Mike Glennon: The Bears are my team in 2017

Martavis Bryant says he added 10 pounds of muscle during his suspension.

Bryant said he last played at 215 pounds, but he is up to 225 now. May is the time of year for weight updates, but this one carries more...weight...because it shows Bryant was working diligently while he was away from the team. As well as the added mass, Bryant said the suspension and birth of his son have helped make him a different person, and he has "put the right people" around himself to succeed.