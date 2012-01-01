Latest Headlines

Carlos Santana in right field again Tuesday

Carlos Santana will make another start in right field Tuesday against the Reds.

Santana had quite the scare in right field on Monday, but fortunately he's fine. He'll move back to first base on Wednesday when the series shifts to Cleveland.
Source: C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter
May 23 - 2:49 PM
MRI reveals no damage in Cahill's shoulder

An MRI taken Tuesday on Trevor Cahill's right shoulder showed no major structural damage.

Cahill was sent for the exam after experiencing lingering soreness in his right shoulder while attempting to play catch from 75 feet this weekend. He'll be shut down from throwing for the next 10-14 days and will then have to begin a rehab program from scratch. It's doubtful we see him again on a major league mound before mid-to-late June.
Source: AJ Cassavell on Twitter
May 23 - 5:29 PM
Padres to promote Dinelson Lamet on Thurs.

Padres manager Andy Green has confirmed that pitching prospect Dinelson Lamet will be called up to start Thursday against the Mets.

Lamet has registered a 3.23 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 50/20 K/BB ratio in 39 innings (eight starts) this season with Triple-A El Paso. The poor command makes him a risky play in standard mixed fantasy leagues, but the 24-year-old right-hander carries intriguing long-term upside. He could be up for multiple turns if Thursday's debut goes relatively smoothly.
Source: Dennis Lin on Twitter
May 23 - 5:21 PM
Junior Guerra (calf) preparing to return Fri.

Junior Guerra (calf) told reporters that he is preparing to start Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Guerra allowed nine runs -- five earned -- on 17 hits and five walks over 11 1/3 innings on his two-game minor league rehab assignment between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Colorado Springs. He was very good for the Brewers in 2016, but the jury is still out on what kind of long-term major league starter he can be. Guerra strained his right calf on Opening Day this season and has been on the disabled list since.
Source: Adam McCalvy on Twitter
May 23 - 5:13 PM
LAD activate 2B/3B Logan Forsythe from DL

Dodgers activated 2B/3B Logan Forsythe from the 10-day disabled list.

Forsythe will return as the Dodgers' fill-in third baseman on Tuesday night against the Cardinals with Justin Turner nursing a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Chris Taylor and Chase Utley will continue to platoon at second base. Forsythe was batting .295/.407/.341 in 54 plate appearances with Los Angeles before landed on the disabled list April 19 with a fracture in his right big toe.
May 23 - 5:07 PM
Taillon (cancer) throws 25 pitches off mound

Jameson Taillon (cancer) threw 25 pitches off a mound Tuesday.

Taillon has made encouraging progress from his May 8 surgery for suspected testicular cancer, though Pirates trainer Todd Tomczyk cautioned Tuesday that this is still very much a day-to-day situation. There's no real timetable for Taillon's return to the active major league roster.
Source: Stephen J. Nesbitt on Twitter
May 23 - 4:41 PM
Correa out of Astros lineup on Tuesday night

Carlos Correa is out of the Astros' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Tigers.

Correa is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts over his last two games. Marwin Gonzalez will play shortstop and bat fifth Tuesday versus Detroit right-hander Jordan Zimmermann. Evan Gattis is also on the bench Tuesday for Houston.
Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups
May 23 - 4:19 PM
Nationals recall Joe Ross for Tuesday start

Nationals recalled RHP Joe Ross from Triple-A Syracuse.

Ross will rejoin the Nationals' starting rotation on Tuesday night against the Mariners after tossing seven innings of one-run ball in his last start with Triple-A Syracuse. The young right-hander has struggled this season at the major league level, but he still carries a fair amount of fantasy upside and he'll give owners two starts this week.
May 23 - 4:04 PM
Story not in COL lineup for first game off DL

Trevor Story is not in the Rockies' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Phillies.

Story was activated from the disabled list Tuesday afternoon after missing two weeks with a left shoulder strain, but he's on the bench versus Philadelphia right-hander Zach Eflin. Alexi Amarista will start at shortstop and bat seventh for the visiting Rockies. Story has posted a disappointing .180/.289/.396 batting line in 33 games this season.
Source: Patrick Saunders on Twitter
May 23 - 3:56 PM
Brett Gardner not in Yankees lineup Tuesday

Brett Gardner is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Royals.

Gardner hit another homer on Monday, but he'll take a seat Tuesday against left-hander Danny Duffy. Aaron Hicks will start in left field and bat second.
Source: Bryan Hoch on Twitter
May 23 - 3:25 PM
Cano (quad) activated from disabled list

Mariners activated 2B Robinson Cano from the 10-day disabled list.

Cano is a welcome sight for the Mariners, who have lost three in a row. The veteran second baseman has been out since May 10 with a right quad strain. He returns to a .296/.362/.533 batting line with eight homers and 28 RBI over 34 games.
May 23 - 3:07 PM
Red Sox call up prospect 1B Sam Travis

Red Sox purchased the contract of 1B Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket.

The Red Sox sent down Hector Velazquez to clear a spot on the active roster. Travis got off to a slow start in April, but he was batting .333/.389/.561 with three home runs and 13 RBI this month. He's likely to see most of his at-bats against left-handers in his first stint in the majors.
May 23 - 2:52 PM



