Teams questioning Darrelle Revis' commitment

ESPN New York reports there's "no market" for free agent Darrelle Revis because of last year's "significant decline" and "whispers about his commitment."
New coach Vance Joseph said the Broncos plan to use a running back committee this season.
The Charlotte Observer reports Panthers OT Michael Oher's absence from the offseason program is not just concussion-related.
The Lions' website believes the team is planning a "featured role" for Ameer Abdullah (foot) in 2017.
"Multiple sources" told the Miami Herald that DeVante Parker "has been so impressive this offseason" that Dolphins coaches are now hopeful he can "finally develop" into a "dominant threat."
Bucs signed first-round TE O.J. Howard to a four-year contract.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the NFL is still reviewing assault allegations against Ezekiel Elliott.
ESPN Bengals reporter Katherine Terrell reports Giovani Bernard (ACL) is expected to get in limited work during OTAs.
The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch writes "it wouldn’t be a surprise" if 49ers TE Vance McDonald does not make the final roster.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said sophomore WR Josh Doctson (Achilles') will be a full-go for OTAs.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer (eye surgery) will not attend OTAs.
Redskins president Bruce Allen said the July 15 deadline for a long-term deal is "the driving point" in negotiations with franchise-tagged QB Kirk Cousins.