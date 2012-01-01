Melancon earns ninth save Monday vs. Cubs

Joe Panik went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the Giants' defeat of the Cubs on Monday.

Panik scored the first run of the night with his solo shot off Cubs starter John Lackey in the top of the first inning, and he plated the Giants' second run with an RBI double off Lackey in the top of the second. Panik also reached on a hit-by-pitch in the fourth and he doubled again in the top of the sixth. The second baseman lifted his season OPS from .641 to .698 with the offensive outburst.