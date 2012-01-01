Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) to begin rehab stint

Junior Guerra (calf) told reporters that he is preparing to start Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Guerra allowed nine runs -- five earned -- on 17 hits and five walks over 11 1/3 innings on his two-game minor league rehab assignment between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Colorado Springs. He was very good for the Brewers in 2016, but the jury is still out on what kind of long-term major league starter he can be. Guerra strained his right calf on Opening Day this season and has been on the disabled list since.