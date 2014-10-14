David Ash | Quarterback

Former Texas QB David Ash has been medically cleared to play football and will participate in the program's pro day.

Ash stepped aside from football due to concussion concerns early in the 2014 season. He subsequently joined the Texas baseball team. Back to football now, it would appear. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder will take part in the Longhorns' pro day on March 28, not only as a quarterback, but also as a punter. In his most productive season, Ash -- now 24 years old -- threw for 2,699 yards (67.3% completions) while compiling a 19/8 TD/INT ratio during the 2012 campaign. He is unlikely to earn any draft love unless he crushes that pro day, which we reasonably do not expect given the long layoff.