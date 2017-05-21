Tigers option Anibal Sanchez to minors

The Nationals are calling up right-hander Joe Ross to start Tuesday against the Mariners.

Ross was surprisingly optioned to Triple-A Syracuse earlier this month, but his stint in the minors didn't last long. While he posted a 5.50 ERA over three starts in Triple-A, he threw seven innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts and one walk in his most recent outing. The 22-year-old had a 7.47 ERA over three starts prior to his demotion, but he's capable of much better if he's right and is worth picking up in fantasy leagues where he was dropped.