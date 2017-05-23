Latest Headlines

Seahawks to work out Kaepernick, other QBs

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks will work out Colin Kaepernick and other free agent quarterbacks Wednesday.

Last week, coach Pete Carroll said the team had expressed some interest in Kaepernick, and NFL Network's Mike Silver reported GM John Schneider "reached out" to Kap and the interest was "legit." Seattle will be the first team to get a firsthand look at Kaepernick since he and the 49ers parted ways back in March. The fit with the Seahawks seems perfect as Russell Wilson's backup.
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
May 24 - 9:01 AM
Rookie Mike Williams (back) in doubt for OTAs

Chargers first-round WR Mike Williams is not participating in OTAs after injuring his back in the first practice of rookie minicamp.

Coach Anthony Lynn is "hopeful" Williams will be ready to practice next week as the team wraps up OTAs, but it's not a given he'll be ready anytime before next month's minicamp. Williams has been sidelined for a couple weeks now due to what the team is calling "tightness" in his back. With a deep receiver depth chart, Williams is missing crucial developmental time with Philip Rivers and the entire offense. He's no lock to even open the year as a starter and is an unlikely re-draft asset.
Source: ESPN.com
May 24 - 9:22 AM
RB Matt Jones not reporting to Redskins OTAs

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports RB Matt Jones will not report for Redskins OTAs.

Jones has nothing to gain by reporting for the voluntary workouts. He already knows he's out of the team's plans after being a healthy scratch much of last year and then seeing the team draft Samaje Perine to go with Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson, and Mack Brown. Jones likely hopes to get released or traded soon and will sit out the OTA sessions to prevent himself from some sort of injury.
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
May 24 - 9:16 AM
Colts SS Geathers (neck) uncertain for Week 1

Colts SS Clayton Geathers (neck) is uncertain for Week 1.

It was revealed last week that Geathers underwent neck surgery, but the nature of it wasn't clear. We now know Geathers was dealing with a bulging disc in his neck that required a "last resort" surgery. "I believe in a higher power, and I just pray about it," Geathers said. "Everything will work out." Neck issues are never a certainty to heal, so this is definitely a big concern for the Colts. Geathers was one of the few bright spots on Indy's defense last year as a big-hitting maven against the run. 2016 second-rounder T.J. Green and first-round rookie Malik Hooker opened OTAs as the Colts' starting safeties.
Source: The Herald Bulletin
May 23 - 8:58 PM
Kareem Hunt has 'already impressed' for KC

The Kansas City Star reports third-round Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has "already impressed with his short-area burst and balance."

Reporter Terez Paylor's observation comes four days after ESPN Chiefs reporter Adam Teicher predicted Hunt would both lead the Chiefs in rushing and lead the backfield in receptions. Hunt has a legitimate stumbling block in Spencer Ware, but the highest back ever drafted by Andy Reid in Kansas City, he's going to get a chance to make his mark as a rookie.
Source: Kansas City Star
May 23 - 7:00 PM
Sean Davis recovering from shoulder surgery

Steelers S Sean Davis is recovering from shoulder surgery, but is expected to be "100 percent" for training camp.

The swiss-army knife defensive back played 742 snaps as a rookie, primarily at strong safety. He was an every-down player down the stretch, including the postseason. Strong safety should remain Davis' home for 2017.
Source: Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
May 23 - 6:22 PM
Teddy Bridgewater takes snaps, throws passes

Teddy Bridgewater (left knee) took snaps and threw passes at Tuesday's OTAs session.

In a video released by the team, Bridgewater was dropping back with his surgically-repaired knee sheathed in a long brace. Speaking earlier this month, coach Mike Zimmer said he was feeling "more optimistic" about Bridgewater's recovery, but cautioned he still had a "long way to go." At best, Bridgewater is questionable to back up Sam Bradford in Week 1. The reserve/PUP list remains the most likely possibility.
Source: Vikings on Twitter
May 23 - 6:11 PM
Kevin White's (leg) progress a 'mystery'

The Chicago Tribune considers Kevin White's (leg) progress a "mystery."

Mike Glennon and coach John Fox both had positive things to say about White on Tuesday, but offered nothing in the way of specifics. Fox said earlier this month that White "looks very healthy." The oft-injured wideout is getting in at least some degree of participation in OTAs. The No. 7 overall pick of the 2015 draft, White has missed 28-of-32 games.
Source: Chicago Tribune
May 23 - 5:57 PM
Rob Gronkowski agrees to restructured deal

Rob Gronkowski has agreed to a restructured contract.

Underpaid at $5.25 million, Gronk has cut a deal full of incentive-laden raises. At the highest level, Gronk's salary will more than double to $10.75 million if he plays 90 percent of the Patriots' snaps, catches 80 passes, goes for 1,200 yards or makes the All-Pro team. It's a compromise that gives Gronk a shot at a much-larger payday, but only if he's able to stay on the field and produce. It's unique for Gronk because he does not have to give anything up in exchange for the incentives. It does not appear to alter the final two years of Gronk's contract, which are currently set to pay him $8 million and $9 million, respectively.
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
May 23 - 5:47 PM
Report: 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from LA

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports the "word" is that the 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from Los Angeles following the Rams' stadium delay, and that Tampa Bay is the favorite to be the new host.

Most assumed Rams owner Stan Kroenke would be granted a waiver — the NFL has already torn up every other rule for him — but the league apparently doesn't want to risk any mishaps with its big game. Per reporter Jeff McLane, New Orleans is also in the running to host. L.A. will undoubtedly get the big game sometime in the next 10 years.
Source: Jeff McLane on Twitter
May 23 - 2:18 PM
Mike Glennon: The Bears are my team in 2017

Speaking Tuesday, Bears QB Mike Glennon said it's "his year," and that the Bears are "his team."

He's tilting. Glennon admitted "surprise" at the Bears' trade up for Mitchell Trubisky, but has evidently pumped himself back up. Glennon is the favorite to be under center in Week 1, but the odds are high that Trubisky will make 2017 starts. That's the reality for any first-round quarterback, let alone a top-two pick. Glennon will have to be sensational to keep the wolves at bay.
Source: Mike Berman on Twitter
May 23 - 1:58 PM
Jets OC: We're going with committee backfield

Speaking Tuesday, Jets OC John Morton said he's planning to use a backfield-by-committee in 2017.

Morton said it will vary week to week whether Bilal Powell or Matt Forte takes the lead. Morton is mostly just confirming the obvious, but it's our strong suspicion that Powell will lead in touches more often than not. He was the far more dynamic player in 2016, making plays on all three downs. Now 31, Forte has lost a step or three. It could be a frustrating situation, but Powell is definitely the preferred own.
Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter
May 23 - 1:19 PM



