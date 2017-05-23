Latest Headlines

C.J. Prosise will have 'big role' if healthy?

ESPN Seahawks reporter Sheil Kapadia believes sophomore C.J. Prosise will "have a big role" if he can stay healthy.

Kapadia wrote Prosise "will be featured in the passing game" and used "as a change-up" for Eddie Lacy, but it all depends on him staying on the field. Limited by injuries all offseason and knocked out by a shoulder injury late in the year, Prosise was only able to play in six games as a rookie. Of course, he was dynamic when on the field, averaging over eight yards per touch, and that type of playmaking ability will keep him on the fantasy radar in PPR formats even with Lacy operating as the lead back.
Source: ESPN
May 23 - 11:50 AM
Duane Brown skipping OTAs, wants new deal

The Houston Chronicle reports Texans LT Duane Brown is skipping OTAs "due to displeasure with his contractual situation."

Brown, who is going on 32, has two seasons remaining on the seven-year, $56.2 million deal he signed in 2012. He's due $9.65 million in 2017 and $9.75 million 2018, though he has no guaranteed money remaining. Returning from a torn quad, Brown missed the first four games of 2016, but was excellent upon his return.
Source: Houston Chronicle
May 23 - 2:28 PM
Report: 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from LA

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports the "word" is that the 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from Los Angeles following the Rams' stadium delay, and that Tampa Bay is the favorite to be the new host.

Most assumed Rams owner Stan Kroenke would be granted a waiver — the NFL has already torn up every other rule for him — but the league apparently doesn't want to risk any mishaps with its big game. Per reporter Jeff McLane, New Orleans is also in the running to host. L.A. will undoubtedly get the big game sometime in the next 10 years.
Source: Jeff McLane on Twitter
May 23 - 2:18 PM
Mike Glennon: The Bears are my team in 2017

Speaking Tuesday, Bears QB Mike Glennon said it's "his year," and that the Bears are "his team."

He's tilting. Glennon admitted "surprise" at the Bears' trade up for Mitchell Trubisky, but has evidently pumped himself back up. Glennon is the favorite to be under center in Week 1, but the odds are high that Trubisky will make 2017 starts. That's the reality for any first-round quarterback, let alone a top-two pick. Glennon will have to be sensational to keep the wolves at bay.
Source: Mike Berman on Twitter
May 23 - 1:58 PM
Jets OC: We're going with committee backfield

Speaking Tuesday, Jets OC John Morton said he's planning to use a backfield-by-committee in 2017.

Morton said it will vary week to week whether Bilal Powell or Matt Forte takes the lead. Morton is mostly just confirming the obvious, but it's our strong suspicion that Powell will lead in touches more often than not. He was the far more dynamic player in 2016, making plays on all three downs. Now 31, Forte has lost a step or three. It could be a frustrating situation, but Powell is definitely the preferred own.
Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter
May 23 - 1:19 PM
Fun returns: NFL loosens celebration rules

The NFL has relaxed its celebration rules, permitting group celebrations, the use of the ball as a prop and celebrations on the ground.

Personal fouls for having fun are going the way of the dinosaur. The change is long overdue. Even baseball, the vanguard of tradition and unwritten rules, has never restricted celebrations. The NFL was positively 19th century in what it allowed after dramatic touchdowns and game-changing plays. Expect 2017 to be the year of the celebration GIF.
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
May 23 - 1:09 PM
Jets OC: Quarterbacks will get equal reps

Jets OC John Morton said each quarterback will get equal reps with the first-team during OTAs.

That was not the case on the first day of OTAs when Christian Hackenberg worked exclusively on the second field with Josh McCown working with the first-team and Bryce Petty switching between the two. Hackenberg will certainly get his chance at some point, however, and Morton said all three have a "great opportunity."
Source: Andy Vasquez on Twitter
May 23 - 1:04 PM
Martavis says he added 10 pounds of muscle

Martavis Bryant says he added 10 pounds of muscle during his suspension.

Bryant said he last played at 215 pounds, but he is up to 225 now. May is the time of year for weight updates, but this one carries more...weight...because it shows Bryant was working diligently while he was away from the team. As well as the added mass, Bryant said the suspension and birth of his son have helped make him a different person, and he has "put the right people" around himself to succeed.
Source: Dale Lolley on Twitter
May 23 - 12:31 PM
New rule allows two players to return from IR

NFL owners passed a resolution which will allow two players to return from injured reserve each season.

Only one player had been allowed to return in the past. The owners also voted to shorten overtime from 15 minutes to 10 and eliminate the 75-man cutdown day which previously occurred after the third preseason game. Teams will now cut directly from their 90-man roster to their 53-man, "final" roster after the fourth preseason game, giving coaches more players to pull from in the meaningless preseason finale.
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
May 23 - 12:11 PM
Cowboys doing 'homework' on Daryl Washington

Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports the Cowboys are doing their "homework" on free agent ILB Daryl Washington.

Linebacker is not as big of a need as it has been in the past for the Cowboys, but Washington was a Pro Bowler before being suspended for three seasons. Dallas has also been ready and willing to take chances on players with baggage in recent years. This match makes some sense.
Source: Jason Cole on Twitter
May 23 - 12:06 PM
David Irving facing four-game, PED suspension

Cowboys DL David Irving is reportedly facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Irving was arguably the Cowboys' best lineman last season, notching four sacks and standing up well against the run in limited snaps. Dallas has added to their defensive line and will get DeMarcus Lawrence back at full health, but losing Irving would still be a blow. Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports Irving "has evidence" which could reverse the suspension on appeal, so this does not appear to be a done deal.
Source: CBS DFW
May 23 - 12:01 PM
Giovani Bernard (ACL) working to side at OTAs

Giovani Bernard (ACL) is working to the side at the beginning of OTAs.

ESPN Bengals reporter Katherine Terrell reported Bernard would get in limited work during OTAs, but it looks like he will be relegated to the rehab field for now along with Tyler Eifert (back). Bernard still looks on track to return around Week 1.
Source: Geoff Hobson on Twitter
May 23 - 11:47 AM



