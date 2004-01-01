Latest Headlines

Fantasy Live Update: Harvick wins stage 1

Kevin Harvick took the lead on lap two of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and led all the way to stage one.

Harvick led 70 of the 80 laps in a dominant fashion reminiscent of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Mar 4 - 4:03 PM
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. swept Phoenix last year

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. swept the top 10 at Phoenix International Raceway last year with a fourth in the spring and eighth in the fall.

Those were two of five top-10s on short, flat tracks in 2017. Stenhouse also earned another pair of top-15s and a worst result of 19th in eight races. He may very well be one of this week’s top dark horses for players in need of a bargain.
Mar 7 - 5:47 PM
Kasey Kahne consistent during past 2 weeks

Kasey Kahne has shown a lot of consistency during his past two weeks with a 21st at Atlanta Motor Speedway and a 19th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Those are the kind of results that will allow the Leavine Family Racing team to generate a good set of notes. Ingenuity Sun Media Raceway is a driver’s track, so Kahne’s experience could play a big difference. With a little luck, he could challenge for a top-15.
Mar 7 - 5:39 PM
2018 Phx was a disappointment for Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch entered Ingenuity Sun Media Raceway last year with a five-race streak of top-10s on this track, but he could muster only a pair of 20-something finishes.

Busch came out of the gate strong this year with a solid run at Daytona International Speedway and a top-10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He ran well in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week, but crashed. That might have robbed him of his momentum, so he should be considered a race day decision.
Mar 7 - 5:35 PM
Clint Bowyer’s “Lucky 13” at Phoenix

Last year, Clint Bowyer finished exactly 13th in both races at Ingenuity Sun Media Raceway and counted himself fairly lucky to score a top-15.

Bowyer’s previous five races on this track all ended outside the top 20 with an average finish of 28.4. The last time he scored a top-15 before 2017 was the 13th he recorded in the spring 2014 The Profit on CNBC 500k.
Mar 7 - 5:31 PM
Chris Buescher seeks 1st Phoenix top-25

Chris Buescher is still searching for his first career top-25 at Ingenuity Sun Media Raceway this week; his best effort of 27th was earned in last year’s edition of the TicketGuardian 500.

Buescher has had some decent runs on the other one-mile flat track, however; he finished 21st in the fall 2017 ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and that fairly well defines his top potential for the week.
Mar 7 - 5:27 PM
Jamie McMurray: ISM Raceway Double Duty

In addition to driving his regular No. 1 Chevrolet in Sunday's Cup Series Ticket Guardian 500, Jamie McMurray will pilot the No. 42 DC Solar Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) DC Solar 200 at ISM (Phoenix) Raceway on Saturday.

McMurray will make his first NXS start in over four years (143 races), his last start came in Sept. 2013 at Richmond. He has 187 career NXS starts on his resume with 68 top-10 and 31 top-five finishes including eight series victories. His last NXS victory was in 2010 at Atlanta. McMurray's only NXS win with Chip Ganassi Racing was in 2004 at ISM Raceway. In 12 previous NXS starts at ISMR he has led 47 laps and has four top-10 and one top-five finish.-CGR
Mar 7 - 2:44 PM
Milestone NXS start for Annett at Phoenix

Michael Annett (No. 5 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet) has earned four top-10 finishes in his last six NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) starts at ISM (Phoenix) Raceway, with a best finish of seventh in the fall 2012 event.

On 1-mile tracks, Annett has logged two top-five and seven top-10 finishes in his NXS career. He was ninth in this race last year. Annett will make his 200th NXS start on Saturday. His first start was Nov. 15, 2008 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Last week’s race at Las Vegas saw Annett jump 13 spots in the season point standings with a 13th-place run on the 1.5-mile oval.-JR Motorsports
Mar 7 - 2:25 PM
Tyler Reddick: DC Solar 200 advance

Tyler Reddick (No. 9 Nationwide Children's Hospital Chevrolet) will make his second career Xfinity series start at ISM (Phoenix) Raceway this weekend. The California native finished 14th in his lone NXS start in March of last year.

Reddick has made three previous starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at ISMR, recording one top five and two top 10s, with a best finish of fifth (2015). Reddick is tied for the lead in the championship standings with JRM teammate Sadler and leads the Rookie of the Year standings.-JR Motorsports
Mar 7 - 2:20 PM
Justin Allgaier: DC Solar 200 advance

Justin Allgaier (No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet) is the defending winner of the spring NXS race at ISM (Phoenix) Raceway. He led 85 laps en route to the victory last March.

The Illinois native has the most laps led (104) among full-time NXS drivers at the 1-mile raceway. In his four starts at ISMR since joining JR Motorsports, Allgaier has an average finish of 4.7. With his third-place effort at Las Vegas last weekend, the 31-year-old driver moved up to fourth in the NXS point standings, just 28 markers back from the top spot.-JRM
Mar 7 - 2:17 PM
Elliott Sadler: DC Solar 200 advance

Currently tied for first in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings, Elliott Sadler (No. 1 Cessna Chevrolet) has finished 100 percent of this season’s events in the top five.

He is also first in percentage of laps run in the top 15 (99.6), has the highest driver rating among full-time NXS drivers (106.3) and has the highest average finish (4.0). In 18 NXS starts at ISM Raceway, the Virginia native has one victory (2012), five top fives and nine top 10s. Saturday’s race at Phoenix will mark Sadler’s 200th NXS start on tracks between 1-2 miles in length. Among those starts, Sadler has claimed 107 top-10 finishes. Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of the spring NXS race at Phoenix. He led 85 laps en route to the victory last March.-JR Motorsports
Mar 7 - 2:01 PM
Daniel Hemric: DC Solar 200 advance

Daniel Hemric (No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet) will be making his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at ISM (Phoenix) Raceway this weekend. He has earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes in his previous two starts at the one-mile track.

Rearview Mirror: Las Vegas ... Hemric earned his first top-10 finish of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, bringing the No. 21 home in the sixth position. He qualified third and scored points in both Stage 1 and Stage 2, running inside the top 10 for much of the afternoon.-Richard Childress Racing
Mar 7 - 1:51 PM



NASCAR Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


Video Center

  •  
    NASCAR Fantasy Live Preview
    NASCAR Fantasy Live Preview
  •  
    Heat Making Major Moves
    Heat Making Major Moves
  •  
    Cavs Must Figure Out Roles
    Cavs Must Figure Out Roles
  •  
    Waivers: Cole
    Waivers: Cole's Time to Shine
  •  
    Matchups: Bortles vs. Texans
    Matchups: Bortles vs. Texans
  •  
    Dose: Osweiler leads DEN
    Dose: Osweiler leads DEN
  •  
    RotoPat: Start Rodgers
    RotoPat: Start Rodgers
  •  
    Rankings: Steelers on top
    Rankings: Steelers on top


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

NBA Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

NHL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

 