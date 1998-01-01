Rendon goes deep twice in Nationals' rout

Ervin Santana became the first pitcher to reach two shutouts this season on Tuesday, holding the Orioles off the scoreboard in a 2-0 victory.

Dylan Bundy was good in this one, but Santana was better. Singles from Welington Castillo and Jonathan Schoop and a couple walks were all the Orioles were able to muster off the right-hander. Santana struck out six batters on the night, needing just 105 pitches to complete the gem. The righty's other shutout came back on April 15 against the White Sox. Santana's 1.80 ERA is the best mark in baseball, and his 0.83 WHIP is second only to Chris Sale's 0.79 mark. He'll face the Astros next.