Sean Davis recovering from shoulder surgery

Steelers S Sean Davis is recovering from shoulder surgery, but is expected to be "100 percent" for training camp.
The Kansas City Star reports third-round Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has "already impressed with his short-area burst and balance."
Teddy Bridgewater (left knee) took snaps and threw passes at Tuesday's OTAs session.
The Chicago Tribune considers Kevin White's (leg) progress a "mystery."
Rob Gronkowski has agreed to a restructured contract.
The league is moving the 2021 Super Bowl to Tampa Bay, and has awarded the 2022 game to Los Angeles.
The Houston Chronicle reports Texans LT Duane Brown is skipping OTAs "due to displeasure with his contractual situation."
The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports the "word" is that the 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from Los Angeles following the Rams' stadium delay, and that Tampa Bay is the favorite to be the new host.
Speaking Tuesday, Bears QB Mike Glennon said it's "his year," and that the Bears are "his team."
Speaking Tuesday, Jets OC John Morton said he's planning to use a backfield-by-committee in 2017.
The NFL has relaxed its celebration rules, permitting group celebrations, the use of the ball as a prop and celebrations on the ground.
Jets OC John Morton said each quarterback will get equal reps with the first-team during OTAs.