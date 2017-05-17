Josi Puts Preds Ahead of Ducks

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Before we get into Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, I wanted to make special mention of our first Mock Draft of 2017, which was written by Peter Harling, who is the Managing Editor for DobberProspects.

This should be a pretty interesting draft, especially because there is a closer battle for the first overall selection than we've seen in a while. It will probably end up going to Nolan Patrick, but Nico Hischier is in the running too. Plus this will of course also feature the first ever selection by the brand new Vegas Golden Knights, which are slotted to pick sixth overall.



PREDATORS 2 DUCKS 1

Nashville leads series 2-1

Though the final score doesn't reflect it, this is a game that the Predators absolutely dominated in terms of shots. Nashville outshot Anaheim 17-9 in the first period and 11-4 in the second. Despite that, the Ducks actually had a 1-0 lead going into the third frame. Nashville tied it up early in the third period and scored a power-play marker in the final minutes to get the win, but the Ducks nearly stole this one.

It's also worth noting that Nashville had two goals disallowed due to goaltender interference.

John Gibson saved 38 of 40 Predators shots. This is just the second time in the 2017 playoffs that Anaheim has lost a game that Gibson allowed two or fewer goals in.

Pekka Rinne kicked out 19 of 20 shots last night. He has a 1.58 GAA and .942 save percentage in 13 postseason starts.

Roman Josi scored the game-winning goal. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to five goals and 10 points in 13 playoff games.

Filip Forsberg also found the back of the net for the Predators. He has six goals and 11 points in 13 contests in the 2017 postseason.

Corey Perry accounted for the Ducks' only goal. That gives him three goals and 10 points in 14 contests in the playoffs.

Rickard Rakell assisted on Perry's marker. He has six goals and 12 points in 14 postseason games this year.

Mattias Ekholm extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Josi's goal. He has seven assists and a plus-10 rating in 13 playoff games.