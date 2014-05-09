Player Page

Johnny Manziel | Quarterback

Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/6/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200

Former Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel indicated that he would be interested in coaching at the college level if his playing-career sputters out for good.
Manziel was drafted by the Browns in the spring of 2014, struggled on and off the field and was eventually released after the 2015 season. He has not played since. "I’d do something involved with sports (if my career flat-lines). I can’t get away from it," Manziel said before adding that if he were to join the coaching ranks, it would "probably" come in teaching up college ball, rather than the NFL. Aug 8 - 1:44 PM
