Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Johnny Manziel | Quarterback
Team:
Texas A&M Aggies
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/6/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Former Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel indicated that he would be interested in coaching at the college level if his playing-career sputters out for good.
Manziel was drafted by the Browns in the spring of 2014, struggled on and off the field and was eventually released after the 2015 season. He has not played since. "I’d do something involved with sports (if my career flat-lines). I can’t get away from it," Manziel said before adding that if he were to join the coaching ranks, it would "probably" come in teaching up college ball, rather than the NFL.
Aug 8 - 1:44 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel was the highest-rated player on the club's board when Dallas went on the clock for the No. 16 pick.
Dallas decided to ignore their draft board -- and a terribly awkward pairing of Manziel and a lame-duck Tony Romo -- and took Notre Dame offensive lineman Zack Martin instead. "It was too significant for him to be an insurance policy," Jones said Friday, one day after the Browns selected Manziel with No. 22 pick. "There's just too much dynamic here for him, for the franchise, for everybody. That's just too much for insurance, and it's not the usual development guy behind an accomplished quarterback. He's a celebrity. He's Elvis Presley."
Fri, May 9, 2014 11:51:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't lobby hard to draft Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel with the team's first-round selection, reports NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Dallas went with Notre Dame offensive lineman Zack Martin at No. 16 instead. Johnny Football, of course, wound up in Cleveland. Although it was reported Valley Ranch lusted after Manziel, those leaks screamed of a smokescreen to solicit trade offers should the Aggies' star fall. When Martin fell as well, that plan probably lost its luster. Instead, the Eagles were able to land that trade with the Browns.
Fri, May 9, 2014 12:58:00 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Browns coach Mike Pettine said he won't force No. 22 pick Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel into the starting lineup.
He shouldn't feel that he has to. Pettine is trying to show who's in charge, and that's fine, but it would be a shock if Manziel isn't better than Brian Hoyer the day he learns the playbook. And if he isn't, Pettine has more problems than being perceived in a certain way. Expect to see Manziel in Week 1.
Fri, May 9, 2014 12:41:00 AM
Source:
Lindsay Jones on Twitter
Johnny Coach? Manziel interested in sideline
Aug 8 - 1:44 PM
Jones: Manziel was our highest-rated at 16
Fri, May 9, 2014 11:51:00 PM
Rap Sheet: Jones didn't campaign for Johnny
Fri, May 9, 2014 12:58:00 AM
Pettine: I won't force Manziel into lineup
Fri, May 9, 2014 12:41:00 AM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(1312)
2
N. Saban
AL
(1013)
3
S. Darnold
USC
(748)
4
D. Hand
AL
(689)
5
D. Lawrence
CLE
(520)
6
D. McNeal
FAU
(517)
7
L. Jackson
LOU
(516)
8
S. Barkley
PSU
(496)
9
G. Perry
MCH
(489)
10
B. Scarbrough
AL
(444)
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
Thor Nystrom updates his CFB fantasy QB rankings, drops them into tiers, and analyzes the landscape.
