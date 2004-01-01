Fantasy Live Update: Harvick wins stage 1

In addition to driving his regular No. 1 Chevrolet in Sunday's Cup Series Ticket Guardian 500, Jamie McMurray will pilot the No. 42 DC Solar Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) DC Solar 200 at ISM (Phoenix) Raceway on Saturday.

McMurray will make his first NXS start in over four years (143 races), his last start came in Sept. 2013 at Richmond. He has 187 career NXS starts on his resume with 68 top-10 and 31 top-five finishes including eight series victories. His last NXS victory was in 2010 at Atlanta. McMurray's only NXS win with Chip Ganassi Racing was in 2004 at ISM Raceway. In 12 previous NXS starts at ISMR he has led 47 laps and has four top-10 and one top-five finish.-CGR