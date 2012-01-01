Kluber (back) to make rehab start Thursday

Carlos Rodon (biceps) threw another simulated game at extended spring training Monday.

Rodon threw 60 pitches in 15-pitch intervals, getting up and down four times. It's his fourth since he began ramping up his throwing program after going down with bursitis in his left biceps. Rodon admitted Monday that the rehab process has been "frustrating" for him, but it does appear he's making real progress. As far as what that might mean for a potential rehab assignment, it's not clear at this point.