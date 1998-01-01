Alonso (wrist) not in A's lineup on Wednesday

Yonder Alonso (wrist) is out of the Athletics' starting lineup Wednesday afternoon against the Marlins.
Christian Yelich (hip) said Wednesday that he expects to avoid the disabled list.
Avisail Garcia (flu) is back in the White Sox starting lineup Wednesday afternoon in Arizona.
Howie Kendrick (oblique) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Blue Jays placed OF Anthony Alford on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamate fracture.
Ryan Braun is out of the Brewers' starting lineup Wednesday afternoon against the Blue Jays.
Joc Pederson was diagnosed with a neck strain following Tuesday night's outfield collision with Yasiel Puig.
Matt Adams doubled, homered and hit a walk-off RBI single in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
Jesse Hahn has been diagnosed with a right triceps strain.
Johnny Cueto told reporters late Tuesday that he has also developed a blister on his right index finger.
Michael Conforto went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in the Mets' 9-3 victory over the Padres on Tuesday.
Jon Lester went the distance and struck out a season-high 10 while limiting the Giants to one run in a 4-1 victory Tuesday.