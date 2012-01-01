Melancon earns ninth save Monday vs. Cubs

Mark Melancon recorded his ninth save of the season Monday in the Giants' 6-4 win over the Cubs.
Zack Greinke held the White Sox to one run over 8 2/3 innings Monday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 win.
Paul Goldschmidt finished 2-for-4 with a home run in the Diamondbacks' defeat of the White Sox on Monday.
Ken Giles nailed down his 12th save of the season Monday in the Astros' 1-0 defeat of the Tigers.
Joe Panik went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the Giants' defeat of the Cubs on Monday.
Miguel Sano went 4-for-6 with a homer and three RBI as the Twins topped the Orioles 14-7 on Monday.
Jim Johnson earned his ninth save of the season Monday in the Braves' 5-2 defeat of the Pirates.
Jeff Hoffman held the Phillies to one run and three hits over seven innings to prevail Monday.
Carlos Carrasco (pectoral) will start Tuesday in Cincinnati.
Corey Kluber (back) has officially been cleared to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday at Triple-A Columbus.
Carlos Rodon (biceps) threw another simulated game at extended spring training Monday.
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that he anticipates Hunter Pence (hamstring) being another week away from returning.