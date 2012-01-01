Latest Headlines

MRI reveals no damage in Cahill's shoulder

An MRI taken Tuesday on Trevor Cahill's right shoulder showed no major structural damage.

Cahill was sent for the exam after experiencing lingering soreness in his right shoulder while attempting to play catch from 75 feet this weekend. He'll be shut down from throwing for the next 10-14 days and will then have to begin a rehab program from scratch. It's doubtful we see him again on a major league mound before mid-to-late June.
Source: AJ Cassavell on Twitter
May 23 - 5:29 PM
Yonder Alonso (knee) back in Oakland lineup

Yonder Alonso (knee) is back in the Athletics' starting lineup on Tuesday night.

Alonso will start at first base and bat fifth against Marlins right-hander Jose Urena after missing close to a week with a bruised left knee. Hopefully the 30-year-old slugger can pick up where he left off. He boasts a .991 OPS (173 OPS+) with 12 home runs and 29 RBI through 38 games this season with the A's.
Source: Joe Stiglich on Twitter
May 23 - 6:26 PM
Avisail Garcia out Tuesday night due to flu

Avisail Garcia is out of the White Sox starting lineup Tuesday due to the flu.

It could be a multi-day absence for Garcia, who's off to a tremendous start in 2017. Willy Garcia is starting in right field and batting seventh Tuesday night against Diamondbacks left-hander Patrick Corbin.
Source: Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter
May 23 - 6:22 PM
Puig (back) returns to Dodgers lineup Tuesday

Yasiel Puig (back) is in the Dodgers' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Cardinals.

Puig missed some action this weekend with mild back tightness. He will start in right field and bat eighth Tuesday versus Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn.
Source: J.P. Hoornstra on Twitter
May 23 - 6:13 PM
Keuchel (neck) planning to return on Saturday

Dallas Keuchel (neck) plans to return to the Astros' rotation Saturday against the Orioles.

That's the first day he's eligible for activation from the 10-day disabled list. "I feel a lot better," Keuchel told reporters Tuesday. "The plan is still the same ... good for Saturday." The ace left-hander was 7-0 with a sensational 1.84 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 54/14 K/BB ratio in 63 2/3 innings before going down with a pinched nerve in his neck.
Source: Brian McTaggart on Twitter
May 23 - 6:12 PM
Wong (elbow) out of Cardinals lineup Tuesday

Kolten Wong (elbow) remains out of the Cardinals' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Dodgers.

Wong remains day-to-day with mild discomfort in his left elbow. He was probably going to sit anyway with the Dodgers throwing left-hander Clayton Kershaw. Jedd Gyorko is starting at second base and batting cleanup. Jhonny Peralta is at third base and batting sixth.
Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups
May 23 - 6:07 PM
Padres to promote Dinelson Lamet on Thurs.

Padres manager Andy Green has confirmed that pitching prospect Dinelson Lamet will be called up to start Thursday against the Mets.

Lamet has registered a 3.23 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 50/20 K/BB ratio in 39 innings (eight starts) this season with Triple-A El Paso. The poor command makes him a risky play in standard mixed fantasy leagues, but the 24-year-old right-hander carries intriguing long-term upside. He could be up for multiple turns if Thursday's debut goes relatively smoothly.
Source: Dennis Lin on Twitter
May 23 - 5:21 PM
Junior Guerra (calf) preparing to return Fri.

Junior Guerra (calf) told reporters that he is preparing to start Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Guerra allowed nine runs -- five earned -- on 17 hits and five walks over 11 1/3 innings on his two-game minor league rehab assignment between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Colorado Springs. He was very good for the Brewers in 2016, but the jury is still out on what kind of long-term major league starter he can be. Guerra strained his right calf on Opening Day this season and has been on the disabled list since.
Source: Adam McCalvy on Twitter
May 23 - 5:13 PM
LAD activate 2B/3B Logan Forsythe from DL

Dodgers activated 2B/3B Logan Forsythe from the 10-day disabled list.

Forsythe will return as the Dodgers' fill-in third baseman on Tuesday night against the Cardinals with Justin Turner nursing a Grade 1 hamstring strain. He'll also bat leadoff. Chris Taylor and Chase Utley will continue to platoon at second base. Forsythe was batting .295/.407/.341 in 54 plate appearances with Los Angeles before landing on the disabled list April 19 with a fracture in his right big toe. He should be activated immediately in fantasy leagues.
May 23 - 5:07 PM
Taillon (cancer) throws 25 pitches off mound

Jameson Taillon (cancer) threw 25 pitches off a mound Tuesday.

Taillon has made encouraging progress from his May 8 surgery for suspected testicular cancer, though Pirates trainer Todd Tomczyk cautioned Tuesday that this is still very much a day-to-day situation. There's no real timetable for Taillon's return to the active major league roster.
Source: Stephen J. Nesbitt on Twitter
May 23 - 4:41 PM
Nationals recall Joe Ross for Tuesday start

Nationals recalled RHP Joe Ross from Triple-A Syracuse.

Ross will rejoin the Nationals' starting rotation on Tuesday night against the Mariners after tossing seven innings of one-run ball in his last start with Triple-A Syracuse. The young right-hander has struggled this season at the major league level, but he still carries a fair amount of fantasy upside and he'll give owners two starts this week.
May 23 - 4:04 PM
Story not in COL lineup for first game off DL

Trevor Story is not in the Rockies' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Phillies.

Story was activated from the disabled list Tuesday afternoon after missing two weeks with a left shoulder strain, but he's on the bench versus Philadelphia right-hander Zach Eflin. Alexi Amarista will start at shortstop and bat seventh for the visiting Rockies. Story has posted a disappointing .180/.289/.396 batting line in 33 games this season.
Source: Patrick Saunders on Twitter
May 23 - 3:56 PM



