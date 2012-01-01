Taillon (cancer) throws 25 pitches off mound

Jameson Taillon (cancer) threw 25 pitches off a mound Tuesday.
Yonder Alonso (knee) is back in the Athletics' starting lineup on Tuesday night.
Avisail Garcia is out of the White Sox starting lineup Tuesday due to the flu.
Yasiel Puig (back) is in the Dodgers' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Cardinals.
Dallas Keuchel (neck) plans to return to the Astros' rotation Saturday against the Orioles.
Kolten Wong (elbow) remains out of the Cardinals' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Dodgers.
An MRI taken Tuesday on Trevor Cahill's right shoulder showed no major structural damage.
Padres manager Andy Green has confirmed that pitching prospect Dinelson Lamet will be called up to start Thursday against the Mets.
Junior Guerra (calf) told reporters that he is preparing to start Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Dodgers activated 2B/3B Logan Forsythe from the 10-day disabled list.
Nationals recalled RHP Joe Ross from Triple-A Syracuse.
Trevor Story is not in the Rockies' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Phillies.