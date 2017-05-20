Rosen draws comparison to Giants' Manning

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Wyoming redshirt junior QB Josh Allen is a better NFL prospect than Patrick Mahomes.

"Just based off what I saw last year, I think Allen is more talented than Mahomes. ... I think he's got better feet, quicker feet, he's more natural," Jeremiah said. "He's under center, so ... he's ahead of Mahomes, but they have the same strengths and the same weaknesses." Fellow analyst Bucky Brooks agrees that Allen won't need as much developmental time as Mahomes. Jeremiah likened Allen to a "more athletic" Joe Flacco. "The ball just jumps out of his hand. He does see some ghosts in the pocket; he'll bail out of clean pockets, but he'll make some incredible 'wow' throws on the move much like we saw last year from Mahomes. He's a rare arm talent," Jeremiah said. Rotoworld's Thor Nystrom likened Allen's game to Mahomes' in his 2018 mock draft, writing that Allen "isn’t quite the gun-slinging risk-taker that Pat Mahomes is, but Allen wouldn’t be out of place playing craps at Mahomes’ table in Las Vegas."