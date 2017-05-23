Seahawks to work out Kaepernick, other QBs

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Seahawks will work out Colin Kaepernick and other free agent quarterbacks Wednesday.
Chargers first-round WR Mike Williams is not participating in OTAs after injuring his back in the first practice of rookie minicamp.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports RB Matt Jones will not report for Redskins OTAs.
Colts SS Clayton Geathers (neck) is uncertain for Week 1.
The Kansas City Star reports third-round Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has "already impressed with his short-area burst and balance."
Steelers S Sean Davis is recovering from shoulder surgery, but is expected to be "100 percent" for training camp.
Teddy Bridgewater (left knee) took snaps and threw passes at Tuesday's OTAs session.
The Chicago Tribune considers Kevin White's (leg) progress a "mystery."
Rob Gronkowski has agreed to a restructured contract.
The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports the "word" is that the 2021 Super Bowl will be moved from Los Angeles following the Rams' stadium delay, and that Tampa Bay is the favorite to be the new host.
Speaking Tuesday, Bears QB Mike Glennon said it's "his year," and that the Bears are "his team."
Speaking Tuesday, Jets OC John Morton said he's planning to use a backfield-by-committee in 2017.