penguins will face Maple Leafs/Capitals.





Weird, right? But kind of awesome ... which is ideally what we should say about any postseason. Drink it in, everyone.