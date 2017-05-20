Latest Headlines

Rosen draws comparison to Giants' Manning

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah compares UCLA junior QB Josh Rosen to New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

"In terms of how he's played the position, and maybe even athletically a little bit, I wrote down Eli Manning," Jeremiah said. Rosen threw for 3,670 passing yards and 23 touchdowns as a freshman in 2015 but regressed in 2016, largely due to a shoulder injury that cut his season in half. "He's got a firm base. You see him climb up in the pocket, and he is smooth and easy. You talk about a natural throwing motion, he's outstanding, and he's aware," Jeremiah said. "I thought he got a little bit greedy at times when he could have taken some (completions) underneath, but he does a nice job of keeping his eyes up under pressure. He needs to do a better job of giving up on a play. He takes some unnecessary sacks because of that."
Source: NFL.com
May 23 - 4:00 PM
Leitao's drug charge reduced to misdemeanor

Texas freshman TE Reese Leitao's felony drug charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

In February, Leitao was arrested on felony drug possession charges after getting caught on school grounds selling Xanax. Texas HC Tom Herman hasn't yet made a decision on the tight end's status. "We're aware of the recent proceedings regarding Reese Leitao and are gathering facts," Herman said. "After the latest information is thoroughly reviewed by me and our staff and the Athletics Department, we will make a decision regarding Reese's status with our program." Leitao was the nation's No. 19 tight end this past cycle, per the 247Sports Composite.
Source: Dallas Morning News
May 23 - 3:50 PM
Jeremiah says Allen is better than Mahomes

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Wyoming redshirt junior QB Josh Allen is a better NFL prospect than Patrick Mahomes.

"Just based off what I saw last year, I think Allen is more talented than Mahomes. ... I think he's got better feet, quicker feet, he's more natural," Jeremiah said. "He's under center, so ... he's ahead of Mahomes, but they have the same strengths and the same weaknesses." Fellow analyst Bucky Brooks agrees that Allen won't need as much developmental time as Mahomes. Jeremiah likened Allen to a "more athletic" Joe Flacco. "The ball just jumps out of his hand. He does see some ghosts in the pocket; he'll bail out of clean pockets, but he'll make some incredible 'wow' throws on the move much like we saw last year from Mahomes. He's a rare arm talent," Jeremiah said. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom likened Allen's game to Mahomes' in his 2018 mock draft, writing that Allen "isn’t quite the gun-slinging risk-taker that Pat Mahomes is, but Allen wouldn’t be out of place playing craps at Mahomes’ table in Las Vegas."
Source: NFL.com
May 23 - 1:54 PM
Four-star RB Corbin commits to Seminoles

Florida State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 RB Jashaun Corbin.

While five-star freshman RB Cam Akers is already looking like a bellcow-in-the-making, ESPN's Billy Tucker believes that Corbin will be used in more of a complementary fashion once he joins the Seminoles in 2018. Wrote the analyst, "Blend of size, speed and athleticism will provide FSU with flexibility on how they utilize Corbin throughout the backfield and slot." He refers to the 6-foot, 190-pounder as possessing a "third-down, change of pace skill set" and compares him to former Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara. Corbin is FSU's second commitment at running back in this cycle. The first carries a very, very familiar last name -- that would be five-star RB James Cook, younger brother of Dalvin Cook.
Source: ESPN Insider
May 22 - 4:44 PM
Miss State trying to 'steal' Vols CB transfer

Graduate transfer CB Shaq Wiggins is reportedly visiting Mississippi State after declaring to Tennessee, according to Mike Griffith.

Wiggins declared his commitment to Tennessee in late April, but his connection to Mississippi State defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is evident. Wiggins played for the coach at Georgia and again at Louisville. Wiggins has a good chance to compete for a starting job at Tennessee, but we will see how this plays out.
Source: SEC Country
May 22 - 10:11 AM
Tyner unretires, transfers to rival Beavers

Former Oregon redshirt senior RB Thomas Tyner (shoulder) transferred to Oregon State as a graduate.

Tyner announced his medical retirement from the sport in February 2016 following debilitating injuries to both of his shoulders. The former five-star prospect now wants to return to the field, and he hopes to do so for Oregon's archrival. The 5-foot-11, 201-pound Tyner, a speedster who once ran a 4.28-second forty, rushed for 1,284 yards and 14 touchdowns across two seasons with the Ducks. He hasn't played since 2014 and must be cleared by the NCAA. But if healthy and eligible, Tyner will make for a strong No. 2 change-of-pace back behind the thundering Ryan "Wrecking" Nall.
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
May 21 - 2:45 PM
McIlwain skips to Cal for football/baseball

Former South Carolina sophomore QB Brandon McIlwain transferred to Cal.

The 6-foot, 190-pound McIlwain threw for 600 yards and a 2/1 TD/INT ratio and ran for another 127 yards last year as a true freshman. When fellow frosh Jake Bentley hopped him on the depth chart, McIlwain's fate was sealed. McIlwain, Scout's No. 12 QB in the 2016 class, plans to play both football and baseball for the Golden Bears. He must sit out next season but should contend for the starting QB job for new coach Justin Wilcox once he's eligible in 2018. McIlwain, a dual-threat, is a better fit for the system Wilcox and OC Beau Baldwin are installing than the Air Raid ("Bear Raid") employed by former HC Sonny Dykes. In short, Baldwin tailors his spread system to the personnel on hand and the matchups they can exploit against the given opponent. The Bear Raid stressed defenses by putting defenders on islands in space, but its rigidity caused it to get stalled by superior talent when the defense was able to lock down skill players one-on-one.
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
May 21 - 2:14 PM
Former FSU C Stork joins USM's coaching staff

Southern Miss hired former Florida State C Bryan Stork as a grad assistant coaching offensive line.

In 2015, Stork became only the fifth player to win a college football national championship one year (with the Seminoles) and a Super Bowl (with the New England Patriots) the next. Stork ended up winning two ACC championships at Florida State before being snagged by the Pats in Round 4 of the 2014 draft. He retired from the NFL in March citing multiple concussions.
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
May 21 - 12:48 PM
Appy St. locks Satterfield down through 2021

Appalachian State signed head coach Scott Satterfield to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

The 44-year old coach has built a powerhouse in the Sun Belt, going 27-5 over his last 32 games. In 2016, Appalachian State shared the conference championship with Arkansas State. "Scott Satterfield continues to take App State football to new heights," Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. "In four seasons at App State, he has orchestrated one of the most successful transitions to FBS football and continues to build App State football for long-term sustainable success on a national level." Before being hired by the Mountaineers, Satterfield worked with wide receiver T.Y. Hilton as offensive coordinator at FIU under former HC Mario Cristobal.
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
May 20 - 1:27 PM
SDSU lands 6'8'' Oregon St. transfer Robinett

Oregon State sophomore DE/OLB/TE Joah Robinett transferred to San Diego State.

We're listing Robinett as a tight end, but that's really just a guess. Robinett signed with Oregon State as a DE and shifted to OLB for his freshman season. OSU coach Gary Andersen said last month that Robinett was being moved to tight end for the 2017 season because his 6-foot-8, 245-pounds frame made him too long to play OLB but too lean to play DE. "It's still an experiment at this point, but it's an experiment that I really believe is gonna work out," Andersen said at the time. "The key is that he buys into it and is excited about the opportunity and understands, 'This is where my future could be to be a very good Division I football player in the Pac-12.'"
Source: Oregon Live
May 20 - 12:58 PM
Trouble in paradise: Bama has two commitments

With four-star 2018 RB Dameon Pierce backing off his commitment to Alabama, the Crimson Tide have just two commitments for the cycle.

Needless to say, this is somewhat strange, even with the summer still ahead of us. Alabama's lack of commitments had them sliding out of ESPN top-25 team rankings for the first time since they started ranking recruiting classes, while over at Rivals, the Tide sit at lowly No. 54. Among the teams ranked ahead of them, the likes of Vanderbilt, SMU and Arizona (and many, many others). We expect Alabama to house a top-10 (and probably a top-5) class when all is said and done, but they have to get on their horse, here.
Source: ESPN.com
May 19 - 3:27 PM
Anwar: Zaire down to two schools, Texas one

Texas beat writer Anwar Richardson says Notre Dame transfer QB Malik Zaire has whittled down his future school to two programs and Texas is one.

Richardson initially said Zaire might announce his decision on Friday, but later backed off that assumption since Zaire wants to "enjoy graduation." However, the most important info is Texas still being considered along with one other program. Florida, Wisconsin and Harvard are the other three under consideration for that final spot, but Zaire's camp does not want to disclose that information.
Source: Anwar Richardson on Twitter
May 19 - 8:57 AM



NFL Draft Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Video Center

  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

NBA Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

NHL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

 