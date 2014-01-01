Fantasy Live Update: Harvick wins stage 1

This will be Kaz Grala’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at ISM Raceway and first short track race in the series.

The No. 24 NETTTS Ford Mustang driver has two previous starts at ISM in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, with a best finish of fifth (2017). He also made one NASCAR K&N Pro Series West start at the Phoenix facility in 2015. Grala has a total of six starts on one-mile racetracks in the Truck Series, with a best finish of second (Dover). Of those six starts, he has only finished outside of the top 10 once; he was sidelined by a crash in Phoenix in 2016, Grala remains third in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings.-JGL Racing