Tommy Rees | Quarterback

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/22/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 210

Notre Dame hired former quarterback Tommy Rees as QB coach.
Homecoming! Rees is the newest addition to head coach Brian Kelly's revamped staff. Kelly brought in new offensive and defensive coordinators following the 4-8 finish last season. Rees' first project is to turn Brandon Wimbush, a junior with no starts, into a viable starter. DeShone Kizer opted into the NFL draft and Malik Zaire transferred. Jan 25 - 4:48 PM
Source: ESPN
