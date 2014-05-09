Johnny Manziel | Quarterback Team: Texas A&M Aggies Age / DOB: (24) / 12/6/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 200

Latest News Recent News

Former Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel indicated that he would be interested in coaching at the college level if his playing-career sputters out for good. Manziel was drafted by the Browns in the spring of 2014, struggled on and off the field and was eventually released after the 2015 season. He has not played since. "I’d do something involved with sports (if my career flat-lines). I can’t get away from it," Manziel said before adding that if he were to join the coaching ranks, it would "probably" come in teaching up college ball, rather than the NFL. Source: ESPN.com

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel was the highest-rated player on the club's board when Dallas went on the clock for the No. 16 pick. Dallas decided to ignore their draft board -- and a terribly awkward pairing of Manziel and a lame-duck Tony Romo -- and took Notre Dame offensive lineman Zack Martin instead. "It was too significant for him to be an insurance policy," Jones said Friday, one day after the Browns selected Manziel with No. 22 pick. "There's just too much dynamic here for him, for the franchise, for everybody. That's just too much for insurance, and it's not the usual development guy behind an accomplished quarterback. He's a celebrity. He's Elvis Presley." Source: ESPN.com

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't lobby hard to draft Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel with the team's first-round selection, reports NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Dallas went with Notre Dame offensive lineman Zack Martin at No. 16 instead. Johnny Football, of course, wound up in Cleveland. Although it was reported Valley Ranch lusted after Manziel, those leaks screamed of a smokescreen to solicit trade offers should the Aggies' star fall. When Martin fell as well, that plan probably lost its luster. Instead, the Eagles were able to land that trade with the Browns. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter