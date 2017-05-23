Redskins could tag Kirk Cousins a third time?

Team president Bruce Allen said the Redskins would be willing to place the franchise tag on Kirk Cousins next offseason.
NFL owners passed a resolution which will allow two players to return from injured reserve each season.
Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports the Cowboys are doing their "homework" on free agent ILB Daryl Washington.
Cowboys DL David Irving is reportedly facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
ESPN Seahawks reporter Sheil Kapadia believes sophomore C.J. Prosise will "have a big role" if he can stay healthy.
Giovani Bernard (ACL) is working to the side at the beginning of OTAs.
Christian Hackenberg is working behind both Josh McCown and Bryce Petty during OTAs.
Jets walk-year S Calvin Pryor was not spotted at the beginning of OTAs.
Eric Decker (hip, shoulder) is participating in OTAs.
ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports Odell Beckham is expected to report for OTAs on Thursday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Jaguars LT Branden Albert will not report for the start of OTAs.
NFL Network's Steve Wyche reports the Rams plan to run a "tight-end-centric passing game."