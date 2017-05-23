Redskins could tag Kirk Cousins a third time?

Team president Bruce Allen said the Redskins would be willing to place the franchise tag on Kirk Cousins next offseason.

"Yes," Allen said when asked directly about tagging Cousins for the third year in a row. "We really have one year and an option that we can do at the end of next season if we don’t get a contract." Tagging a player three years in a row is intentionally cost prohibitive, and Cousins would be due $34 million if Washington tags him again next spring. The Redskins do have other options, including the transition tag ($28 million) and non-exclusive franchise tag which would both offer the right of first refusal if Cousins signs an offer sheet somewhere else. Of course, all of this madness could be avoided if Washington matches Cousins' contract demands by the July 15 deadline, but that is unlikely at this point.