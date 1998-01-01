Alonso (wrist) not in A's lineup on Wednesday

Howie Kendrick (oblique) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Kendrick received clearance to play in minor league games after taking outdoor batting practice on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. He's been out since April 15, so the Phillies will probably have him stay at Triple-A through the weekend to get properly tuned up. Kendrick was batting .333/.395/.487 over his first 43 plate appearances this season with the Phils. The versatile veteran should get something close to everyday playing time when he returns.