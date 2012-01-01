Franco benched again Wednesday vs. COL

Sonny Gray was brilliant in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins, surrendering just one run while striking out 11 over seven innings.

Gray allowed just three hits on the afternoon. The lone run to score on his watch came when Dee Gordon scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. After failing to strike out more than four in any of his first three starts, Gray has fanned 19 in his last two outings (covering 13 innings). He will look to build on Wednesday's brilliance when he carries his 3.34 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 28/8 K/BB ratio into a road date with the Indians next time he takes to the mound.