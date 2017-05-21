Latest Headlines

Tigers option Anibal Sanchez to minors

Tigers optioned RHP Anibal Sanchez to Triple-A Toledo.

Sanchez had to agree to the move given his big league tenure, and it was actually his idea, as he wants to be stretched out to start again. The veteran right-hander has posted a 9.00 ERA and 2.05 WHIP over 11 relief appearances this season, although he did strike out 22 over 21 innings. He could get another shot to start with the Tigers if Matt Boyd's struggles continue.
May 22 - 5:15 PM
Hunter Pence (hamstring) another week away

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that he anticipates Hunter Pence (hamstring) being another week away from returning.

Pence did sprints in the outfield and went through agility drills Monday, saying afterward that he's "got to run a little better, but I'm close, very close." The veteran outfielder will go through the same routine Tuesday. It's unclear whether he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated.
Source: Henry Schulman on Twitter
May 22 - 6:11 PM
Mariners recall Mike Zunino from Triple-A

Mariners recalled C Mike Zunino from Triple-A Tacoma.

Zunino was sent down earlier this month after hitting just .167/.250/.236 with no homers and a 30/6 K/BB ratio, but he's earned another shot after batting .293/.356/.707 with five homers in 12 games at Tacoma. He'll go back to seeing the lion's share of starts at catcher for the Mariners and remains an intriguing power bat, but obviously he's far from a safe bet.
May 22 - 5:03 PM
Finnegan (trapezius) to throw off mound Tues.

Brandon Finnegan (trapezius) will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday.

It will be his first time throwing off the bump since he strained his left trapezius in his third start of the season. Obviously he has a ways to go, but Finnegan is projected to rejoin the Reds' rotation sometime in the June 19-24 range assuming all goes well with his rehab.
Source: C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter
May 22 - 3:50 PM
Pujols (hamstring) back in Monday's lineup

Albert Pujols (hamstring) has returned to the Angels' lineup Monday against the Rays.

Pujols sat out the entire weekend series against the Mets while dealing with a minor hamstring strain. He's back in the DH spot on Monday while Jefry Marte is starting at first base.
Source: Angels PR on Twitter
May 22 - 3:21 PM
Schwarber not in Monday's lineup vs. Giants

Kyle Schwarber is not in Monday's lineup against the Giants.

He'll take a seat against left-hander Ty Blach. Rookie Ian Happ is also out of the lineup. Ben Zobrist will start in left field and bat leadoff while Albert Almora, Jr. gets a start in center.
Source: Chicago Cubs on Twitter
May 22 - 3:14 PM
Angels demote C.J. Cron to Triple-A

Angels optioned 1B C.J. Cron to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Cron gets the boot one day after hitting a grand slam against the Mets. The 27-year-old has missed time with a foot injury this season while batting just .232/.281/.305 through 24 games. Still, he didn't get much of a leash after putting up a .792 OPS (115 OPS+) last season. The Angels can mix and match at first base with Luis Valbuena, Jefry Marte, and Albert Pujols.
May 22 - 2:42 PM
Carlos Santana starting in RF on Monday

Carlos Santana will start in right field Monday against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Santana will be pushed to right field with the designated hitter unavailable under National League rules. This will be Santana's fourth start in right field this season. Edwin Encarnacion is starting at first base and Bradley Zimmer is on the bench.
Source: Paul Hoynes on Twitter
May 22 - 2:26 PM
Donaldson (calf) to begin rehab stint Monday

Josh Donaldson (calf) will begin a minor league rehab assignment Monday with High-A Dunedin.

Donaldson will be joined by teammate Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) in his return to action. The 31-year-old has been sidelined since aggravating his right calf strain on April 13, but he's finally ready for game action. Assuming all goes well, he should be ready to rejoin the Jays within a few days. Fantasy owners are hoping that the long wait will be worth it.
Source: Blue Jays PR on Twitter
May 22 - 2:20 PM
Joe Ross to rejoin Nats' rotation Tuesday

The Nationals are calling up right-hander Joe Ross to start Tuesday against the Mariners.

Ross was surprisingly optioned to Triple-A Syracuse earlier this month, but his stint in the minors didn't last long. While he posted a 5.50 ERA over three starts in Triple-A, he threw seven innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts and one walk in his most recent outing. The 22-year-old had a 7.47 ERA over three starts prior to his demotion, but he's capable of much better if he's right and is worth picking up in fantasy leagues where he was dropped.
Source: Mark Zuckerman on Twitter
May 22 - 1:35 PM
Guerra (calf) to return from DL this week

Junior Guerra (calf) is expected to be activated from the disabled list this week.

Good news for the first-place Brewers. Guerra, who went down on Opening Day with a right calf strain, allowed three runs over 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks in his second rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Colorado Springs. The Brewers haven't pinpointed a specific day, but he should return during the team's four-game series against the Diamondbacks later this week. Guerra was the team's best starter last season, putting up a 2.81 ERA over 20 starts.
Source: Tom Haudricourt on Twitter
May 22 - 11:54 AM
Phil Hughes (shoulder) to be placed on DL

Phil Hughes will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with stiffness in his throwing shoulder.

Hughes gave up five runs -- including three homers -- over just four innings in Sunday's loss to the Royals. He said after the game that he's feeling "a lot of the same symptoms I was experiencing last year" prior to surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, but more should be known after he's examined on Monday. Hughes has struggled with a 5.74 ERA over nine starts this season.
Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press
May 22 - 8:54 AM



