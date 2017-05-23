C.J. Prosise will have 'big role' if healthy?

ESPN Seahawks reporter Sheil Kapadia believes sophomore C.J. Prosise will "have a big role" if he can stay healthy.

Kapadia wrote Prosise "will be featured in the passing game" and used "as a change-up" for Eddie Lacy, but it all depends on him staying on the field. Limited by injuries all offseason and knocked out by a shoulder injury late in the year, Prosise was only able to play in six games as a rookie. Of course, he was dynamic when on the field, averaging over eight yards per touch, and that type of playmaking ability will keep him on the fantasy radar in PPR formats even with Lacy operating as the lead back.