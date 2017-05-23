Jets OC: We're going with committee backfield

Speaking Tuesday, Jets OC John Morton said he's planning to use a backfield-by-committee in 2017.
The Houston Chronicle reports Texans LT Duane Brown is skipping OTAs "due to displeasure with his contractual situation."
The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports the "word" is that the 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from Los Angeles following the Rams' stadium delay, and that Tampa Bay is the favorite to be the new host.
Speaking Tuesday, Bears QB Mike Glennon said it's "his year," and that the Bears are "his team."
The NFL has relaxed its celebration rules, permitting group celebrations, the use of the ball as a prop and celebrations on the ground.
Jets OC John Morton said each quarterback will get equal reps with the first-team during OTAs.
Martavis Bryant says he added 10 pounds of muscle during his suspension.
NFL owners passed a resolution which will allow two players to return from injured reserve each season.
Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports the Cowboys are doing their "homework" on free agent ILB Daryl Washington.
Cowboys DL David Irving is reportedly facing a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
ESPN Seahawks reporter Sheil Kapadia believes sophomore C.J. Prosise will "have a big role" if he can stay healthy.
Giovani Bernard (ACL) is working to the side at the beginning of OTAs.