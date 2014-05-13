Tommy Rees | Quarterback

Homecoming! Rees is the newest addition to head coach Brian Kelly's revamped staff. Kelly brought in new offensive and defensive coordinators following the 4-8 finish last season. Rees' first project is to turn Brandon Wimbush, a junior with no starts, into a viable starter. DeShone Kizer opted into the NFL draft and Malik Zaire transferred.

CBS Sports' Dan Brugler believes QB Tommy Rees is a "real contender" to beat out QB Colt McCoy for the third QB roster spot, and is a UDFA to watch for the Redskins.

"While BYU WR Cody Hoffman was probably the most talented UDFA that signed with Washington, the wide receiver depth chart is so deep that Rees gets the nod," Brugler wrote. Robert Griffin is locked in as the starter for the Redskins with Kirk Cousins backing up Griffin. Brugler mentions that the Notre Dame QB is a "real contender" to beat out Colt McCoy for the No. 3 QB for the Redskins.