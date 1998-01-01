Hahn removed from start with apparent injury

Jesse Hahn left his start Tuesday against the Marlins after suffering an apparent injury.
Yonder Alonso was removed from Tuesday's game against the Marlins after getting hit in the right wrist by a pitch.
Jesse Hahn has been diagnosed with a right triceps strain.
Johnny Cueto told reporters late Tuesday that he has also developed a blister on his right index finger.
Michael Conforto went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in the Mets' 9-3 victory over the Padres on Tuesday.
Jon Lester went the distance and struck out a season-high 10 while limiting the Giants to one run in a 4-1 victory Tuesday.
Jorge Bonifacio went deep again Tuesday, swatting a two-run shot in the Royals' win over the Yankees.
Anthony Rendon had two homers, a double and five RBI as the Nationals crushed the Mariners 10-1 on Tuesday.
Ervin Santana became the first pitcher to reach two shutouts this season on Tuesday, holding the Orioles off the scoreboard in a 2-0 victory.
Jay Bruce left Tuesday's game against the Padres due to back tightness.
Yonder Alonso (knee) is back in the Athletics' starting lineup on Tuesday night.
Avisail Garcia is out of the White Sox starting lineup Tuesday due to the flu.