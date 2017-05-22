Latest Headlines

Broncos plan to employ running back committee

New coach Vance Joseph said the Broncos plan to use a running back committee this season.

"You need two or three guys that can carry the load. It is no longer a one-guy position," Joseph said. "I’m excited to have Jamaal (Charles), C.J. (Anderson), (Devontae Booker), even De’Angelo (Henderson) in the mix. It’s going to be competitive, and that’s the way it should be." Anderson is the favorite for touches, but his usage will depend on Charles' health and whether Booker shows any year-two progress. Anderson currently makes sense as a sixth- to seventh-round pick in re-draft leagues, while the rest of Denver's backs are late-round fliers.
Source: Denver Post
May 22 - 4:03 PM
Aaron Donald skipping OTAs due to contract

Rams DT Aaron Donald is skipping OTAs due to a contract dispute.

Keep in mind this round of OTAs is voluntary. "It has something to do with the contract," GM Les Snead acknowledged Monday. "We're at the serious part of (negotiations)." Donald is owed just $1.8 million in 2017, and in 2018 the Rams have him under control with a fifth-year team option. Donald wants his extension now, however, and the team is amenable. The best three-technique tackle in football, Donald is likely to become the NFL's highest-paid defensive player whenever he puts pen to paper.
Source: Steve Wyche on Twitter
May 22 - 5:40 PM
Draft bust Matt Elam popped for theft/battery

Former Ravens draft bust Matt Elam was arrested for grand theft and battery in Delray Beach, Florida on Monday morning.

It's his second arrest since February, when Elam was popped for allegedly possessing 126 grams of marijuana and three grams of oxycodone. Elam is being held on $4,500 bond. Elam, 25, has played his final NFL snap. The worst pick of Ozzie Newsome's tenure, Elam was drafted 32nd overall in 2013.
Source: TMZ.com
May 22 - 5:06 PM
Steelers to use more four-receiver packages?

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette suggests the Steelers could play more four-receiver offense this season.

Assuming conditionally-reinstated Martavis Bryant is all systems go, the Steelers will have Bryant, Antonio Brown, Eli Rogers, and second-rounder JuJu Smith-Schuster available at wideout. Losing Ladarius Green removed a weapon from Pittsburgh's offense, and more four-wide packages could be one way to compensate. Last year's Steelers went four wide on just 1 percent of their plays. For comparison, the Jets led the NFL in four-wide sets at 33 percent.
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
May 22 - 4:47 PM
Oher's absence not just concussion-related

The Charlotte Observer reports Panthers OT Michael Oher's absence from the offseason program is not just concussion-related.

Per reporter Joseph Person, Oher is dealing with "personal matters" beyond his misdemeanor assault case. He is also reported to be out of shape. Oher remains penciled in as the Panthers' right tackle, but second-rounder Taylor Moton looms as a back-up plan. There's been no indication Oher is close to being cleared from the concussion that wrecked his 2016.
Source: Charlotte Observer
May 22 - 2:54 PM
Lions expecting 'featured' role for Abdullah

The Lions' website believes the team is planning a "featured role" for Ameer Abdullah (foot) in 2017.

The Lions admitted as much with their offseason moves, somewhat surprisingly skipping over running back in the draft and free agency. Still recovering from a torn ligament in his foot, Abdullah expects to be "full go" soon. "I'm just going to work my tail off and be the best back I can in the situations I'll be given this year," Abdullah said. "I'm really attacking things with a more focused mindset." Abdullah's home run ability has never been in doubt, but he won't catch passes with Theo Riddick in tow, and has just two career rushing touchdowns. There's still quite a bit of projection required with the 24-year-old (in June) back.
Source: detroitlions.com
May 22 - 1:25 PM
Coaches think DeVante Parker can 'dominate'

"Multiple sources" told the Miami Herald that DeVante Parker "has been so impressive this offseason" that Dolphins coaches are now hopeful he can "finally develop" into a "dominant threat."

Dolphins OC Clyde Christensen has said the same publicly. Per the Herald's Armando Salguero, during the offseason program Parker has "come to understand that staying healthy is key to his success," which means "eating right," no longer skipping meals, and taking the team nutritionist's advice. Parker is also showing up on time after tardiness was a recurring early-career theme. In the past, Parker didn't always get enough sleep or work hard in practice. He is apparently doing those things now. If Parker has indeed matured, he has the god-given ability to take a third-year fantasy leap.
Source: Miami Herald
May 22 - 1:21 PM
Teams questioning Darrelle Revis' commitment

ESPN New York reports there's "no market" for free agent Darrelle Revis because of last year's "significant decline" and "whispers about his commitment."

Reporter Rich Cimini spoke with a head coach, team executive, personnel director and scout. Revis' questionable commitment was an open secret during his disastrous age-31 campaign. Cimini's group did believe Revis could still land a contract if he agrees to a "modest" deal and "convinces team brass he still has the passion to play." One of the modern era's most famous mercenaries, Revis has never played for less than top dollar.
Source: ESPN.com
May 22 - 1:20 PM
First-round TE O.J. Howard signs rookie deal

Bucs signed first-round TE O.J. Howard to a four-year contract.

As with all first-rounders, Howard's deal includes a team option for a fifth year. Howard is a rare talent at tight end who matches a video-game body and athleticism with dominant blocking ability. Rookie tight ends rarely contribute in fantasy, but Howard's skill set at least gives him a chance.
Source: Bucs on Twitter
May 22 - 12:50 PM
Report: NFL still reviewing Zeke allegations

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the NFL is still reviewing assault allegations against Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott was accused by then-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson of assault last July. The incident was investigated by the Columbus (OH) city prosecutor, but no charges were filed. It is unclear why the NFL's investigation has taken so long to complete. While the lingering investigation is troublesome, it still seems unlikely Elliott faces a suspension.
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
May 22 - 12:36 PM
Bernard expected to see limited work at OTAs

ESPN Bengals reporter Katherine Terrell reports Giovani Bernard (ACL) is expected to get in limited work during OTAs.

It is surprising considering he is just six months removed from tearing his ACL, but the definition of limited work could simply be individual drills run at less than full speed. That said, Bernard's recovery appears to be on schedule if not ahead, and there is a good chance he is ready to go by Week 1. Bernard will have to compete with second-round pick Joe Mixon for passing-down work.
Source: Katherine Terrell on Twitter
May 22 - 12:21 PM
Vance McDonald may not make final roster?

The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch writes "it wouldn’t be a surprise" if 49ers TE Vance McDonald does not make the final roster.

The 49ers openly attempted to trade McDonald during the draft, but cutting him for nothing is another story, one which would cost the 49ers cap space this year or leave dead money in 2018 depending on how the move is designated. It is still unclear why outgoing-GM Trent Baalke was allowed to give McDonald a five-year, $35-million extension last December, and it looks like the 49ers will have to eat some money to reverse that poor decision.
Source: San Francisco Chronicle
May 22 - 11:59 AM



NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Video Center

  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL


NBA Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

NHL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

 