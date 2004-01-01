Fantasy Live Update: Harvick wins stage 1

Kevin Harvick took the lead on lap two of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and led all the way to stage one.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. swept the top 10 at Phoenix International Raceway last year with a fourth in the spring and eighth in the fall.
Kasey Kahne has shown a lot of consistency during his past two weeks with a 21st at Atlanta Motor Speedway and a 19th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Kurt Busch entered Ingenuity Sun Media Raceway last year with a five-race streak of top-10s on this track, but he could muster only a pair of 20-something finishes.
Last year, Clint Bowyer finished exactly 13th in both races at Ingenuity Sun Media Raceway and counted himself fairly lucky to score a top-15.
Chris Buescher is still searching for his first career top-25 at Ingenuity Sun Media Raceway this week; his best effort of 27th was earned in last year’s edition of the TicketGuardian 500.
In addition to driving his regular No. 1 Chevrolet in Sunday's Cup Series Ticket Guardian 500, Jamie McMurray will pilot the No. 42 DC Solar Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) DC Solar 200 at ISM (Phoenix) Raceway on Saturday.
Michael Annett (No. 5 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet) has earned four top-10 finishes in his
last six NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) starts at ISM (Phoenix) Raceway, with a best finish of seventh
in the fall 2012 event.
Tyler Reddick (No. 9 Nationwide Children's Hospital Chevrolet) will make his second career Xfinity series start
at ISM (Phoenix) Raceway this weekend. The California native
finished 14th in his lone NXS start in March of last year.
Justin Allgaier (No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet) is the defending winner of the spring
NXS race at ISM (Phoenix) Raceway. He led 85 laps en route to the
victory last March.
Currently tied for first in the NASCAR Xfinity Series
championship standings, Elliott Sadler (No. 1 Cessna Chevrolet) has finished 100
percent of this season’s events in the top five.
Daniel Hemric (No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet) will be making his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at ISM (Phoenix) Raceway this weekend. He has earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes in his previous two starts at the one-mile track.