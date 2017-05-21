Tigers option Anibal Sanchez to minors

Tigers optioned RHP Anibal Sanchez to Triple-A Toledo.
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that he anticipates Hunter Pence (hamstring) being another week away from returning.
Mariners recalled C Mike Zunino from Triple-A Tacoma.
Brandon Finnegan (trapezius) will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday.
Albert Pujols (hamstring) has returned to the Angels' lineup Monday against the Rays.
Kyle Schwarber is not in Monday's lineup against the Giants.
Angels optioned 1B C.J. Cron to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Carlos Santana will start in right field Monday against the Reds in Cincinnati.
Josh Donaldson (calf) will begin a minor league rehab assignment Monday with High-A Dunedin.
The Nationals are calling up right-hander Joe Ross to start Tuesday against the Mariners.
Junior Guerra (calf) is expected to be activated from the disabled list this week.
Phil Hughes will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with stiffness in his throwing shoulder.