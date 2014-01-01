Latest Headlines

Fantasy Live Update: Harvick wins stage 1

Kevin Harvick took the lead on lap two of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and led all the way to stage one.

Harvick led 70 of the 80 laps in a dominant fashion reminiscent of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Mar 4 - 4:03 PM
Kaz Grala: DC Solar 200 advance

This will be Kaz Grala’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at ISM Raceway and first short track race in the series.

The No. 24 NETTTS Ford Mustang driver has two previous starts at ISM in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, with a best finish of fifth (2017). He also made one NASCAR K&N Pro Series West start at the Phoenix facility in 2015. Grala has a total of six starts on one-mile racetracks in the Truck Series, with a best finish of second (Dover). Of those six starts, he has only finished outside of the top 10 once; he was sidelined by a crash in Phoenix in 2016, Grala remains third in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings.-JGL Racing
Mar 6 - 8:52 PM
Lupton looking for redemption in the desert

Dylan Lupton (No. 28 thinQ Technology Partners Ford Mustang) has two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at ISM Raceway; he finished 19th in both events (spring of 2015 and spring of 2016)

This will be Lupton’s first Phoenix start with JGL Racing. The west coast native has participated in five events at the track in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West. In those five K&N starts, he earned one top five and two top-10 finishes, bringing home a best finish of fifth in November of 2014. Lupton also made one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Phoenix facility in 2016.-JGL Racing
Mar 6 - 8:38 PM
Austin Cindric ISM Racing advance

Austin Cindric (No. 60 Pirtek Ford Mustang) has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at ISM Raceway and an average finishing position of 12.7 at the 1.0-mile track. His best finish at ISM came in 2017, where he qualified seventh and finished ninth.

Vegas Recap: Cindric rolled off the grid in 14th in the Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Unfortunately, the driver’s day at the track came to an end in the final stage of the race when the No. 60 Pirtek Ford Mustang spun out coming off of turn four while battling for position just outside the top 10. The damage was too extensive to repair and as a result, Cindric took home a 34th-place result.-Roush Fenway Racing
Mar 6 - 8:34 PM
Kennington entered in Cup race at ISM Raceway

Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) returns to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, March 11 at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

D.J. Kennington will return to the seat of the No. 96 Toyota Camry featuring the livery of longtime sponsor Northern Provincial Pipelines (N.P.P.). This will mark the second start for GBR and Kennington in 2018. Team and driver combined for a 24th-place finish in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. It served as Kennington's best career Cup Series finish, topping his 26th-place result last year in the fall race at ISM.-Rising Star Management
Mar 5 - 11:07 AM
10th-place Almirola continues to impress

Aric Almirola finished 1oth in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and continues to impress fantasy owners.

Stewart-Haas Racing has come out of the gates strong with solid runs by all four of their drivers, but we expected Almirola to be the least productive. With Kurt Busch crashing in the second half of the event and Clint Bowyer experiencing some trouble at Las Vegas, Almirola was the second-best in the organization and that will build confidence.
Mar 4 - 7:54 PM
Menard preserves points with top-10 at Vegas

Paul Menard entered the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway ninth in the points standings and will preserve his position in the top 10 after finishing ninth in the race.

Menard’s new tenure with the Wood Bros. is paying immediate dividends. We expected he might take a few races to get to the same level as Ryan Blaney last year, but he is defying that prediction. It might not yet be time to make him an anchor on any roster, but he certainly has earned a provisional slot next week.
Mar 4 - 7:39 PM
Erik Jones finishes 8th at Vegas

Erik Jones finished eighth in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after starting ninth.

Last year’s Rookie of the Year was occasionally great on similarly-configured, 1.5-mile tracks, but he did not make a lot of noise last week in Atlanta Motor Speedway despite an 11th-place finish. This week’s minor improvement is a step in the right direction and it is going to make him a driver to watch at Auto Club Speedway in two weeks and at Texas Motor Speedway two weeks after that. His top-10 was also important because it represented a reversal of fortune for Joe Gibbs Racing after a questionable pair of practices on Saturday.
Mar 4 - 7:25 PM
Joey Logano gives Penske top-10 sweep

Joey Logano finished seventh in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to give Team Penske a sweep of the top 10.

The three Penske drivers were running second through fourth midway through the second segment. This was an impressive run for the organization and it signals a change in momentum because they were struggling a bit at the end of last season. It is time to seriously consider all three drivers in each race until they stumble.
Mar 4 - 7:16 PM
Gamble costs Kez; he finishes 6th at Vegas

Brad Keselowski pitted earlier than the competition during the last long run of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but he faded slightly at the end to finish sixth.

That is Keselowski’s sixth consecutive finish of seventh or better on the track. He was fast all weekend, which made him a predictable choice. In fact, this week’s Rotoworld Cheat Sheet had Kez handicapped sixth.
Source: Rotoworld Fantasy
Mar 4 - 7:08 PM
Pole-winner Blaney holds on for 5th at Vegas

Ryan Blaney started on the pole for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and ran in the top five most of the afternoon; he crossed under the checkers fifth.

Blaney might well have been one of the best values in the race with an affordable salary cap compared to his Team Penske teammate.
Mar 4 - 6:59 PM
Vegas’ 4th-place Truex highlights predictions

Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after starting the race fourth.

Truex finished within three spots of the position in which he was handicapped at the beginning of the week in Rotoworld’s coverage. That highlighted another week of success as the top-four finishing drivers were all predicted within at least three spots of where they ultimately finished.
Source: Rotoworld Fantasy
Mar 4 - 6:52 PM



NASCAR Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


Video Center

  •  
    NASCAR Fantasy Live Preview
    NASCAR Fantasy Live Preview
  •  
    Heat Making Major Moves
    Heat Making Major Moves
  •  
    Cavs Must Figure Out Roles
    Cavs Must Figure Out Roles
  •  
    Waivers: Cole
    Waivers: Cole's Time to Shine
  •  
    Matchups: Bortles vs. Texans
    Matchups: Bortles vs. Texans
  •  
    Dose: Osweiler leads DEN
    Dose: Osweiler leads DEN
  •  
    RotoPat: Start Rodgers
    RotoPat: Start Rodgers
  •  
    Rankings: Steelers on top
    Rankings: Steelers on top


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

NBA Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

NHL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

 