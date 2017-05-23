Latest Headlines

Redskins could tag Kirk Cousins a third time?

Team president Bruce Allen said the Redskins would be willing to place the franchise tag on Kirk Cousins next offseason.

"Yes," Allen said when asked directly about tagging Cousins for the third year in a row. "We really have one year and an option that we can do at the end of next season if we don’t get a contract." Tagging a player three years in a row is intentionally cost prohibitive, and Cousins would be due $34 million if Washington tags him again next spring. The Redskins do have other options, including the transition tag ($28 million) and non-exclusive franchise tag which would both offer the right of first refusal if Cousins signs an offer sheet somewhere else. Of course, all of this madness could be avoided if Washington matches Cousins' contract demands by the July 15 deadline, but that is unlikely at this point.
Source: CSN Mid-Atlantic
May 23 - 10:03 AM
New rule allows two players to return from IR

NFL owners passed a resolution which will allow two players to return from injured reserve each season.

Only one player had been allowed to return in the past. The owners also voted to eliminate the 75-man cutdown day which previously occurred after the third preseason game. Teams will now cut directly from their 90-man roster to their 53-man, "final" roster after the fourth preseason game, giving coaches more players to pull from in the meaningless preseason finale.
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
May 23 - 12:11 PM
Cowboys doing 'homework' on Daryl Washington

Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports the Cowboys are doing their "homework" on free agent ILB Daryl Washington.

Linebacker is not as big of a need as it has been in the past for the Cowboys, but Washington was a Pro Bowler before being suspended for three seasons. Dallas has also been ready and willing to take chances on players with baggage in recent years. This match makes some sense.
Source: Jason Cole on Twitter
May 23 - 12:06 PM
David Irving facing four-game, PED suspension

Cowboys DL David Irving is reportedly facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Irving was arguably the Cowboys' best lineman last season, notching four sacks and standing up well against the run in limited snaps. Dallas has added to their defensive line and will get DeMarcus Lawrence back at full health, but losing Irving would still be a blow. Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports Irving "has evidence" which could reverse the suspension on appeal, so this does not appear to be a done deal.
Source: CBS DFW
May 23 - 12:01 PM
C.J. Prosise will have 'big role' if healthy?

ESPN Seahawks reporter Sheil Kapadia believes sophomore C.J. Prosise will "have a big role" if he can stay healthy.

Kapadia wrote Prosise "will be featured in the passing game" and used "as a change-up" for Eddie Lacy, but it all depends on him staying on the field. Limited by injuries all offseason and knocked out by a shoulder injury late in the year, Prosise was only able to play in six games as a rookie. Of course, he was dynamic when on the field, averaging over eight yards per touch, and that type of playmaking ability will keep him on the fantasy radar in PPR formats even with Lacy operating as the lead back.
Source: ESPN
May 23 - 11:50 AM
Giovani Bernard (ACL) working to side at OTAs

Giovani Bernard (ACL) is working to the side at the beginning of OTAs.

ESPN Bengals reporter Katherine Terrell reported Bernard would get in limited work during OTAs, but it looks like he will be relegated to the rehab field for now along with Tyler Eifert (back). Bernard still looks on track to return around Week 1.
Source: Geoff Hobson on Twitter
May 23 - 11:47 AM
Hackenberg third quarterback through at OTAs

Christian Hackenberg is working behind both Josh McCown and Bryce Petty during OTAs.

Considering it is the first practice of OTAs and the calendar has yet to flip to June, this means next to nothing. Still, this will be one of the most written about battles of the offseason, and it is good to know where each player stands at the beginning. For now, it looks like Hackenberg is bringing up the rear.
Source: Connor Hughes on Twitter
May 23 - 11:22 AM
Jets S Calvin Pryor not at the start of OTAs

Jets walk-year S Calvin Pryor was not spotted at the beginning of OTAs.

Pryor has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason, and the Jets declined his fifth-year option after selecting two safeties with their first two picks in the draft. Pryor can certainly see the writing on the wall, and he may look to force the issue by holding out. That said, these workouts are voluntary.
Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter
May 23 - 11:05 AM
Decker (hip, shoulder) on the field at OTAs

Eric Decker (hip, shoulder) is participating in OTAs.

He is sporting a non-contact jersey, but he did participate in team drills. Even getting on the field is a great sign considering some speculated Decker would not be ready for training camp following offseason surgeries to his hip and shoulder. As Decker himself said earlier this month, he should be fully ready for training camp.
Source: Brian Costello on Twitter
May 23 - 10:44 AM
Report: Odell expected to report on Thursday

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports Odell Beckham is expected to report for OTAs on Thursday.

Beckham was working out with his trainer in California when OTAs began on Monday. These sessions are voluntary, and Beckham's contract does not include workout bonuses which would give him the incentive to show up. The reason he decided to skip the first two practices is still unknown, but we are sure he will get peppered with questions about it when he returns.
Source: ESPN
May 23 - 9:37 AM
Report: Branden Albert not reporting for OTAs

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Jaguars LT Branden Albert will not report for the start of OTAs.

Rapoport's colleague James Palmer reported over the weekend there were "some people" within the Jaguars who believed Albert would show after reopening communication last week, but Albert is still looking for a sweetened deal. With second-round rookie Cam Robinson an option at left tackle, Jacksonville is likely content to wait the veteran out. Mandatory minicamp begins in three weeks. Skipping that would show Albert is serious about his hold out.
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
May 23 - 9:01 AM
Report: Rams will feature TEs in passing game

NFL Network's Steve Wyche reports the Rams plan to run a "tight-end-centric passing game."

It is not a surprising report considering Washington targeted a tight end on 26 percent (seventh-highest) of their attempts last season under Rams coach Sean McVay. Along with last year's fourth-rounder Tyler Higbee, second-round pick Gerald Everett gives the Rams two potentially dynamic weapons at tight end. Without much talent at receiver, it makes sense for the Rams to feature them if they are ready to step up.
Source: NFL.com
May 23 - 8:44 AM



