Sean Davis recovering from shoulder surgery

Steelers S Sean Davis is recovering from shoulder surgery, but is expected to be "100 percent" for training camp.

The swiss-army knife defensive back played 742 snaps as a rookie, primarily at strong safety. He was an every-down player down the stretch, including the postseason. Strong safety should remain Davis' home for 2017.
Source: Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
May 23 - 6:22 PM
Kareem Hunt has 'already impressed' for KC

The Kansas City Star reports third-round Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has "already impressed with his short-area burst and balance."

Reporter Terez Paylor's observation comes four days after ESPN Chiefs reporter Adam Teicher predicted Hunt would both lead the Chiefs in rushing and lead the backfield in receptions. Hunt has a legitimate stumbling block in Spencer Ware, but the highest back ever drafted by Andy Reid in Kansas City, he's going to get a chance to make his mark as a rookie.
Source: Kansas City Star
May 23 - 7:00 PM
Teddy Bridgewater takes snaps, throws passes

Teddy Bridgewater (left knee) took snaps and threw passes at Tuesday's OTAs session.

In a video released by the team, Bridgewater was dropping back with his surgically-repaired knee sheathed in a long brace. Speaking earlier this month, coach Mike Zimmer said he was feeling "more optimistic" about Bridgewater's recovery, but cautioned he still had a "long way to go." At best, Bridgewater is questionable to back up Sam Bradford in Week 1. The reserve/PUP list remains the most likely possibility.
Source: Vikings on Twitter
May 23 - 6:11 PM
Kevin White's (leg) progress a 'mystery'

The Chicago Tribune considers Kevin White's (leg) progress a "mystery."

Mike Glennon and coach John Fox both had positive things to say about White on Tuesday, but offered nothing in the way of specifics. Fox said earlier this month that White "looks very healthy." The oft-injured wideout is getting in at least some degree of participation in OTAs. The No. 7 overall pick of the 2015 draft, White has missed 28-of-32 games.
Source: Chicago Tribune
May 23 - 5:57 PM
Rob Gronkowski agrees to restructured deal

Rob Gronkowski has agreed to a restructured contract.

Underpaid at $5.25 million, Gronk has cut a deal full of incentive-laden raises. At the highest level, Gronk's salary will more than double to $10.75 million if he plays 90 percent of the Patriots' snaps, catches 80 passes, goes for 1,200 yards or makes the All-Pro team. It's a compromise that gives Gronk a shot at a much-larger payday, but only if he's able to stay on the field and produce. It's unique for Gronk because he does not have to give anything up in exchange for the incentives. It does not appear to alter the final two years of Gronk's contract, which are currently set to pay him $8 million and $9 million, respectively.
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
May 23 - 5:47 PM
League moving 2021 SB to Tampa, LA gets 2022

The league is moving the 2021 Super Bowl to Tampa Bay, and has awarded the 2022 game to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles had been set to host in 2021, but the NFL made the decision after Stan Kroenke's new stadium opening was delayed from 2019 to 2020. The league has a policy against stadiums hosting the Super Bowl in inaugural seasons.
Source: Sam Farmer on Twitter
May 23 - 3:31 PM
Duane Brown skipping OTAs, wants new deal

The Houston Chronicle reports Texans LT Duane Brown is skipping OTAs "due to displeasure with his contractual situation."

Brown, who is going on 32, has two seasons remaining on the seven-year, $56.2 million deal he signed in 2012. He's due $9.65 million in 2017 and $9.75 million 2018, though he has no guaranteed money remaining. Returning from a torn quad, Brown missed the first four games of 2016, but was excellent upon his return.
Source: Houston Chronicle
May 23 - 2:28 PM
Report: 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from LA

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports the "word" is that the 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from Los Angeles following the Rams' stadium delay, and that Tampa Bay is the favorite to be the new host.

Most assumed Rams owner Stan Kroenke would be granted a waiver — the NFL has already torn up every other rule for him — but the league apparently doesn't want to risk any mishaps with its big game. Per reporter Jeff McLane, New Orleans is also in the running to host. L.A. will undoubtedly get the big game sometime in the next 10 years.
Source: Jeff McLane on Twitter
May 23 - 2:18 PM
Mike Glennon: The Bears are my team in 2017

Speaking Tuesday, Bears QB Mike Glennon said it's "his year," and that the Bears are "his team."

He's tilting. Glennon admitted "surprise" at the Bears' trade up for Mitchell Trubisky, but has evidently pumped himself back up. Glennon is the favorite to be under center in Week 1, but the odds are high that Trubisky will make 2017 starts. That's the reality for any first-round quarterback, let alone a top-two pick. Glennon will have to be sensational to keep the wolves at bay.
Source: Mike Berman on Twitter
May 23 - 1:58 PM
Jets OC: We're going with committee backfield

Speaking Tuesday, Jets OC John Morton said he's planning to use a backfield-by-committee in 2017.

Morton said it will vary week to week whether Bilal Powell or Matt Forte takes the lead. Morton is mostly just confirming the obvious, but it's our strong suspicion that Powell will lead in touches more often than not. He was the far more dynamic player in 2016, making plays on all three downs. Now 31, Forte has lost a step or three. It could be a frustrating situation, but Powell is definitely the preferred own.
Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter
May 23 - 1:19 PM
Fun returns: NFL loosens celebration rules

The NFL has relaxed its celebration rules, permitting group celebrations, the use of the ball as a prop and celebrations on the ground.

Personal fouls for having fun are going the way of the dinosaur. The change is long overdue. Even baseball, the vanguard of tradition and unwritten rules, has never restricted celebrations. The NFL was positively 19th century in what it allowed after dramatic touchdowns and game-changing plays. Expect 2017 to be the year of the celebration GIF.
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
May 23 - 1:09 PM
Jets OC: Quarterbacks will get equal reps

Jets OC John Morton said each quarterback will get equal reps with the first-team during OTAs.

That was not the case on the first day of OTAs when Christian Hackenberg worked exclusively on the second field with Josh McCown working with the first-team and Bryce Petty switching between the two. Hackenberg will certainly get his chance at some point, however, and Morton said all three have a "great opportunity."
Source: Andy Vasquez on Twitter
May 23 - 1:04 PM



