Corey Perry Does It Again

No matter how it happened, this would have been a huge win for Anaheim, but the way in which the Ducks won this one made it even bigger. Anaheim showed resolve by shaking off the Predators' late game comeback to win this one in overtime. It also improved the Ducks' record to 4-0 when leading after one period and 6-1 when they have the lead through 40 minutes in the 2017 playoffs, which just emphasizes the danger in falling behind early against Anaheim.

Taking Game 4 also restored the Ducks' home ice advantage as two of the final three games will be at home. Then again, neither team has demonstrated much of a home ice advantage in this series, so perhaps that will prove to be moot.

DUCKS 3 PREDATORS 2 (Overtime)

Series tied at 2-2

Rickard Rakell gave the Ducks the early lead by scoring at 11:30 of the first period. It was his seventh goal, putting him in a tie for fifth place in the playoff goal scoring race.

Nick Ritchie added to Anaheim's lead in the second frame. That gave them a 2-0 advantage going into the final frame.

The Ducks got into some penalty problems in the third period though with Corey Perry, Ondrej Kase, Kevin Bieksa, and Josh Manson all taking minor penalties between 8:02 and 15:22 of the period. That helped Nashville get a 11-5 edge in shots in the third period, but as it happened none of the Predators' comeback goals were actually scored during those man advantages.

P.K. Subban started Nashville's comeback with a marker at 13:33 of the third period. He's up to two goals and nine points in 14 playoff games.

Filip Forsberg tied the game with just 35 seconds remaining in regulation time. He has seven goals and 12 points in 14 postseason contests. It's a big change from the 2016 playoffs when he was limited to four points in 14 games.

Nate Thompson was originally credited with the overtime winner, but after the contest had concluded the league reviewed it and gave the goal to Corey Perry. It's Perry's third overtime winner of the 2017 playoffs. Per the NHL's PR Department, Perry's tied the record for most overtime goals in a single playoff year with Mel Hill (1939) and Maurice Richard (1951).

Viktor Arvidsson assisted on both of Nashville's goals. That gives him two markers and 10 points in 11 postseason games.

Pekka Rinne stopped 34 of 37 Ducks shots. He has a 1.66 GAA and .940 save percentage in the playoffs, but Anaheim has scored eight goals in the last three games.

John Gibson kicked out 32 of 34 shots last night. He has a 2.65 GAA and .917 save percentage in 15 postseason starts.