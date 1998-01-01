Braun out of Brewers' lineup on Wednesday

Jon Lester went the distance and struck out a season-high 10 while limiting the Giants to one run in a 4-1 victory Tuesday.

The Giants managed to plate a run with a couple doubles in the fifth inning, but they picked up just four hits on the night and didn't draw any walks. Lester needed just 99 pitches to complete the masterpiece. It was his fourth complete game since joining the Cubs, with his last one coming also coming against the Giants last September. Lester will bring a 3.19 ERA into Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Sunday.