Beltre (calf) clear for extended spring games

Tyson Ross (shoulder) could make his Rangers debut next weekend against the Astros.

Ross looked excellent in his first rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Round Rock, yielding only two hits over five scoreless innings. He'll start for Round Rock again on Monday, with the goal of making it six innings, and then we should see the right-hander back in the bigs for the first time since Opening Day in 2016. Ross is a worthwhile stash in deeper mixed fantasy leagues coming off October 2016 surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. He registered a 3.07 ERA and 526 strikeouts in 516 2/3 innings with the Padres between 2013-2015.