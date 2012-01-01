Latest Headlines

Beltre (calf) clear for extended spring games

Adrian Beltre (calf) has been cleared to begin playing in extended spring training games Thursday in Arizona.

He'll play three games and then the Rangers' medical staff will reevaluate him on Sunday. A full minor league rehab assignment could follow. Beltre has been on the disabled list all year because of nagging right calf strain. He's currently trending toward an early-June season debut.
Source: T.R. Sullivan on Twitter
May 24 - 2:45 PM
Berrios moves to 3-0 on Wednesday vs. O's

Jose Berrios moved to 3-0 on Wednesday after holding the Orioles to three earned runs over 6 1/3 innings.

All three of those runs came on solo shots. Berrios yielded just four hits in all -- the other one a single -- while striking out seven batters and walking just two. The young right-hander has been excellent in his second tour of the major leagues, boasting a 1.66 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, and 22/4 K/BB ratio over 21 2/3 frames. He'll try to keep it all working next time out against a dangerous Astros team.
May 24 - 3:57 PM
Street (lat, shoulder) ready for rehab games

Huston Street (lat, shoulder) is beginning a rehab assignment Wednesday night at Triple-A Salt Lake.

Street has been out all season with lat and shoulder issues and will likely have to prove his health over several appearances in the minors before returning to the Angels' active roster. Bud Norris has been doing an excellent job as Anaheim's fill-in closer with Cam Bedrosian (groin) also sidelined. It's not yet clear how manager Mike Scioscia is going to play the roles when everybody is back to full health.
Source: Maria Guardado on Twitter
May 24 - 3:44 PM
Danny Valencia (back) returns to M's lineup

Danny Valencia (wrist) is back in the Mariners' starting lineup on Wednesday.

Valencia had been sidelined since an awkward slide into third base on Friday night against the White Sox. He is starting at first base and batting cleanup Wednesday versus Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark.
Source: Bob Dutton on Twitter
May 24 - 3:33 PM
Nelson Cruz out of SEA lineup at Nats Park

Nelson Cruz is not in the Mariners' lineup Wednesday at Nationals Park.

There is no DH available, so Cruz will operate as a bench weapon for manager Scott Servais. Ben Gamel is starting in right field and batting fifth versus Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark.
Source: Bob Dutton on Twitter
May 24 - 3:31 PM
Tomas scratched Wednesday due to tight hip

Yasmany Tomas was scratched from the Diamondbacks' lineup Wednesday due to tightness in his left hip flexor.

Daniel Descalso will start in left field and bat fifth versus White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana. Tomas is day-to-day for now.
Source: Steve Gilbert on Twitter
May 24 - 3:21 PM
Tyson Ross may make TEX debut next week

Tyson Ross (shoulder) could make his Rangers debut next weekend against the Astros.

Ross looked excellent in his first rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Round Rock, yielding only two hits over five scoreless innings. He'll start for Round Rock again on Monday, with the goal of making it six innings, and then we should see the right-hander back in the bigs for the first time since Opening Day in 2016. Ross is a worthwhile stash in deeper mixed fantasy leagues coming off October 2016 surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. He registered a 3.07 ERA and 526 strikeouts in 516 2/3 innings with the Padres between 2013-2015.
Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter
May 24 - 3:12 PM
Javy Baez at leadoff for CHC on Wednesday

Javier Baez is batting leadoff for the Cubs on Wednesday night against the Giants.

A nice reward for his hot May. Baez has slashed .318/.338/.636 with six home runs, 16 RBI, two stolen bases, and 13 runs scored in 19 games since the calendar flipped from April. Ben Zobrist is out of the Cubs' starting lineup on Wednesday against Giants lefty Matt Moore, as is Willson Contreras. Miguel Montero will catch.
Source: Mark D. Gonzales on Twitter
May 24 - 3:09 PM
Franco benched again Wednesday vs. COL

Maikel Franco remains out of the Phillies' starting lineup on Wednesday.

That's back-to-back benchings for the 24-year-old third baseman, who's batting just .221/.281/.377 in 171 plate appearances this season. Andres Blanco is starting at the hot corner and hitting fifth on Wednesday night against the Rockies.
Source: Jim Salisbury on Twitter
May 24 - 3:00 PM
Yelich (hip) expects to avoid the 10-day DL

Christian Yelich (hip) said Wednesday that he expects to avoid the disabled list.

Yelich exited Tuesday's game with right hip flexor tightness and he is not in the Marlins' starting lineup Wednesday afternoon in Oakland, but the issue is not believed to be serious. Marlins president Michael Hill echoed Yelich's optimism. Consider the center fielder day-to-day.
Source: Clark Spencer on Twitter
May 24 - 2:02 PM
Avisail Garcia (flu) back in lineup Wednesday

Avisail Garcia (flu) is back in the White Sox starting lineup Wednesday afternoon in Arizona.

He'll start in right field and bat fifth against Diamondbacks right-hander Randall Delgado after missing Tuesday's game with a mild case of the flu. Garcia boasts a .971 OPS with eight home runs and 34 RBI over 43 games this season for Chicago.
Source: Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter
May 24 - 1:40 PM
Alonso (wrist) not in A's lineup on Wednesday

Yonder Alonso (wrist) is out of the Athletics' starting lineup Wednesday afternoon against the Marlins.

Alonso suffered a bruised right wrist Tuesday when he was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning. X-rays turned up negative and he will probably be available off the bench for the A's in their series finale versus the Fish. Ryon Healy is starting at first base and Khris Davis is serving as Oakland's designated hitter on Wednesday.
Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups
May 24 - 1:17 PM



MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Video Center

  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings



NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

NBA Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

NHL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

 