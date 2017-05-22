Teams questioning Darrelle Revis' commitment

The Lions' website believes the team is planning a "featured role" for Ameer Abdullah (foot) in 2017.

The Lions admitted as much with their offseason moves, somewhat surprisingly skipping over running back in the draft and free agency. Still recovering from a torn ligament in his foot, Abdullah expects to be "full go" soon. "I'm just going to work my tail off and be the best back I can in the situations I'll be given this year," Abdullah said. "I'm really attacking things with a more focused mindset." Abdullah's home run ability has never been in doubt, but he won't catch passes with Theo Riddick in tow, and has just two career rushing touchdowns. There's still quite a bit of projection required with the 24-year-old (in June) back.