Player Page

Collin Klein | Quarterback

Team: Kansas State Wildcats
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/19/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 218

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Jake Trotter reports that former Kansas State QB Collin Klein will join the Wildcats' staff as an assistant coach.
Home is where the heart is. Not only did Klein play quarterback under HC Bill Sneider, he was previously on Kansas State's staff from 2014-2015. At the time, he served as assistant director of recruiting, defensive quality control coach and graduate assistant. He then moved on to Northern Illinois for the 2016 campaign. With the Huskies, he acted as QB coach. During his playing career, Klein finished third in Heisman voting behind Johnny Manziel and Manti T'eo in 2012. Feb 12 - 1:07 PM
Source: ESPN.com
More Collin Klein Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 