Hahn removed from start with apparent injury

Jesse Hahn left his start Tuesday against the Marlins after suffering an apparent injury.

Hahn exited with a trainer after throwing a 90 mph fastball to Marcell Ozuna in the top of the third inning. Look for a status update within the next hour. The right-hander had allowed four earned runs on seven hits and departed the game with the A's trailing 4-1.
Source: Susan Slusser on Twitter
May 23 - 10:58 PM
Alonso pulled from game after HBP on wrist

Yonder Alonso was removed from Tuesday's game against the Marlins after getting hit in the right wrist by a pitch.

Alonso stayed in to run, but Mark Canha replaced him at first base to open the top of the seventh inning. Alonso homered in the bottom of the second -- his 13th home run of the year -- before leaving after the HBP in the bottom of the sixth. He had just missed a handful of games with a knee sprain. The first baseman is probably headed for X-rays.
Source: San Francisco Chronicle
May 24 - 12:58 AM
Jesse Hahn diagnosed with strained triceps

Jesse Hahn has been diagnosed with a right triceps strain.

Hahn suffered the injury in the third inning of his start Tuesday night against the Marlins and departed the game with a trainer. He was charged with five earned runs, lifting his season ERA from 3.02 to 3.81. A trip to the 10-day disabled list is probably coming.
Source: Joe Stiglich on Twitter
May 23 - 11:35 PM
Cueto dealing with multiple blisters on hand

Johnny Cueto told reporters late Tuesday that he has also developed a blister on his right index finger.

Add that to the blister on his right middle finger. Cueto said he will continue pitching through the discomfort in the hope of developing some calluses. The right-hander struck out eight batters but allowed four runs over six innings Tuesday in the Giants' loss to the Cubs. He has a disappointing 4.64 ERA for the year.
Source: Andrew Baggarly on Twitter
May 23 - 10:49 PM
Conforto hits two home runs, knocks in four

Michael Conforto went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in the Mets' 9-3 victory over the Padres on Tuesday.

We thought the Mets made the wrong choice between Conforto and Jay Bruce this spring. It turns out that they're really fortunate to have both. Conforto now has 13 homers, 31 RBI and 34 runs scored in just 129 at-bats. HIs OPS stands at 1.138. The Mets' franchise record for OPS in a season is 1.024, established by Mike Piazza in 1998.
May 23 - 10:48 PM
Lester whiffs 10 in complete game vs. Giants

Jon Lester went the distance and struck out a season-high 10 while limiting the Giants to one run in a 4-1 victory Tuesday.

The Giants managed to plate a run with a couple doubles in the fifth inning, but they picked up just four hits on the night and didn't draw any walks. Lester needed just 99 pitches to complete the masterpiece. It was his fourth complete game since joining the Cubs, with his last one coming also coming against the Giants last September. Lester will bring a 3.19 ERA into Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Sunday.
May 23 - 10:46 PM
Jorge Bonifacio homers again in Royals' win

Jorge Bonifacio went deep again Tuesday, swatting a two-run shot in the Royals' win over the Yankees.

Bonifacio just missed a homer when he flied out to the warning track in the second inning. After striking out in the fifth, he took Adam Warren deep in the seventh to the opposite field to give the Royals the lead. Bonifacio, who will turn 24 in a couple weeks, has now homered in four of his last five games.
May 23 - 10:16 PM
Rendon goes deep twice in Nationals' rout

Anthony Rendon had two homers, a double and five RBI as the Nationals crushed the Mariners 10-1 on Tuesday.

That's not quite three homers and 10 RBI, like he had last month against the Mets, but it does make him the third player this year with multiple two-homer, five-RBI games, joining Jay Bruce and teammate Bryce Harper. Rendon has seven homers and 29 RBI in 42 games.
May 23 - 9:56 PM
Ervin Santana notches second shutout of 2017

Ervin Santana became the first pitcher to reach two shutouts this season on Tuesday, holding the Orioles off the scoreboard in a 2-0 victory.

Dylan Bundy was good in this one, but Santana was better. Singles from Welington Castillo and Jonathan Schoop and a couple walks were all the Orioles were able to muster off the right-hander. Santana struck out six batters on the night, needing just 105 pitches to complete the gem. The righty's other shutout came back on April 15 against the White Sox. Santana's 1.80 ERA is the best mark in baseball, and his 0.83 WHIP is second only to Chris Sale's 0.79 mark. He'll face the Astros next.
May 23 - 9:53 PM
Jay Bruce exits game due to back tightness

Jay Bruce left Tuesday's game against the Padres due to back tightness.

Bruce was 1-for-3 with a run scored and two strikeouts before getting replaced in the sixth inning by Juan Lagares. It's probably going to be a day-to-day thing.
Source: James Wagner on Twitter
May 23 - 9:09 PM
Yonder Alonso (knee) back in Oakland lineup

Yonder Alonso (knee) is back in the Athletics' starting lineup on Tuesday night.

Alonso will start at first base and bat fifth against Marlins right-hander Jose Urena after missing close to a week with a bruised left knee. Hopefully the 30-year-old slugger can pick up where he left off. He boasts a .991 OPS (173 OPS+) with 12 home runs and 29 RBI through 38 games this season with the A's.
Source: Joe Stiglich on Twitter
May 23 - 6:26 PM
Avisail Garcia out Tuesday night due to flu

Avisail Garcia is out of the White Sox starting lineup Tuesday due to the flu.

It could be a multi-day absence for Garcia, who's off to a tremendous start in 2017. Willy Garcia is starting in right field and batting seventh Tuesday night against Diamondbacks left-hander Patrick Corbin.
Source: Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter
May 23 - 6:22 PM



