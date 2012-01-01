Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) to begin rehab stint

Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) will begin a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A Binghamton.
An MRI taken Tuesday on Trevor Cahill's right shoulder showed no major structural damage.
Padres manager Andy Green has confirmed that pitching prospect Dinelson Lamet will be called up to start Thursday against the Mets.
Junior Guerra (calf) told reporters that he is preparing to start Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Dodgers activated 2B/3B Logan Forsythe from the 10-day disabled list.
Jameson Taillon (cancer) threw 25 pitches off a mound Tuesday.
Carlos Correa is out of the Astros' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Tigers.
Nationals recalled RHP Joe Ross from Triple-A Syracuse.
Trevor Story is not in the Rockies' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Phillies.
Brett Gardner is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Royals.
Mariners activated 2B Robinson Cano from the 10-day disabled list.
Red Sox purchased the contract of 1B Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket.