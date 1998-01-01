Latest Headlines

Matt Adams homers, then hits walk-off Tuesday

Matt Adams doubled, homered and hit a walk-off RBI single in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Adams struck out three times and hit into a double play in his Braves debut Sunday, but he’s now gone deep each of the last two nights and delivered a walk-off RBI single off of Pirates closer Tony Watson on Tuesday. He’s batted fifth in each of his first three contests with his new club and is worth a corner infield spot in deeper fantasy leagues.
May 24 - 1:59 AM
Yelich day-to-day with hip flexor injury

Christian Yelich exited Tuesday's game versus the Athletics with a right hip flexor injury.

It's unclear when Yelich suffered the injury, but it seems like he was lifted for precautionary reasons. The Marlins are listing him as day-to-day. Yelich had a single and scored a run in five plate appearances before departing.
Source: Clark Spencer on Twitter
May 24 - 2:10 AM
X-rays on Yonder Alonso's wrist are negative

X-rays on Yonder Alonso's right wrist came back negative.

Alonso was lifted from Tuesday's game after being hit by a pitch, but he's managed to escape with just a bruise. He'll probably still be sore for a bit, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him sit out a game or two. Alonso just returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing time with a knee injury.
Source: Susan Slusser on Twitter
May 24 - 1:49 AM
Pederson leaves game after outfield collision

Joc Pederson left Tuesday's game in the Cardinals after an outfield collision with Yasiel Puig.

Pederson took an elbow to the face from Puig before crashing head-first into the outfield wall. Both players were running full-speed on a liner to right-center that Puig actually managed to haul in. Pederson laid sprawled on the ground in obvious pain for a couple of minutes before eventually walking off slowly alongside team trainers. Enrique Hernandez took over in center field.
May 24 - 1:06 AM
Jesse Hahn diagnosed with strained triceps

Jesse Hahn has been diagnosed with a right triceps strain.

Hahn suffered the injury in the third inning of his start Tuesday night against the Marlins and departed the game with a trainer. He was charged with five earned runs, lifting his season ERA from 3.02 to 3.81. A trip to the 10-day disabled list is probably coming.
Source: Joe Stiglich on Twitter
May 23 - 11:35 PM
Cueto dealing with multiple blisters on hand

Johnny Cueto told reporters late Tuesday that he has also developed a blister on his right index finger.

Add that to the blister on his right middle finger. Cueto said he will continue pitching through the discomfort in the hope of developing some calluses. The right-hander struck out eight batters but allowed four runs over six innings Tuesday in the Giants' loss to the Cubs. He has a disappointing 4.64 ERA for the year.
Source: Andrew Baggarly on Twitter
May 23 - 10:49 PM
Conforto hits two home runs, knocks in four

Michael Conforto went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in the Mets' 9-3 victory over the Padres on Tuesday.

We thought the Mets made the wrong choice between Conforto and Jay Bruce this spring. It turns out that they're really fortunate to have both. Conforto now has 13 homers, 31 RBI and 34 runs scored in just 129 at-bats. HIs OPS stands at 1.138. The Mets' franchise record for OPS in a season is 1.024, established by Mike Piazza in 1998.
May 23 - 10:48 PM
Lester whiffs 10 in complete game vs. Giants

Jon Lester went the distance and struck out a season-high 10 while limiting the Giants to one run in a 4-1 victory Tuesday.

The Giants managed to plate a run with a couple doubles in the fifth inning, but they picked up just four hits on the night and didn't draw any walks. Lester needed just 99 pitches to complete the masterpiece. It was his fourth complete game since joining the Cubs, with his last one coming also coming against the Giants last September. Lester will bring a 3.19 ERA into Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Sunday.
May 23 - 10:46 PM
Jorge Bonifacio homers again in Royals' win

Jorge Bonifacio went deep again Tuesday, swatting a two-run shot in the Royals' win over the Yankees.

Bonifacio just missed a homer when he flied out to the warning track in the second inning. After striking out in the fifth, he took Adam Warren deep in the seventh to the opposite field to give the Royals the lead. Bonifacio, who will turn 24 in a couple weeks, has now homered in four of his last five games.
May 23 - 10:16 PM
Rendon goes deep twice in Nationals' rout

Anthony Rendon had two homers, a double and five RBI as the Nationals crushed the Mariners 10-1 on Tuesday.

That's not quite three homers and 10 RBI, like he had last month against the Mets, but it does make him the third player this year with multiple two-homer, five-RBI games, joining Jay Bruce and teammate Bryce Harper. Rendon has seven homers and 29 RBI in 42 games.
May 23 - 9:56 PM
Ervin Santana notches second shutout of 2017

Ervin Santana became the first pitcher to reach two shutouts this season on Tuesday, holding the Orioles off the scoreboard in a 2-0 victory.

Dylan Bundy was good in this one, but Santana was better. Singles from Welington Castillo and Jonathan Schoop and a couple walks were all the Orioles were able to muster off the right-hander. Santana struck out six batters on the night, needing just 105 pitches to complete the gem. The righty's other shutout came back on April 15 against the White Sox. Santana's 1.80 ERA is the best mark in baseball, and his 0.83 WHIP is second only to Chris Sale's 0.79 mark. He'll face the Astros next.
May 23 - 9:53 PM
Jay Bruce exits game due to back tightness

Jay Bruce left Tuesday's game against the Padres due to back tightness.

Bruce was 1-for-3 with a run scored and two strikeouts before getting replaced in the sixth inning by Juan Lagares. It's probably going to be a day-to-day thing.
Source: James Wagner on Twitter
May 23 - 9:09 PM



