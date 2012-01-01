Latest Headlines

Andy Dalton praises Joe Mixon's 'versatility'

Andy Dalton praised second-round RB Joe Mixon's "versatility."

"One of the things that helps with a guy that is versatile is you’re not tipping anything – you could be running the ball and you could be throwing it," Dalton said. "One of the big reasons we brought him in is because he can do both." The Bengals have had an early-down back in Jeremy Hill and a passing-down back in Giovani Bernard, but having someone like Mixon who can fill both roles makes the offense less predictable. More talented and versatile, Mixon should unseat Hill as the starter in training camp.
Source: bengals.com
May 18 - 11:06 AM
Gase: RB Ajayi could handle up to 350 carries

Dolphins coach Adam Gase suggested Jay Ajayi could see as many as 350 carries this season.

This assumes his health cooperates, of course, and that the Dolphins lead on the scoreboard enough to feed Ajayi the nearly 22 carries per week required to approach 350 attempts. Regardless, it's clear the Dolphins' offense is now built around Ajayi and not on Ryan Tannehill's arm. "I'm ready for it," Ajayi said when asked about his feature back usage. "I prepare myself every season to take a huge workload and be able to carry the team, and I think I'm ready for that." Ajayi is one of the highest-upside running back picks in the second round.
Source: ESPN.com
May 24 - 7:43 PM
Cowboys say Elliott does not have concussion

Cowboys RBs coach Gary Brown insisted Wednesday that Ezekiel Elliott does not have a concussion.

Elliott is sitting out OTAs after suffering a head injury in a Sunday night car accident. The Cowboys claim he merely took a "hit to the head," and isn't concussed. He is reportedly being held out of practice as a "precaution." Elliott is expected to resume practicing next Tuesday. Strangely, Zeke has been involved in two automobile accidents already this year.
Source: Houston Chronicle
May 24 - 7:22 PM
Browns add Ryan Grigson to front office staff

Browns hired former Colts GM Ryan Grigson as Senior Personnel Executive.

Grigson was fired in January after a disastrous five years with the Colts. He's reuniting with VP of Player Personnel Andrew Berry, over whom Grigson was the boss in Indy. The Browns had an opening after national scout Lake Dawson left for Buffalo. While his hire will undoubtedly be poorly received, Grigson adds a veteran scouting presence to an unproven front office.
May 24 - 7:01 PM
Patriots do deal with slot man Andrew Hawkins

Patriots signed WR Andrew Hawkins to a one-year contract.

Hawkins says he left money on the table in order to win a championship with the Patriots. Hawkins played a minor role with Cleveland over the last three years, and only finished with 33 catches in 2016. A slot man-only, the 31-year-old has his work cut out to make the Patriots' 53-man roster. Hawkins would likely have to outplay Danny Amendola in training camp to do so.
Source: Andrew Hawkins on Twitter
May 24 - 1:13 PM
Zeke Elliott suffers head injury in car crash

The Cowboys are holding Ezekiel Elliott out of OTAs after he suffered a head injury in a car accident.

It sounds like Zeke may have been concussed, but that isn't confirmed. Per Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' website, Elliott was the passenger in a "minor" accident on Sunday night. A report from Adam Schefter indicated Elliott's injury is not "significant," but it is significant enough that the Cowboys are holding him out of practice. Hopefully there will be more info soon.
Source: Nick Eatman on Twitter
May 24 - 12:33 PM
Rookie Mike Williams (back) in doubt for OTAs

Chargers first-round WR Mike Williams is not participating in OTAs after injuring his back in the first practice of rookie minicamp.

Coach Anthony Lynn is "hopeful" Williams will return next week, but it's not a given he'll be ready before June minicamp. Williams has been sidelined for a couple weeks now due to what the team is calling "tightness" in his back. In a deep receiver depth chart, Williams is missing crucial developmental time. He's no lock to open the year as a starter.
Source: ESPN.com
May 24 - 9:22 AM
RB Matt Jones not reporting to Redskins OTAs

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports RB Matt Jones will not report for Redskins OTAs.

Jones has nothing to gain by reporting for the voluntary workouts. He already knows he's out of the team's plans after being a healthy scratch much of last year and then seeing the team draft Samaje Perine to go with Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson, and Mack Brown. Jones likely hopes to get released or traded soon and will sit out the OTA sessions to prevent himself from some sort of injury.
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
May 24 - 9:16 AM
Seahawks to work out Kaepernick, other QBs

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks will work out Colin Kaepernick and other free agent quarterbacks Wednesday.

Last week, coach Pete Carroll said the team had expressed some interest in Kaepernick, and NFL Network's Mike Silver reported GM John Schneider "reached out" to Kap and the interest was "legit." Seattle will be the first team to get a firsthand look at Kaepernick since he and the 49ers parted ways back in March. The fit with the Seahawks seems perfect as Russell Wilson's backup.
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
May 24 - 9:01 AM
Colts SS Geathers (neck) uncertain for Week 1

Colts SS Clayton Geathers (neck) is uncertain for Week 1.

It was revealed last week that Geathers underwent neck surgery, but the nature of it wasn't clear. We now know Geathers was dealing with a bulging disc in his neck that required a "last resort" surgery. "I believe in a higher power, and I just pray about it," Geathers said. "Everything will work out." Neck issues are never a certainty to heal, so this is definitely a big concern for the Colts. Geathers was one of the few bright spots on Indy's defense last year as a big-hitting maven against the run. 2016 second-rounder T.J. Green and first-round rookie Malik Hooker opened OTAs as the Colts' starting safeties.
Source: The Herald Bulletin
May 23 - 8:58 PM
Kareem Hunt has 'already impressed' for KC

The Kansas City Star reports third-round Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has "already impressed with his short-area burst and balance."

Reporter Terez Paylor's observation comes four days after ESPN Chiefs reporter Adam Teicher predicted Hunt would both lead the Chiefs in rushing and lead the backfield in receptions. Hunt has a legitimate stumbling block in Spencer Ware, but the highest back ever drafted by Andy Reid in Kansas City, he's going to get a chance to make his mark as a rookie.
Source: Kansas City Star
May 23 - 7:00 PM
Sean Davis recovering from shoulder surgery

Steelers S Sean Davis is recovering from shoulder surgery, but is expected to be "100 percent" for training camp.

The swiss-army knife defensive back played 742 snaps as a rookie, primarily at strong safety. He was an every-down player down the stretch, including the postseason. Strong safety should remain Davis' home for 2017.
Source: Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
May 23 - 6:22 PM



