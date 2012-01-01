Andy Dalton praises Joe Mixon's 'versatility'

Andy Dalton praised second-round RB Joe Mixon's "versatility."

"One of the things that helps with a guy that is versatile is you’re not tipping anything – you could be running the ball and you could be throwing it," Dalton said. "One of the big reasons we brought him in is because he can do both." The Bengals have had an early-down back in Jeremy Hill and a passing-down back in Giovani Bernard, but having someone like Mixon who can fill both roles makes the offense less predictable. More talented and versatile, Mixon should unseat Hill as the starter in training camp.