Andy Dalton praises Joe Mixon's 'versatility'

Andy Dalton praised second-round RB Joe Mixon's "versatility."
Dolphins coach Adam Gase suggested Jay Ajayi could see as many as 350 carries this season.
Cowboys RBs coach Gary Brown insisted Wednesday that Ezekiel Elliott does not have a concussion.
Browns hired former Colts GM Ryan Grigson as Senior Personnel Executive.
Patriots signed WR Andrew Hawkins to a one-year contract.
The Cowboys are holding Ezekiel Elliott out of OTAs after he suffered a head injury in a car accident.
Chargers first-round WR Mike Williams is not participating in OTAs after injuring his back in the first practice of rookie minicamp.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports RB Matt Jones will not report for Redskins OTAs.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks will work out Colin Kaepernick and other free agent quarterbacks Wednesday.
Colts SS Clayton Geathers (neck) is uncertain for Week 1.
The Kansas City Star reports third-round Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has "already impressed with his short-area burst and balance."
Steelers S Sean Davis is recovering from shoulder surgery, but is expected to be "100 percent" for training camp.