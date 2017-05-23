Sean Davis recovering from shoulder surgery

Rob Gronkowski has agreed to a restructured contract.

Underpaid at $5.25 million, Gronk has cut a deal full of incentive-laden raises. At the highest level, Gronk's salary will more than double to $10.75 million if he plays 90 percent of the Patriots' snaps, catches 80 passes, goes for 1,200 yards or makes the All-Pro team. It's a compromise that gives Gronk a shot at a much-larger payday, but only if he's able to stay on the field and produce. It's unique for Gronk because he does not have to give anything up in exchange for the incentives. It does not appear to alter the final two years of Gronk's contract, which are currently set to pay him $8 million and $9 million, respectively.