Rosen draws comparison to Giants' Manning

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah compares UCLA junior QB Josh Rosen to New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Texas freshman TE Reese Leitao's felony drug charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.
NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Wyoming redshirt junior QB Josh Allen is a better NFL prospect than Patrick Mahomes.
Florida State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 RB Jashaun Corbin.
Graduate transfer CB Shaq Wiggins is reportedly visiting Mississippi State after declaring to Tennessee, according to Mike Griffith.
Former Oregon redshirt senior RB Thomas Tyner (shoulder) transferred to Oregon State as a graduate.
Former South Carolina sophomore QB Brandon McIlwain transferred to Cal.
Southern Miss hired former Florida State C Bryan Stork as a grad assistant coaching offensive line.
Appalachian State signed head coach Scott Satterfield to a contract extension through the 2021 season.
Oregon State sophomore DE/OLB/TE Joah Robinett transferred to San Diego State.
With four-star 2018 RB Dameon Pierce backing off his commitment to Alabama, the Crimson Tide have just two commitments for the cycle.
Texas beat writer Anwar Richardson says Notre Dame transfer QB Malik Zaire has whittled down his future school to two programs and Texas is one.