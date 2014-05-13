Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Tommy Rees | Quarterback
Team:
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/22/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 210
Latest News
Recent News
Notre Dame hired former quarterback Tommy Rees as QB coach.
Homecoming! Rees is the newest addition to head coach Brian Kelly's revamped staff. Kelly brought in new offensive and defensive coordinators following the 4-8 finish last season. Rees' first project is to turn Brandon Wimbush, a junior with no starts, into a viable starter. DeShone Kizer opted into the NFL draft and Malik Zaire transferred.
Jan 25 - 4:48 PM
Source:
ESPN
CBS Sports' Dan Brugler believes QB Tommy Rees is a "real contender" to beat out QB Colt McCoy for the third QB roster spot, and is a UDFA to watch for the Redskins.
"While BYU WR Cody Hoffman was probably the most talented UDFA that signed with Washington, the wide receiver depth chart is so deep that Rees gets the nod," Brugler wrote. Robert Griffin is locked in as the starter for the Redskins with Kirk Cousins backing up Griffin. Brugler mentions that the Notre Dame QB is a "real contender" to beat out Colt McCoy for the No. 3 QB for the Redskins.
Tue, May 13, 2014 05:15:00 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
Notre Dame senior QB Tommy Rees threw for 319 yards on 27 of 47 passing attempts in Saturday's 29-16 Pinstripe Bowl victory over Rutgers.
"Turnover Tommy" threw no interceptions in his final collegiate game. He didn't torch Rutgers' defense, but he moved a close-to-mistake-free offense that more than doubled the Knights' total yards (494-236). Rees accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game and will now try to impress pro scouts. "He's going to keep chasing that football dream," Kelly said. "But I told him he's got a bright future as a graduate assistant for Brian Kelly anytime."
Sun, Dec 29, 2013 03:15:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Notre Dame quarterback Tommy Rees accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game.
Rees led the Fighting Irish to an 8-4 regular season and the Pinstripe Bowl after re-inheriting the starting quarterback job from the suspended Everett Golson. He threw for 2,983 yards with a 53.7% completion percentage and a 27/13 TD/INT ratio in 2013. He is not much of an NFL prospect.
Thu, Dec 19, 2013 03:41:00 PM
Source:
East-West Shrine Game on Twitter
Irish hire former QB Tommy Rees as QB coach
Jan 25 - 4:48 PM
Brugler: Rees has shot to beat out Colt McCoy
Tue, May 13, 2014 05:15:00 PM
Rees throws for 319 yards in last NCAA game
Sun, Dec 29, 2013 03:15:00 PM
Rees accepts East-West Shrine Game invite
Thu, Dec 19, 2013 03:41:00 PM
More Tommy Rees Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Watson
CLE
(1017)
2
T. McKinley
UCL
(917)
3
D. Smith
MCH
(786)
4
C. Davis
WMI
(710)
5
R. Foster
AL
(645)
6
E. McGuire
ULL
(623)
7
S. Morris
CMI
(545)
8
D. Njoku
MIA
(522)
9
L. Del Rio
UF
(521)
10
T. Folston
ND
(515)
Headlines
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
Josh Norris shares a few of his favorite quotes and observations from the first day of Senior Bowl week.
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
»
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
»
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
»
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
»
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
»
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
»
National Championship preview
Jan 9
