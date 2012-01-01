Mariners recall Mike Zunino from Triple-A

Mariners recalled C Mike Zunino from Triple-A Tacoma.
Carlos Carrasco (pectoral) will start Tuesday in Cincinnati.
Corey Kluber (back) has officially been cleared to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday at Triple-A Columbus.
Carlos Rodon (biceps) threw another simulated game at extended spring training Monday.
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that he anticipates Hunter Pence (hamstring) being another week away from returning.
Tigers optioned RHP Anibal Sanchez to Triple-A Toledo.
Brandon Finnegan (trapezius) will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday.
Albert Pujols (hamstring) has returned to the Angels' lineup Monday against the Rays.
Kyle Schwarber is not in Monday's lineup against the Giants.
Angels optioned 1B C.J. Cron to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Carlos Santana will start in right field Monday against the Reds in Cincinnati.
Josh Donaldson (calf) will begin a minor league rehab assignment Monday with High-A Dunedin.