Beltre (calf) clear for extended spring games

Adrian Beltre (calf) has been cleared to begin playing in extended spring training games Thursday in Arizona.
Jose Berrios moved to 3-0 on Wednesday after holding the Orioles to three earned runs over 6 1/3 innings.
Huston Street (lat, shoulder) is beginning a rehab assignment Wednesday night at Triple-A Salt Lake.
Danny Valencia (wrist) is back in the Mariners' starting lineup on Wednesday.
Nelson Cruz is not in the Mariners' lineup Wednesday at Nationals Park.
Yasmany Tomas was scratched from the Diamondbacks' lineup Wednesday due to tightness in his left hip flexor.
Tyson Ross (shoulder) could make his Rangers debut next weekend against the Astros.
Javier Baez is batting leadoff for the Cubs on Wednesday night against the Giants.
Maikel Franco remains out of the Phillies' starting lineup on Wednesday.
Christian Yelich (hip) said Wednesday that he expects to avoid the disabled list.
Avisail Garcia (flu) is back in the White Sox starting lineup Wednesday afternoon in Arizona.
Yonder Alonso (wrist) is out of the Athletics' starting lineup Wednesday afternoon against the Marlins.