Melancon earns ninth save Monday vs. Cubs

Mark Melancon recorded his ninth save of the season Monday in the Giants' 6-4 win over the Cubs.

Melancon gave up a two-out single to Javier Baez but fanned Ian Happ to seal the victory for San Francisco. The veteran closer is 3-for-3 in save opportunities since coming off the disabled list May 17. He has a 2.63 ERA and 11/1 K/BB ratio in 13 2/3 total innings this year.
May 22 - 11:33 PM
Greinke fans 12, works into ninth vs. ChiSox

Zack Greinke held the White Sox to one run over 8 2/3 innings Monday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 win.

Greinke nearly had a complete game, but manager Torey Lovullo lifted the right-hander after Jose Abreu doubled with two outs in the top of the ninth. Greinke was brilliant, yielding just four hits and striking out 12 batters against just one walk. He's now 6-2 on the year with a 2.82 ERA and he leads all National League pitchers in strikeouts with 78. A road start against the Brewers is next.
May 23 - 12:28 AM
Goldschmidt slugs 11th home run on Monday

Paul Goldschmidt finished 2-for-4 with a home run in the Diamondbacks' defeat of the White Sox on Monday.

Goldschmidt singled and scored on Daniel Descalso's three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning before popping Miguel Gonzalez for a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth. The star first baseman is batting .315/.448/.580 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 38 runs scored in 46 games this season for Arizona.
May 23 - 12:22 AM
Giles collects 12th save for first-place HOU

Ken Giles nailed down his 12th save of the season Monday in the Astros' 1-0 defeat of the Tigers.

Giles struck out two of the three batters he faced in the top of the ninth inning to finish off a combined shutout that was initiated by Brad Peacock's terrific spot start. Giles has a 3.44 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 23/7 K/BB ratio in 18 1/3 innings this season, and he's 12-for-13 in save opportunities for the American League West-leading Astros.
May 22 - 11:50 PM
Panik goes 3-for-4 with HR and two doubles

Joe Panik went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the Giants' defeat of the Cubs on Monday.

Panik scored the first run of the night with his solo shot off Cubs starter John Lackey in the top of the first inning, and he plated the Giants' second run with an RBI double off Lackey in the top of the second. Panik also reached on a hit-by-pitch in the fourth and he doubled again in the top of the sixth. The second baseman lifted his season OPS from .641 to .698 with the offensive outburst.
May 22 - 11:30 PM
Miguel Sano hits 12th homer in win over O's

Miguel Sano went 4-for-6 with a homer and three RBI as the Twins topped the Orioles 14-7 on Monday.

Sano had gone eight straight games without a homer, but even during that stretch, he hit .300 with a .382 OBP. He's been an awesome force since day one this year, and we see no reason to expect that to change.
May 22 - 11:19 PM
Jim Johnson nets ninth save Monday vs. PIT

Jim Johnson earned his ninth save of the season Monday in the Braves' 5-2 defeat of the Pirates.

Johnson plunked Adam Frazier with two outs, but he induced a groundout from Josh Harrison to close out the victory for Atlanta. The veteran right-hander holds a sharp 2.84 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 19/3 K/BB ratio in 19 innings this season for the Braves.
May 22 - 11:13 PM
Jeff Hoffman goes seven in victory over Phils

Jeff Hoffman held the Phillies to one run and three hits over seven innings to prevail Monday.

Hoffman struck out seven and walked none in his spot start. One would think he'd be due for a longer look given his performance in his two outings this month, but the Rockies, for perhaps the first time in franchise history, don't have any starters worth replacing. As a result, Hoffman likely will head back to Triple-A on Tuesday.
May 22 - 10:52 PM
Carrasco (pectoral) good to go for Tuesday

Carlos Carrasco (pectoral) will start Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Carrasco exited his last outing with tightness in his left pectoral area, but he threw his between-starts bullpen session with no issues. "He's in a really good spot," Indians pitching coach Mikey Callaway said. "He feels great. His bullpen was outstanding the other day. We're going to lean on him a lot the rest of the season, so a couple extra days doesn't really hurt if you can get them."
Source: Indians.mlb.com
May 22 - 7:53 PM
Kluber (back) to make rehab start Thursday

Corey Kluber (back) has officially been cleared to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday at Triple-A Columbus.

Kluber got the go-ahead after completing a bullpen session Monday. He's slated to throw 70-75 pitches for Columbus before rejoining the Indians' rotation next week if all goes well. "We don't want this recurring," pitching coach Mickey Callaway said. "We need our ace out there every day, and we think we went with the right approach." Mike Clevinger has been filling in for Kluber and doing a great job with a 1.56 ERA.
Source: Indians.mlb.com
May 22 - 7:51 PM
Carlos Rodon (biceps) throws simulated game

Carlos Rodon (biceps) threw another simulated game at extended spring training Monday.

Rodon threw 60 pitches in 15-pitch intervals, getting up and down four times. It's his fourth since he began ramping up his throwing program after going down with bursitis in his left biceps. Rodon admitted Monday that the rehab process has been "frustrating" for him, but it does appear he's making real progress. As far as what that might mean for a potential rehab assignment, it's not clear at this point.
Source: Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter
May 22 - 7:00 PM
Hunter Pence (hamstring) another week away

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Monday that he anticipates Hunter Pence (hamstring) being another week away from returning.

Pence did sprints in the outfield and went through agility drills Monday, saying afterward that he's "got to run a little better, but I'm close, very close." The veteran outfielder will go through the same routine Tuesday. It's unclear whether he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated.
Source: Henry Schulman on Twitter
May 22 - 6:11 PM



