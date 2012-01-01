Latest Headlines

Sonny Gray strikes out 11 in win over Marlins

Sonny Gray was brilliant in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins, surrendering just one run while striking out 11 over seven innings.

Gray allowed just three hits on the afternoon. The lone run to score on his watch came when Dee Gordon scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. After failing to strike out more than four in any of his first three starts, Gray has fanned 19 in his last two outings (covering 13 innings). He will look to build on Wednesday's brilliance when he carries his 3.34 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 28/8 K/BB ratio into a road date with the Indians next time he takes to the mound.
May 24 - 6:18 PM
Jose Abreu homers, doubles, drives in three

Jose Abreu went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Abreu fell a triple short of the cycle in this monster showing. He drove in his runs with a no-doubt two-run homer to right which traveled an estimated 441 feet in the sixth inning and an RBI single in the seventh. Through 44 games played, the slugger is working to a .291/.347/.531 triple-slash with 10 homers and 27 RBI. Five of those 10 home runs have come in his last 10 games.
May 24 - 6:57 PM
Jed Lowrie doubles twice in four-hit showing

Jed Lowrie went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins.

Lowrie did a nice job giving the A's bullpen a little bit of insurance, bumping his crew to a 3-1 advantage with an RBI double in the fifth inning and increasing it to 4-1 with his RBI single in the seventh. He has been wielding a sizzling bat of late, having picked up 13 hits in his last 25 at-bats. In that space, he has doubled four times, homered twice and driven in six runs. He is slashing .300/.368/.488 with six homers and 15 RBI for the season as a whole.
May 24 - 6:28 PM
Mets activate Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) from DL

Mets activated C Travis d'Arnaud from the 10-day disabled list.

A bone bruise on his right wrist sidelined d'Arnaud in early May. With his activation, he will be available to pinch-hit during Wednesday's game against the Padres -- and is expected to start on Thursday. Prior to going down injured, the backstop was hitting .203/.288/.475 with four homers and 16 RBI across 22 games played.
May 24 - 5:51 PM
J.D. Martinez not in lineup against Astros

J.D. Martinez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

No injury to report, here, just a regular day off. He will be available to pinch-hit in the contest. Tyler Collins draws the start in right field in his place and will hit eighth. Daniel Morris will be taking the mound for the Tigers on Wednesday, to be opposed by Charlie Morton.
Source: Tigers PR on Twitter
May 24 - 5:10 PM
Carlos Correa remains out on Wednesday

Carlos Correa is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Correa also sat on Tuesday, as manager A.J. Hinch is giving him a few days off to clear his head. He had been 0-for-8 with three strikeouts in his last two games. He is also dealing with a little bit of a stomach bug. Marwin Gonzalez draws the start at shortstop in his place and is hitting second.
Source: Brian McTaggart on Twitter
May 24 - 4:38 PM
Joey Bats remains hot with homer, two runs

Jose Bautista went 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs scored Wednesday in the Blue Jays' 8-4 defeat of the Brewers.

Bautista had a dreadful April, but he entered play Wednesday with a 1.023 OPS in May and slugged his seventh home run of the month in the top of the fourth inning. He also singled and scored on Ryan Goins' grand slam in the top of the sixth. It's been a remarkable turnaround for the veteran slugger, who was written off by many during his early-season slump. Bautista even started at third base for the Jays on Tuesday night -- his first start there since 2013.
May 24 - 4:37 PM
Berrios moves to 3-0 on Wednesday vs. O's

Jose Berrios moved to 3-0 on Wednesday after holding the Orioles to three earned runs over 6 1/3 innings.

All three of those runs came on solo shots. Berrios yielded just four hits in all -- the other one a single -- while striking out seven batters and walking just two. The young right-hander has been excellent in his second tour of the major leagues, boasting a 1.66 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, and 22/4 K/BB ratio over 21 2/3 frames. He'll try to keep it all working next time out against a dangerous Astros team.
May 24 - 3:57 PM
Street (lat, shoulder) ready for rehab games

Huston Street (lat, shoulder) is beginning a rehab assignment Wednesday night at Triple-A Salt Lake.

Street has been out all season with lat and shoulder issues and will likely have to prove his health over several appearances in the minors before returning to the Angels' active roster. Bud Norris has been doing an excellent job as Anaheim's fill-in closer with Cam Bedrosian (groin) also sidelined. It's not yet clear how manager Mike Scioscia is going to play the roles when everybody is back to full health.
Source: Maria Guardado on Twitter
May 24 - 3:44 PM
Danny Valencia (back) returns to M's lineup

Danny Valencia (wrist) is back in the Mariners' starting lineup on Wednesday.

Valencia had been sidelined since an awkward slide into third base on Friday night against the White Sox. He is starting at first base and batting cleanup Wednesday versus Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark.
Source: Bob Dutton on Twitter
May 24 - 3:33 PM
Nelson Cruz out of SEA lineup at Nats Park

Nelson Cruz is not in the Mariners' lineup Wednesday at Nationals Park.

There is no DH available, so Cruz will operate as a bench weapon for manager Scott Servais. Ben Gamel is starting in right field and batting fifth versus Nationals right-hander Tanner Roark.
Source: Bob Dutton on Twitter
May 24 - 3:31 PM
Tomas scratched Wednesday due to tight hip

Yasmany Tomas was scratched from the Diamondbacks' lineup Wednesday due to tightness in his left hip flexor.

Daniel Descalso will start in left field and bat fifth versus White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana. Tomas is day-to-day for now.
Source: Steve Gilbert on Twitter
May 24 - 3:21 PM



MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Video Center

  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings



NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

NBA Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

NHL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

 