Matt Adams homers, then hits walk-off Tuesday

Matt Adams doubled, homered and hit a walk-off RBI single in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
Christian Yelich exited Tuesday's game versus the Athletics with a right hip flexor injury.
X-rays on Yonder Alonso's right wrist came back negative.
Joc Pederson left Tuesday's game in the Cardinals after an outfield collision with Yasiel Puig.
Jesse Hahn has been diagnosed with a right triceps strain.
Johnny Cueto told reporters late Tuesday that he has also developed a blister on his right index finger.
Michael Conforto went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in the Mets' 9-3 victory over the Padres on Tuesday.
Jon Lester went the distance and struck out a season-high 10 while limiting the Giants to one run in a 4-1 victory Tuesday.
Jorge Bonifacio went deep again Tuesday, swatting a two-run shot in the Royals' win over the Yankees.
Anthony Rendon had two homers, a double and five RBI as the Nationals crushed the Mariners 10-1 on Tuesday.
Ervin Santana became the first pitcher to reach two shutouts this season on Tuesday, holding the Orioles off the scoreboard in a 2-0 victory.
Jay Bruce left Tuesday's game against the Padres due to back tightness.