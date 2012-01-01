Franco benched again Wednesday vs. COL

Maikel Franco remains out of the Phillies' starting lineup on Wednesday.
Jose Abreu went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Jed Lowrie went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins.
Sonny Gray was brilliant in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins, surrendering just one run while striking out 11 over seven innings.
Mets activated C Travis d'Arnaud from the 10-day disabled list.
J.D. Martinez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Carlos Correa is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Jose Bautista went 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs scored Wednesday in the Blue Jays' 8-4 defeat of the Brewers.
Jose Berrios moved to 3-0 on Wednesday after holding the Orioles to three earned runs over 6 1/3 innings.
Huston Street (lat, shoulder) is beginning a rehab assignment Wednesday night at Triple-A Salt Lake.
Danny Valencia (wrist) is back in the Mariners' starting lineup on Wednesday.
Nelson Cruz is not in the Mariners' lineup Wednesday at Nationals Park.