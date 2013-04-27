Collin Klein | Quarterback Team: Kansas State Wildcats Age / DOB: (27) / 9/19/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 218

ESPN's Jake Trotter reports that former Kansas State QB Collin Klein will join the Wildcats' staff as an assistant coach. Home is where the heart is. Not only did Klein play quarterback under HC Bill Sneider, he was previously on Kansas State's staff from 2014-2015. At the time, he served as assistant director of recruiting, defensive quality control coach and graduate assistant. He then moved on to Northern Illinois for the 2016 campaign. With the Huskies, he acted as QB coach. During his playing career, Klein finished third in Heisman voting behind Johnny Manziel and Manti T'eo in 2012. Source: ESPN.com

Texans signed Kansas State QB Collin Klein. Klein was a run-first quarterback at K-State, throwing just 30 career touchdown passes. With an awkward, unnatural throwing motion and little velocity, Klein was asked to work out as a tight end at the Combine, but declined. He showed enough physicality in college that he could perhaps be tried at linebacker or safety, although Klein has 4.7-4.8 speed. The odds are against Klein having a long NFL career.

Kansas State QB Collin Klein will not work out at TE at the Combine despite teams requesting he do so. Klein will throw just like the other attending quarterbacks. This might signal the inevitable position switch in Klein's future, but he has prepared for the event as a passer and will finish it as one. Source: Joe Schad on Twitter