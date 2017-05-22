Bryan shakes off the Rust

Monday, May 22, 2017

It was a busy afternoon in hockey with the Penguins hosting the Senators as well as the medals being handed out at the World Hockey Championships in Cologne and Paris.

Congratulations go out to Team Sweden who stymied Canada's attempt at a three-peat at the Worlds. The Swedes beat Canada 2-1 in a shootout after 80 minutes of hockey failed to produce a winner. Russia knocked off Finland for the bronze medal earlier in the day.

PITTSBURGH 7 OTTAWA 0

It happened to Pittsburgh in Game 3. On Sunday it happened to the Ottawa Senators, The Penguins scored four goals in the first period and put the game out of reach early on as Pittsburgh whitewashed Ottawa 7-0 to take a three-games-to-two series lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final.

Matt Murray is back as the Penguins number one goalie and he stopped all 25 shots to pick up his second straight win and second career playoff shutout.

Seven different Penguins found the back of the net as they chased Craig Anderson from the game twice, first after the third goal of the game as Ottawa coach Guy Boucher did not want to call a time out, and then at the start of the second with Ottawa already down 4-0.

Olli Maatta with his second of the playoffs and second goal in two games, got the Penguins off on the right foot as he scored 8:14 into the first period to give Pittsburgh a lead they would not give up.

Sidney Crosby, on the power play, gave the Pens a 2-0 lead and then Bryan Rust, who returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing two games with an upper body injury, scored his sixth to chase Anderson for the first time at 16:04 of the first. Rust also set up the opening goal by Maatta for his first assist of the playoffs.

Anderson returned to the crease 1:32 later but Scott Wilson scored at the 18:17 mark, just 41 seconds after Anderson's return to make it 4-0.

The second period started with Mike Condon back in the net as Anderson's night (actually day) was over.

But there was no stopping the Penguins as Matt Cullen scored in the second and Phil Kessel and Trevor Daley scored on the power play in the third to make the final 7-0 for the Penguins. It was Daley's first of the playoffs.

The Penguins were a perfect three-for-three on the power play while stopping the Senators on all four of their opportunities.

The Penguins got three assist games from Evgeni Malkin and Carter Rowney. It was Rowney's first three helpers of the playoffs while Malkin leads the NHL in points with 23 and assists with 17.

The Senators outhit the Penguins 53-28 with Tommie Wingels leading the way with eight.

Only four Senators managed to stay even as far as plus/minus was concerned. Derick Brassard, Mark Stone, Cody Ceci and Fredrik Claesson.

Erik Karlsson was injured in the second period and did not return but with the game out of reach, it made sense to sit him down. He said he will be ready for Game 6 Tuesday.

Ceci and Brassard were also rested in the third period although both apparently would have played had the score been closer.

The Penguins sat out Conor Sheary and put Rust back in the lineup. Sheary had an outstanding rookie campaign but has struggled in the playoffs. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan put Rust, Nick Bonino and Carter Rowney together and the trio combined for seven points. Nice move by Sullivan.

The Senators now have to regroup and get it together for Game 6 or the Penguins will be headed for the Stanley Cup Final. At least Ottawa will be at home for Game 6. Don't miss it!